#breakingone4m: ED in BARC office for questioning in TRP case

Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 3:17 PM
barc

After Mumbai Police, top officials of BARC India are being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). ED officials are at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP manipulation case.

Alongside others, Dr Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned on BARC premises in Mumbai.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc ED TRP scam internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
TV News

NBA requests BARC to extend data blackout, seeks details on ‘cleansing’
14 minutes ago

TV

There’s urgent need to take closer look at the way BARC tabulates news ratings: iNews
1 day ago

TV

TRP scam chargesheet alleges Republic & BARC nexus in TV rating manipulation
1 day ago