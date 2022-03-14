Buffering boosts reach of Vivek Agnihotri's ‘Kashmir Files’

Kashmir Files is a Bollywood movie based on the issues sensitive to the state, caste, religion and policies in the state of Jammu and Kashmir released worldwide on 11th March 2022.

There were talks of a few industry folks trying to suppress the movie but despite this audiences are flocking in the cinemas to watch the movie. Amit B Wadhwani of Buffering media tech says, "When I watched the movie, I released this is a classic and needs to reach the masses, we used our data scrubbing techniques to identify audience who will love the film, also used outdoor extensively to amplify the reach."

Co-founder Darshani Khatri says, "Irrespective of the resistance, we ensured the product (movie) is seen by maximum people, all blockbusters in 2021 and 2022 have used our technology to get audiences back in the cinemas & Kashmir Files is one of our most challenging project which we executed for reasons I don't wish to comment on right now."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says, "Years of research and detailing that has gone into the making of Kashmir files, buffering technology helped us reach out the masses at large with their data, technology and ATL techniques. Amit and Buffering extended unconditional support to my movie, I thank them from the bottom of my heart. We need more patriotic entrepreneurs like Buffering founders Krishiv KL, Darshani and Amit to help us extend real stories and issues to the audiences.”

Meanwhile, online ratings for the movie Kashmir files continue to be 10 / 10 and audiences are spreading the word which is helpint revenues fo up every passing day at the box office.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)