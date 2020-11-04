Editors Guild of India expresses shock over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

The Guild has called upon the Maharashtra CM to ‘ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media’

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 12:32 PM
editors guild

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

The Guild has issued a statement saying: “The Editors Guild of India is shocked to learn about the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, in the early hours of Wednesday by the Police. Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case. We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing.

The Guild calls upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.”

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Arnab goswami Editors guild of india Republic tv arrest
Show comments
You May Also Like
kailashnath

Some people’s misdoings cannot put BARC under spotlight: Shashi Sinha
4 days ago

&flix

82% say TV viewing closest to big-screen experience in lockdown: &flix study
6 days ago

Me Too Act Too

#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke says it isn’t just another social movement
6 days ago