Earshot Digimedia and Bhupendra Chaubey join hands for compelling new format content IPs
The podcasting platform has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri
In a move that is being watched with great anticipation, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, and celebrated TV face Bhupendra Chaubey, have joined hands to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
The first of these IPs will roll out soon.
Speaking on the development, Chaubey said: “I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution “
Abhijit Majumder, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and Editor-in-chief said: “Bhupendra brings with him years of experience as an ace broadcaster. We have some exciting new IPs lined up for the coming months. Earshot is making podcasting Indian; telling immersive stories from the ground in the language of the people. And we produce these stories with state-of-the-art technology”.
Gaurav Choudhury, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Bhupendra comes on the backdrop of iconic brands like NDTV and Network 18. The world over, the media is becoming more tech-focused. Podcast listening and vodcast viewing will continue to grow rapidly in India. It is also emerging as a very effective communication tool for insights and political and corporate thought leadership. With Bhupendra and his team joining hands with Earshot, we now move to the next stage of growth with global ambitions.”
Joining Bhupendra on this journey will be his old and trusted teammate Sudeep Mukhia, former Managing Editor of CNN News 18 and a talent with multi-genre skill set.
India has the third largest podcast listenership in the world, behind the US and China. The nation’s monthly podcast listenership had crossed 95 million in 2021, according to research firm RedSeer, and is projected to grow to 176.1 million in 2023 according to consulting and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Earshot Digimedia, which went live in 2020, has emerged as the most credible destination for audio originals. It has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri. It is adding more languages and in a few months should become among the world’s largest in language expanse for original audio content.
The content architecture spreads across a wide range—from history, culture, news & politics, business and finance, law, environment, entertainment, lifestyle and health, sports, and fictional storytelling in multiple genres.
It is led by some of the media industry's senior-most and well-known editors and audio-video professionals and a passionate bunch of consummate storytellers with distinguished pedigrees from Bennett & Coleman (The Times of India Group), Network 18 group, Big, Star, Hindustan Times, India Today Group, and BBC, among others.
Many well-known global and Indian brands including ITC, American Express, Apollo Indraprastha Hospitals, Spotify, Better India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Housing.com, American Express, Mediatek, Rainbow Children's Hospital and BCG, among others, have engaged Earshot Digimedia for a range of podcasts and audio visual content.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We are here to stay: Byju Raveendran
In an email to his employees, the CEO & Co-founder of Byju's has said that the layoffs were the last resort
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Byju's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has in an email to his employees said that the layoffs at the company were taken as a 'last resort', media networks have reported quoting the mail.
“My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing. Tough times test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that the edtech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far.”
Striking an emotional note, Raveendran also mentioned in the communication that the company was “his life”. “This company is not just my work, it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to Byju's pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee Media withdraws EOI for Reliance Broadcast Network
The network in its notice to bourses said it won't be bidding for RBNL
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee Media has reportedly withdrawn its Expression of Interest (EOI) in a notice to bourses and won't be bidding for Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd., which is currently in debt.
Through Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (ZMCL) has not specified the reason why they won't be participating in the bids. "We would like to inform you that the Company has withdrawn its EOI filed with the CIRP on June 27, 2023, and accordingly the Company shall not be participating in the resolution plan of RBNL," said Zee Media.
On May 5, the board of ZMCL had given a nod to submit the EOI with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Professional (CIRP) of RBNL. In February, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed to initiate CIRP against RBNL, which operates the Big FM radio network.
NCLT's order was over a petition filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vi spent Rs 941.2 crore on advertising & content in FY 2023
According to its annual report for the year 2022-23, the telecom company spent Rs 284 crore on advertisement & business promotion
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Indian mobile network operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) reduced its advertising, business promotion, and content costs by Rs 37.9 crore from Rs 979.1 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Rs 941. 2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This reduction was mostly due to a decrease in advertising and business promotion spending, the company said in its annual report for FY 2022-23.
In FY 2022-23, the company reduced its advertising and business promotion expenditure by 20.22% to Rs 284 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 against Rs 356 crore in the previous fiscal. While the content cost for the company increased by 5.47% to Rs 657.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 623.1 crore in FY22.
In the annual report, Vi mentioned that the company remains focused on strengthening its position in business services, especially the new and fast-growing segment of IoT and cloud services. The company launched several digital initiatives to address the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals and enterprises to get a range of benefits and value-adds.
During the year, the company also launched exciting propositions in various categories through digital offerings on platforms for Music, Videos, Gaming, Education & Jobs which are available on the Vi app as part of integrated access to its customers. All these incremental digital initiatives will improve revenue and profitability and subsequently strengthen the company's overall competitive position and revenue in the longer run.
Talking about the marketing initiatives, the company said, “Building a competitive advantage by leveraging the open signal certification of being the fastest 4G in the country, the company had launched the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign - that showcases how we are on a continuous journey to improve our network in spite of being the best to help our customers get ahead in life and thrive. It showcased stories of our network engineers’ efforts to make the best better to reassert network superiority and the campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.”
Vi also did a one-of-a-kind integration with Kaun Banega Crorepati- ‘KBC Golden Week with Vi’ giving Vi consumers to get a chance to sit in the coveted hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan's video call to friends was also enabled through Vi.
With an objective to increase customer engagement and herald a new digital ecosystem, the company transitioned the Vi app into a super app, which now provides its customers with a repertoire of Movies, Shows and Live TV, Music, Games, Infotainment, Jobs and Education Services and more in addition to recharges, payments and managing their Vi account.
It also mentioned that with the objective of driving Data & Media monetization, Vi also commissioned its AI/ML-driven ad tech platform. Launched under the brand Ads, it offers advertisers unique audience segments, interest groups & targeting parameters and advertising opportunities across all telco-owned channels as well as 3rd party digital inventory under a single platform, thereby simplifying media buying, especially for SMBs.
Vi Business Ready for Next MSME Campaign has been awarded in the e4M Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEEL plea: SAT defers hearing to Tuesday
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 3:27 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has deferred till July 27 (Tuesday) the hearing on the plea filed by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka against the Sebi order.
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities.
SAT had last week denied interim relief to the duo against the Sebi order.
Goenka's counsel had earlier said the regulator has said it was 'curious' but had not reached a conclusion.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Harish Bhat named among Forbes top 50 global CMOs
This is the second time Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured on the Forbes list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured in the Forbes list of top 50 global CMOs.
This is the second time he has been featured on the list. Last year he was at the ninth place.
The announcement was made at the Cannes festival.
Bhat has been with Tata Group for over nine years. He is also a member of the Group Executive Council.
Others featured on the global CMO list include William White of Walmart, Marce Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Conny Braams, Unilever, Greg Joswiak, Apple; Dirk-Jan van Hameren, CMO, Nike; Marian Lee, CMO, Netflix; Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Co; Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, and number nine is Tim Ellis, CMO, National Football League.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Eros International Media, promoter Lulla & CEO Dwivedi barred from securities market
Sebi has said that the action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Media networks have reported that Sebi has barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
The action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
The markets regulator has given the company, Lulla and Dwivedi 21 days to respond the order.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee-Sony merger will go through even if I'm not the CEO: Punit Goenka
In interviews with leading news publications, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL has said the merger formalities are likely to be completed by September
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
The Zee-Sony merger will go through whether or not he remains the CEO, asserted Punit Goenka in interviews to media publications.
Goenka, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL, has told Economic Times that during his frequent interactions with the Sony leadership he did not get any indications of a "wavering".
He has also said that he hopes the merger formalities will be completed by September.
"The ZEE and Sony teams are talking to each other on a daily basis as we are in an advanced stage of integration," Goenka told ET.
Asked what would he do if there was no relief from the courts in the Sebi order, Goenka told Mint that he would "follow the law of the land".
Meanwhile, Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Also, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of a plea by Subhash Chandra and Goenka against the Sebi order to June 26.
On June 13, e4m reported that market regulator Sebi has barred Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube