Editors Guild of India expresses shock over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

The Guild has called upon the Maharashtra CM to ‘ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media’

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

The Guild has issued a statement saying: “The Editors Guild of India is shocked to learn about the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, in the early hours of Wednesday by the Police. Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case. We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing.

The Guild calls upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.”