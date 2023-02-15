HT Media total revenue at Rs 488 cr in Q3FY23
The company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22
HT Media’s total revenue for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 488 crore, down by 2% on a y-o-y basis, against Rs 501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company in the financial statement said that total revenue was down on a y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro/festive business environment in the quarter.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 23.78 crore for the quarter against a profit of Rs 51.23 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
According to Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year saw the continuation of the gradual recovery of media businesses on the back of an improved industry-wide business environment and the annual festive season. However, persistent general inflation acted as a dampener resulting in a relatively muted festive quarter.
“Raw material costs remained at heightened levels during the quarter but will likely ease off in coming quarters. Against this backdrop, we continued to improve our business performance on a quarterly basis for the Print and Radio verticals. Overall, the Print segment saw sequential growth in both advertising and circulation revenues, but margins continued to be impacted by high newsprint prices. Radio also saw an improvement on a sequential basis backed by better traction in both the FCT as well as the non-FCT space. With inflation easing and stabilization of the overall business environment, we are hopeful of capitalizing on the growth in consumer and advertiser spending in the medium-term. We remain committed to delivering credible and trustworthy news and engaging entertainment to our ever-growing audience base.”
The advertising revenue for the print segment of the company saw a decline of 12% to Rs 282 crore against Rs 323 crore in Q3FY22. The company said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume and on sequential basis there is growth. Meanwhile, the company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22. According to the the circulation revenue improved on y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realisation per copy. Also, operating EBITDA loss is on account of higher newsprint prices.
Meanwhile, Print- English ad revenue declined by 9% to Rs 160 crore against Rs 176 crore. The company said that Retail, Auto and BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained subdued. The circulation revenue improved on the back of better realisation per copy and higher copies. The company's circulation revenue grew 122% to Rs 15 crore from Rs 7 crore.
Even in Print, Hindi ad revenue was down by 16% to Rs 123 crore against Rs 148 crore in Q3FY22, whereas circulation revenue grew by 2%. The company said, “Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained subdued. Circulation revenue grew on y-o-y basis owing to better realisation per copy, but saw a sequential drop.”
On radio, the operating revenue grew 21% to Rs 42 crore against Rs 34 crore in Q3FY22. According to company statement, good growth in revenue on a y-o-y and sequential basis, led by improvement in rates. Also improvement in operating EBITDA and margins on y-o-y as well as sequential basis and consistently reporting operating profit over the last few quarters.
Meanwhile on digital, operating revenue declined by 23% to Rs 28 crore. The company said digital revenue declined for the quarter, resulting in EBITDA loss.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
MIB took care of 265 OTT grievances under digital media code: Anurag Thakur
As per reports, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that PIB had tackled over 1,100 cases of fake news
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:14 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has received 265 grievances regarding OTT content since the enforcement of the digital media ethics code, minister Anurag Thakur recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per media reports, Thakur also said that the grievances have been addressed.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1,100 cases of fake news have been busted by the Press Information Bureau.
DB Corp reports 2.6% ad rev growth for the festive quarter
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore in Q3 FY2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.
"Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of strong results, with yet another quarter of good financial performance driven by robust revival of demand in the non-metro markets coupled with strong festive demand in the quarter. These results are a testament to the omni-channel approach for delivering well-researched and pertinent news to its readers. The circulation strategy, as well as the strong editorial prowess, have been instrumental in extending leadership of the group in all markets," said the publication in its official statement.
"For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, print advertising revenues posted a healthy growth of around 31% YOY basis. For Q3 FY23, print ad revenues grew by 6.4% QOQ basis and around 4% YOY basis. However, on adjusting for the spread of the festive season, on a like to like basis, ad revenues in Q3 FY23 grew in mid-teens on a YoY basis," said the group.
In the festive quarter, the group's advertising revenue grew by 2.6% YOY and 6.3% QOQ to Rs. 4,052 million as against Rs. 395.1 crore. Consolidated ad revenue grew by 6% QoQ & 3% YOY to Rs. 405 crore. from Rs. 395 crore.
Circulation revenue stood at Rs. 115.7 crore as against Rs. 114.1 crore. Total revenue grew by 4.6% at Rs. 574.5 crore as against Rs. 549.5 crore. EBIDTA stands at Rs. 100.7 crore as against Rs. 145.9 crore considering Forex loss of Rs 2.1 crore, aided by stringent cost control measures, & despite high newsprint prices and large digital business investment for future growth.
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore, considering a forex loss of Rs 2.4 crore.
Ad revenue from its radio business stood at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
The group also commented on the reducing newprint prices: "We are hopeful that this trend will continue in the forthcoming quarter as well. Our cost optimisation measures coupled with our proven circulation strategy and robust growth in advertising revenues have translated into strong operating results. For the 9MFY23, our consolidated EBITDA grew by 6% YoY basis."
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said: "The Indian Economy continues to be the most resilient on the global stage, and while most major economies are facing recessionary sentiments, the Indian Consumption Story has played out well in the past nine months. The festive season saw a strong revival of growth and this was primarily driven by Tier-II and beyond cities that seem to be the engines driving the growth of the economy. Our strong presence in these markets have ensured that we are key beneficiaries of robust growth in ad revenues coupled with the continued trend of advertisers turning to traditional sectors like Print for their ad spends. To ensure that we stay engaged with our loyal reader base, our teams continue to work on our omnichannel news delivery platform with significant strides being made through our digital initiatives. We continue to focus on financial prudence to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver strong returns to all our stakeholders."
'Larger-than-life experiences at affordable prices is the future of big screen'
Indian film director Ravi Adhikari weighs in on the growing power of OTT and the relevance of big-screen entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise's Karm Yuddh is a web series on Disney+Hotstar centred on the rivalry within a billionaire family. Back in October 2022, the series emerged as the most-watched show across platforms, according to the Ormax Media report. Karm Yuddh has been directed by Ravi Adhikari (son of media icon Late Shri. Gautam Adhikari and nephew of media baron Markand Adhikari), who joins us today to talk about the growing power of OTT, carrying the Adhikari Brothers' legacy forward, his future directorial ventures and more.
1. How is 'Karm Yuddh' different from the rest of the web series?
With so much content coming out on OTT nowadays, it is very important to be different to stand out in this ocean of content. Most of the content nowadays on OTT is crime or political thrillers and Karm Yuddh managed to stand out and get noticed is because of the theme and treatment of the show. A corporate family revenge drama shot on a lavish scale is something which is not on the menu of OTT platforms. Being different doesn’t mean being bizarre. In the case of Karm Yuddh it is more like giving the regular product packaged differently. The preference of the Indian masses was kept in mind throughout the making of the show. In simple words, it’s like serving samosa but with a twist.
2. Are you carrying the weight on your shoulder to carry forward your legacy?
We consider ourselves blessed to belong to a family that has redefined content decade after decade. Yes, the burden of responsibility is there on our shoulders but our upbringing has made sure that our shoulders are strong enough to carry the legacy forward and build it even more.
3. Tell us something about your film 'Dheet Patangay' which is the first film direct-to-digital on the initial outburst of covid-19.
When we started shooting the film the concept of OTT was not so strong at that time and the traditional theatrical release was the plan for us too. But by the time we were done filming and planning the release of the film the OTT market had opened a lot of avenues for new filmmakers like me But a maker always dreams of seeing his/her name on the big screen. After a lot of discussions and brainstorming we decided to go ahead with the straight-to-digital route as it offered a much more wider audience reach for the film. By the time we sold the film to Hotstar, the pandemic had surfaced and because of the lockdown the theatres were shut and the audience was on OTT. I am happy that we chose the straight-to-digital route for Dheet Patangey which garnered love and respect.
4. What future do you see in Bollywood? Will OTT overpower the big screen?
This is not the first time that Big screen dominance has been threatened. When television first came to India everyone thought now who will go to the theatres? The same happened when satellite channels came into existence. But theatrical cinema came back every time and proved that it is here to stay. This time it is a little different because of the pandemic where the audience’s habit of consuming content has changed. The audience will need to be seduced to come to the theatres. They will have to be offered a big-screen experience. But at the same time the economics should also be looked into. In Bollywood, going to the theatre has become a luxury and most of our population can’t afford that. The future of big-screen entertainment will be larger than life experience at affordable prices.
5. What are your future projects?
Three to four projects for OTT are under development right now but, due to a confidentiality agreement with the platform, can’t talk about them. Apart from that, I am in the process of writing a feature film which I plan to direct soon. Till then, I am keeping my fingers crossed.
