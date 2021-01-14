Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned

After Mumbai Police, top officials of BARC India are being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). ED officials are at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP manipulation case.

Alongside others, Dr Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned on BARC premises in Mumbai.

