Ex flight steward turned entrepreneur forays into Chartered plane business

Amit B Wadhwani, Mumbai based entrepreneur who owns prop-tech business SAI & mediatech venture Buffering has leased private chartered aircrafts to cater to growing demand in the segment.

"Most of my clients in bollywood, politics, corporates and sports are already using our data, technology, media assets. They leverage our connects to amplify their reach. While conducting businesses with them I noticed them spending huge sum of monies in private planes. Like real estate, media, I plan to disrupt pricing in luxury chartered travel too with plans starting just 99,000/ ", said Wadhwani.

According to Buffering co-founder Darshani Khatri, most people who bought aircrafts in the rather bullish phase between 2000 to 2012 are sitting on inventory with no takers for the same as they lack reach, connects and the ability to sell hours. “We deal with almost all VIPs in the country and aim to have at least 50 landings per day from Feb 2022, considering our ability to sell at heavy discounts”, he said.

“Our asset light model will enable unlock value in aircrafts sitting unutilized in ground zero. Technology will help us initiate real time bookings and display inventory spread over our app on Android and iOS. Data amplification will help us reach out to potential customers who are actually waiting for a phone call offering chartered services at affordable prices without actually compromising anything”, added Khatri.

"Post pandemic, the minimal touch points has been an area of attractiveness for the class who can afford chartered services. After Jet airways and Kingfisher went down, Indian skies lack privacy, Uber luxury, privilege of landing and taking off as and when wanted. With elections in 5 states in 2022, OTT boom boosting production related travel, risk of travelling in a group is all indicating huge demand for Chartered services in India," shared Krishiv KL Tekchandani, co-founder Buffering.

"Now, that’s a big leap from the crew jump seat 20 years ago to dominating the chartered aircrafts markets. These are the same clients to buy our data, our media, our amplification techniques, who fly high, so why not cater to an already existing clientele, why lose out on the revenue", added Wadhwani.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)