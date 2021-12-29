How Buffering is helping movie makers restore past glory

The company has been the technology partner for movies such as Tadap, Sooryavanshi, Antim, Chandigarharee Aashiqui, 83, and more

Buffering is helping movie makers to bring back their past glories!

Buffering is dedicated to data scrubbing, analytics, AI to communicate and influence audiences across the country and the company understands the business. By building a relationship with each of their clients, and helping to maximize their reach and achieve the business' set targets, is their sole focus. They are committed to using the best practices and staying on top of the latest innovations in AI and data analytics. They are constantly looking for the newest and most innovative ways to connect their brand with the world.

Amit Bhagwan Wadhwani, the Founder of Buffering, states, “Indian Cinema, Sports and Political news attract maximum viewership and this needs the power of data and specialized technology to reach the right audience. Apart from Sooryavanshi, we have over 55 movies lined up in the next few months for which we will be data and technology partners leveraging our ability to reach PAN India for Tier 1,2,3,4 cities.”

Tadap, Sooryavanshi, Antim, Chandigarharee Aashiqui, 83, had collaborated with Buffering. Creating custom strategies for each of our clients based on their needs and goals. With more than 45 crores of OTP verified data that helps to maximize your reach and achieve the business set targets, and constantly looking for the newest and most innovative ways to connect your brand with the world.

