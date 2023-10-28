IDMIF informs MIB about content accessibility steps taken for people with disabilities
The ministry had earlier sought inputs regarding the formulation of accessibility standards from self-regulatory bodies of Online Curated Content Publishers
Listen to This Article
The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) has written a letter to MIB about how its members have been making efforts to promote accessibility and taking measures voluntarily to make their content more accessible for people with disabilities.
The letter comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought inputs regarding the formulation of accessibility standards from self-regulatory bodies of Online Curated Content Publishers (OCCPs).
In the letter, accessed by e4m, the IDMIF (a subsidiary body of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation), highlighted the importance of accessibility measures in ensuring that people with disabilities can access and enjoy the content that they publish.
“We are sensitive towards the fact that accessibility is important because it ensures that people with disabilities can access and enjoy the content of our member OCCPs. We, as well as our members, are committed to working with the Government of India to promote accessibility in a reasonable and practically feasible manner, while balancing the demands of content broadcasting and viewers’ convenience.
“IDMIF member OCCPs have been making efforts to promote accessibility and are increasingly adopting measures on a voluntary basis for making content accessible,” the letter said.
Listing out the accessibility measures for content, IDMIF said that it is providing subtitling for a majority of content for a textual representation of dialogue and is increasing the offering of closed captioning (CC), which includes descriptions of other sounds in addition to dialogue.
It said in the letter that certain IDMIF members also provide audio descriptors (AD), which allow viewers to hear a description of what is on screen in addition to the dialogue in a scene.
For navigation, some OCCPs have enabled a text control feature which allows the text on mobile applications to be resized up to 200 per cent without affecting functionality, the body told the ministry.
It said that some members are working to provide screen reader support, which allows users to hear the text displayed on the screen for basic platform navigation.
Member OCCPs also highlighted challenges to implementing accessibility measures for live content (due to technological restrictions) and archival and licensed content (due to issues related to rights).
The IDMIF members also underscored their support for MIB’s objective of making services accessible and noted that OCCPs will continue to provide accessibility in line with the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules.
The members of IDMIF have recommended that the self-regulatory bodies are best placed to outline a vision and potential roadmap for making content more accessible, given the crucial role they play in the industry and their knowledge of members’ operations and requirements.
IDMIF is a subsidiary of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), representing leading OCCPs and working on policy advocacy and content regulation through the DMCRC
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Digital media startups make up 28% of total M&E sector: MIB Report
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the digital media news and publishing sectors together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that digital media saw an emergence of about 100 startups as a sub-sector in the Media and Entertainment industry, making up 28.20 per cent of the total M&E sector in 2022.
The next largest contributor to the M&E sector was the entertainment sub-sector of startups with 28 per cent of the share.
The digital media news and publishing sector together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures.
OOH Media and digital media blogging startups took up the least amount of the pie by acquiring just 0.80 per cent, with the emergence of just three startups in 2022.
Quoting figures from the EY-FICCI Report of 2023, the M&E report also noted the gradual growth of the digital media sector in the past five years. In 2017, the sector stood at just Rs 119 billion and grew to Rs 571 billion in 2022, making it a remarkable 380 per cent increase in five years.
Looking forward, the report revealed the sector is expected to be worth Rs 862 billion by 2025, marking a jump of 50 per cent.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Reuters video journalist killed in missile fire in Lebanon
According to the news agency, Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 14, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
A video journalist with news agency Reuters, Issam Abdallah, has been killed in missile fire in southern Lebanon.
Six other journalists were also injured in the incident on Friday.
The journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were close to the Israel border to capture the trade of fire.
According to Reuters, Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hotstar owner Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Star India: Report
The merger is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, Novi Digital Entertainment owns the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be merging with its parent firm Star India. The company has started the process for the same and both parties have already filed the merger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The move is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business.
In their application to the merger, both Star and Novi reportedly said that the move would help them scale the businesses and boost synergies, operational efficiencies and growth, apart from optimising resources and lower costs.
On the other hand, Walt Disney Co. has been in talks with Reliance Industries, SUN TV and Blackstone over the partial or complete sale of Star India's assets such as TV and streaming.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
SAT overturns SEBI's order against NDTV promoters in insider trading case
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on Prannoy and Radhika Roy, restraining them from accessing capital markets
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly quashed Sebi insider trading orders against Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the former promoters of NDTV. The market regulator had barred the Roys from the market for two years over allegedly violating the provisions of insider trading.
Reports say that the tribunal dismissed the order, stating that the information scrutinised by SEBI was not price-sensitive, and the Roys were not insiders. SAT reportedly said that the Roys received pre-trade clearance from NDTV's compliance officer, which was acknowledged in the show cause notice. Therefore, the trades executed by the Roys were in line with NDTV's Code of Conduct and PIT Regulations.
The Roys were investigated in two separate cases by Sebi in November 2020: one in the case of a loan taken by the NDTV promoters from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd and the other of insider trading.
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on the promoters, restraining them from accessing capital markets. It also ordered to disgorge the amount of more than Rs 16 crore gained allegedly from insider trading in NDTV shares.
In July of 2023, SAT overruled the ban in the loan case, saying that the findings and directions were not sustainable.
Sebi alleged that the Roys bought 8,35,850 shares of NDTV on 26 December 2007, for Rs 19,34,34,000, thereby violating the provisions of insider trading.
In March 2023, Adani Enterprises' RRPR Holdings acquired an additional 1.76 crore shares in NDTV for Rs 602 crore from the Roys, amounting to 27.26% of the company. The Group owns 64.71% of NDTV after buying Roy’s stake.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Jubilant Foodworks dismisses reports about slashing pizza rates
As per Elara Capital, a media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim of making its pizzas more accessible and competitive
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
Jubilant Foodworks has dismissed recent media reports of price cuts in the pizza category.
As per a report by Elara Capital, the company will need to push more promotional campaigns to derive the most benefits from the upcoming Cricket World Cup, as competition in the pizza space remains high and non-pizza food is at an advantage as aggregators scale up.
JUBI pizza’s current pricing remains at 25% cheaper than local and global peers, Elara said in a report.
A media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim to make its pizzas more accessible and competitive, especially in the face of emerging smaller rivals in India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market. Management has clarified it has not cut prices of large pizzas. Although the company had run promotions and discounts on a select large pizzas on specified cricket match days and continues to run iteration of several promotions at different points in time, these promotions and discounts should not be considered as a price drop at the portfolio level. JUBI pricing at a sharp discount vs peers JUBI has priced its value offerings (Basic cheese pizza and Pizza mania) at INR 59, which is ~37% lower than price of value pizzas by peers, Pizza Hut, La Pinos and Chicago Pizza. In the medium segment too, the price of a Dominos pizza is ~26% cheaper than the average price of peers whereas in case of high-end pizzas, JUBI’s pizza is almost 14% cheaper than peers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp