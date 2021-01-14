#breakingone4m: ED in BARC office for questioning in TRP case
Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned
After Mumbai Police, top officials of BARC India are being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). ED officials are at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP manipulation case.
Alongside others, Dr Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurements Science, is also being questioned on BARC premises in Mumbai.
