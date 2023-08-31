Nikhil Kamath brings Ajay Bijli, Sajith Sivanandan & Vijay Subramaniam on his Podcast
This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights
In a world where content is king and the entertainment industry constantly evolves, understanding the dynamics of content consumption becomes paramount. In a recent episode of his podcast, "WTF is" the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with three industry stalwarts, Founder of PVR Cinemas & Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd. Ajay Bijli and President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan. Vijay Subramaniam Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artist’s Network. This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights that shed light on the preferences, trends, and cultural nuances that shape the entertainment landscape of the nation.
One of the key takeaways from the conversation was the pivotal role of vernacular and regional content. Kamath, in his conversation with Bijli and Sivanandan, highlighted the importance of catering to diverse linguistic preferences considering how a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages. On this Sajith Sivanandan said ''Things that need to happen is more vernacular more regional content that is super key because increasingly we are seeing that a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages so that's going to be very very key.''
The conversation also touched upon the unique dynamics of Indian cinema culture. In their observation, in India it's not just about watching a film; it's about immersing oneself in an event, donning the role of the protagonist, and enjoying the collective experience with fellow audience members. ''Within the West, it's like you come by uh buy a ticket buy a popcorn Pepsi watch the movie, and get out so I call them ‘shoebox cinemas’ right, whereas in India it's a form of entertainment. People you know dress up, they come it's an event and there's an interval so you again come back to the forest you when you go to the loop you think that you're also the hero a girl so it's like very difficult in a different culture" said Ajay Bijili about this topic.
Moreover, the conversation addressed the role of women in influencing content choices and the integral role that women play in shaping content preferences within families. This insight underscores the need for diverse and inclusive content that resonates with the preferences of women across generations.
The conversation with Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the growing impact of streaming platforms in Indian content consumption. The rise of digital platforms has provided an avenue for individuals to access a wide array of content on-demand, transcending geographical barriers. This has further fuelled the need for content diversity and localization to cater to the vast and varied audience base of the country. ''Women of the house takes a decision which Cinema to go to whether it's your daughter your wife or your mother or your girlfriend", said Ajay Bijili on this.
Nikhil Kamath's eighth podcast episode unveiled a treasure trove of insights into the consumption patterns of Indian content. The episode underscores the importance of crafting content that resonates on a cultural, linguistic, and emotional level, ultimately forging deeper connections with viewers across the nation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BARC data: CNN-News18 has 35% share in 2+ TG
On the digital front, the channel has 1.4 billion views on YouTube
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
CNN-News18 has registered over 35% share in the English TV news genre for more than a year now, according to BARC data.
“As per the data issued by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” read a press release.
“In the 15+ TG, CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 15+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” the release mentioned.
Commenting on the numbers, Avinash Kaul, CEO (Broadcast), Network18 Group said, “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers.”
On the digital front, CNN-News18 claimed it has captured 1.4 billion views on YouTube. On Facebook too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Luminaries share industry insights at NewsX Festival of Ideas
The event brought together speakers from diverse backgrounds like politics, movies, start-ups, defence, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:12 PM | 2 min read
On the first day of the first edition of NewsX Festival of Ideas, noteworthy speakers deliberated on topics through 25 sessions in a lit-fest-style event. It was jam-packed with spellbinding conversations, celebrity sightings, book signings and selfies. The main highlight of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the guest speakers. The event concluded with great enthusiasm and success as it aimed to foster a platform for meaningful conversations, the exchange of innovative ideas, among attendees.
The event, held at The Taj Ambassador at New Delhi, provided a platform for our esteemed guests to share industry insights from their respective fields in a free and open conversation with NewsX. The Festival of Ideas brought together various Speakers from diverse backgrounds, including Politicians & Political Analysts, Celebrities, Authors, Start-up Founders, Defence and Media Experts.
After the event, recognized and honoured participants as a token of appreciation for their dedication and talent. Here’s what some of prominent Thought Leaders, Authors and Luminaries had to say on day one of the Festival of Ideas among others:
‘No one can steal Rajnikanth Stature, We all should respect this fact’ Former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav
'Felt like Al Pacino from Scarface' Celebrated Actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrates the story of the Gangs of Wasseypur.
‘The decade between 1950 and 1960 was definably the most productive decade for the short history of our republic’ said Congress Lok Sabha MP, Manish Tewari.
‘Each Prime Minister made contribution but the debacle of 1962 goes into the account of PM Jawaharlal Nehru’ stated Ram Madhav, President India Foundation.
‘Agency Journalism is zero ego, no face and very selfless’ ANI Editor, Smita Prakash on the role of traditional media.
'Wakhan Corridor built to keep India away from Czarist Russia.' Author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan on Wakhan corridor.
'The trick is to use the degree as insurance, not as a noose. A lot of people use it as a noose and its deferred gratification.' Deep Kalra, Make My Trip founder on Start-Up culture.
'Rahul is not what he was a year ago, Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed his profile. He is courageous, comes across as sincere but I don't know if he has what's needed to rule India?' says Author of Accidental Prime Minister, Sanajaya Baru.
Stay tuned for the Day-2 of Festival of Ideas as we delve deeper into thought-provoking discussions, inspiring talks with eminent personalities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Now claims leadership in NCCS AB 22+, 10L+ markets
The channel cites BARC ratings data for Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023 as the source
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Times Now has claimed that it registered a 30.7% share among English TV news channels for more than a year (Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023) as per BARC ratings data. This is in the most relevant target group for English News, which is 10L+ markets amongst NCCS AB 22+ age group among males.
*Source: BARC| 10L+| NCCS AB 22+ Males| Wk.16'22 - 33'23, share amongst 6 channels
Moreover, the viewership data of the last 8 weeks, which will be the correct representation of the current scenario, establishes Times Now's dominace across multiple TGs (both NCCS AB 22+ as well as NCCS AB 22+ Males) in 10L+ markets (see chart).
*Source: BARC| 10L+| Wk.26-33'23|share amongst 6 channels
With elections just months away, an advertising blitz is par for the course around this time. However, industry sources said that the claims being cited in recent advertising campaigns do not show the correct picture, and in some cases are deeply suspect and misleading.
“News is serious business, an honest one at that. Seasoned professionals know that numbers mean nothing without relevance”, said an industry source who pointed out that for every category there is a natural viewership base and data cuts which do not stay true to that are misleading the consumer. “Otherwise, its staking claim to a standing means claiming status with zero relevance”, he added.
“With elections round the corner, some desperation for visibility is understandable --but twisting the truth and presenting it in the public domain is not the right way to play the challenger game”, pointed out an industry veteran.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vinita Bhatia joins Capri Sports as Vice President - Brand and Commercial Partnerships
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Senior Media & Sports professional Vinita Bhatia has joined Capri Global Holdings’ Capri Sports as Vice President Brand and commercial Partnerships and will be based out of Mumbai.
Vinita comes with over 2 decades of experience.
Prior to this, she was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India (TOI).
Capri Sports is part of Capri Global Holdings and the owners of four Franchise Teams - UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League ( Women’s IPL), the Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League, the Rajasthan Warriors in Kho Kho League and Sharjah Warriors in ILT20 ( Men’s Cricket).
At TOI, Vinita established a new landscape for Sports business partnerships and new revenue models that went beyond cricket across all plausible sports. She launched the World Kabaddi League in 2014 and was the first woman to do so. She has worked across media platforms and established multiple businesses built from scratch.
Vinita has worked in India and Canada with Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network, Radio City, Hindustan Times and Ethnic Channels Group - Canada.
She is a leading voice for gender equality, Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs of United Nations) ambassador, and the National President, Media & Communications Council-WICCI. Her name is imprinted in the Asia Book of Records.
At Capri Sports, Vinita’s focus would be to accelerate its revenue growth by identifying and driving new revenue streams and content monetisation along with alliances and partnerships for the four franchisees.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zoom crosses 7mn subscribers on YouTube
The platform got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:24 PM | 1 min read
Zoom has crossed 7 million subscribers on YouTube. The platform has got 116.99 million video views on YouTube in July, making it the most-watched YouTube channel in its category.
Zoom has 6.2 billion video views across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, the Zoom website, and Sharechat among others throughout the past 1 year.
Zoom has registered over 2 billion video views on Snapchat during this period.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “We would like to thank our audience, who have showed immense faith in our content and this is a feat which wouldn’t have been possible without them. We take immense pride in accomplishing this remarkable feat, solidifying our standing as the unparalleled entertainment and lifestyle destination in the country. At Zoom, we have consistently aimed to stay attuned to our viewers' preferences, strategically curating a diverse range of content formats that deeply resonate with audiences spanning Gen X to Gen Z. This milestone is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to top-notch entertainment but also signifies our vision to continuously evolve and provide our viewers with the best-in-class content, keeping them entertained and engaged."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV celebrates Independence Day with power-packed India@76 offerings
The programmes paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
NDTV celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with India@76, a power-packed line-up of programmes all through the day. The wide-ranging programs paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society.
The line-up included:
JAI JAWAN: NDTV brings Kiara Advani to the BSF border in Attari, Amritsar as part of the India@76 celebrations to spend the day with the Jawans and to express gratitude for their selfless and gallant service to the nation on 15th August on India’s flagship show Jai Jawan at 9:30 PM on NDTV 24/7 and at 11AM and 9PM on NDTV India.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION: NDTV’s executive director and editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia interviews J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Kashmir on India@76. The interview airs at 8 PM on NDTV 24/7 on 14th August and at 1PM, 15th August on NDTV India.
On NDTV DIALOGUES, Sonia Singh interviewed economist Arvind Panagariya
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; Continuing our special conversations on Azadi@76, NDTV interviewed Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on the development that North East has seen since independence and specific changes in the last decade. The interview airs at 4:30pm and 10:30pm on NDTV India and at 12:30pm on NDTV 24/7.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; More conversations on Azadi@76. NDTV's Executive Director and Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia in a wide-ranging interview with former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve. Tune in at 2:30pm on NDTV India and at 10:30 AM at NDTV 24/7.
Celebrate India@76 with a musical note - Bollywood songs that bring pride to every Indian, on being an Indian, Top 10 at 12:30 pm on NDTV India.
WISDOM OF LEADERS Celebrate India@76 with Wisdom of Leaders, a special conversation between Capt Raghu Raman and Vikas Manhas, who’s on a mission to support families of fallen soldiers, at 8:30 PM on NDTV 24/7.
DETTOL BANEGA SWASTH INDIA SEASON 9 GRAND FINALE: Join Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Amitabh Bachchan on Dettol Banega Swasth India season 9 grand finale on NDTV India and 24/7 6 PM to 8 PM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Independence Day Celebrated at Bharat Express News Network
CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express Upendrra Rai led the function
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 4:50 PM | 2 min read
Completing 76 years of independence, India enters its 77th year of Independence. Celebrating Independence Day, Bharat Express News Network organized a function in Noida. The park-premises in front of the Channel office was full with people’s participation. CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai led the function in presence of the top officials of the news organization.
The function organized to celebrate national pride with patriotism spread in the ambience of the country today, witnessed a grand gala of people from in and outside the news organization. Lighting the lamp on the occasion, Rai paid tribute to the martyrs of Indian freedom struggle. Hoisting the national flag he initiated the function followed by the national anthem.
Addressing the gathering, Rai gave his life mantra via his impressive elocution. Sharing practical solutions, Rai said, strong determination is necessary to overcome any addiction. Explaining it, he said, just give yourself a bigger challenge, you certainly get rid of the bad habit. Mr Rai also said that service to the nation doesn’t necessarily required going to border to fight. We can serve the country any way we wish to, no matter where we are.
The special attraction of the occasion was the CISF band which played lovely tunes of national songs along with the national anthem. In the live patriotic atmosphere around, the police representation was also seen taking part during the entire celebration. Inspiring people for the conservation of the environment, the CMD also planted a tree amid a huge round of applause.
Directors, Radheshyam Rai & Sanjay Snehi along with CEO, Varun Kohli, and many eminent guests graced the occasion with their valuable presence.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube