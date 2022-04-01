ED attaches Bengali media journalist’s assets worth Rs 5 crore in chit fund case

The action against Suman Chattopadhyay is part of an ongoing investigation on ICore Group of Companies

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 5 crore belonging to Suman Chattopadhyay, a Bengali media journalist, and his family members in the ongoing investigation into the matter of ICore Group of Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attached movable and immovable assets, including bank accounts and duplex flats, are located in and around Kolkata.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation against ICore Group on the basis of an FIR registered against them by CBI Kolkata for cheating and criminal conspiracy under various sections of IPC.

Investigations by ED revealed that the ICore Group Companies ran a chit fund scam, wherein the Group illegally raised a huge amount of money from lakhs of gullible investors by promising unrealistic returns.

Chattopadhyay, personally and through his company M/s Disha Productions & Media Private Limited, has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 9.83 crore from the ICORE Group in the guise of business investment in the company M/s Disha Productions & Media Pvt. Ltd.

Apart from ICORE Group, Chattopadhyay has also received funds from other chit fund companies such as Saradha Group through the same modus operandi, and has come under the scanner of ED previously in the Saradha Group case.

Earlier, in September 2021, a number of movable and immovable assets of ICore Group companies and promoter/directors/family members having a market value of more than Rs 300 Crore were attached by the ED.

Further investigation is in progress.

