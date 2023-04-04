e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Does all of GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour?
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team discuss ways to approach the GenZ mindset
About the series
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the last episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik sought to explore whether all GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour and how do education, economic status, geography, sensitivity, and other personal traits make a difference in this regard?
Mishra says that although there are different ways to approach the GenZ mindset, they used a 2x2 segmentation to categorize them into four clusters based on sense of belonging vs individuality and pragmatic vs optimistic mindset. She describes them as:
Rooted Pliants (sense of belonging + optimistic)
Comfort Zoners (sense of belonging + pragmatic)
Balanced Trend-Seekers (self focused + optimistic)
Sensitive Reserves (self focused + pragmatic)
“Each group has a different presence across geographies and demographics. For example, Rooted Pliants are skewed towards females and the north of the country, while Comfort Zoners are skewed towards males and the east and south,” she explains.
According to her, metros have more Comfort Zoners, and Comfort Zoners are younger. Understanding these mindsets can help in connecting better with different subgroups of GenZs based on gender, age, and geography.
Xapads & Xiaomi present customer success solutions at Game Developers Conference
The association acts as a one-stop solution that focuses on fundamental components of game distribution and development
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Xapads presented its latest Customer Success Solutions at Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco recently. Revolutionizing the way Xapads approached the gaming sector in association with its strategic partner Xiaomi, the focus of the conference was on the interest of game developers, designers, programmers, project managers and marketing professionals.
Xapads’ association with Xiaomi acts as a one-stop solution that focuses on the fundamental components of game distribution and development such as content generation, app distribution, Mi Payments, and user acquisition strategies. Both companies shared their perspectives on enhancing user growth through a comprehensive solution package that nurtures the developer ecosystem, resulting in wider reach and increased revenue.
Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Xapads Media, explained how Xiaomi’s ecosystem in partnership with Xapads can add value to the industry by providing a seamless user experience, increasing reach, and developing innovative advertising solutions. He further added that “Xiaomi is a new-age solution with in-built features via which it is able to provide developers with a competitive edge and advertising platform. The technological advantages provided by Xapads do wonders for businesses with our own reliable tech stack Xerxes that offers access to deep insights while supporting multiple buying models and creatives. This helps marketers and advertisers optimize their campaign results by using its automated tools powered by AI/ML and its unique algorithms.”
Song Qiang, Director of International Sales, Xiaomi, also introduced Xiaomi’s International Internet Business (IIB) and the overall services of MIUI while highlighting GetApps and spoke about building a user base on the scale with Xiaomi’s factory preload. Following Song, Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership at IIB spoke about the lifecycle of IIB’s marketing solution and MIUI-supported ad formats like icons, banners, rewarded videos, native ads, splash screens, pop-ups CTV branding ads etc that engage the users and cater to the advertisers' needs for better campaign performance and ROI.
Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as core agency partner for India
Advertisers will now get exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:06 AM | 2 min read
Xapads Media, the adtech platform, is now the Core Agency Partner of Mi Ads for the India market and will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising.
Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mi Ads as their Core Agency Partner and are eager to embark on this exciting journey together. By integrating Mi Ads inventory with our award-winning AI-driven programmatic engine, ‘Xerxes’, advertisers will gain seamless and direct access to Mi Ads’ premium inventory. Our team is energized and fully prepared to dive in and deliver exceptional results."
Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads Media, expressed his excitement about the association, “Being chosen as Xiaomi's core agency partner is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellent results. We are confident that just like the SEA region our partnership for India too will be a fruitful one, and we look forward to collaborating with the Mi Ads team to achieve our common objectives.”
Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership, Mi Ads International Internet Business, said, “We are proud to be associated with Xapads which is our core partner for Mi Ads, Marketing Solution in the regions of US, India and SEA. For customers, the company is not only a business growth driver, but also a trusted partner and value
Last year, Xapads Media entered into a strategic partnership with Mi Ads for the SEA and recently they were awarded with the Agency of the Year for assisting marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.
This partnership is only limited to Mi Ads.
Media-tech startups: Steep valuation causing concerns?
Many media startups laid off employees in the current fiscal. An analysis indicates a huge gap between their valuation and revenues
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 3, 2023 9:04 AM | 8 min read
At the beginning of January when the world was still celebrating the new year, hundreds of employees of Mohalla Tech, which runs the social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, stared at an uncertain future. The company had laid off around 20% of its workforce. Some key executives also parted ways later. The Bengaluru-based company also shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11 (revenue Rs 14 crore) in December 2022 and terminated the services of around 100 employees. The company blamed the fiasco on “external macro factors” which allegedly impacted the availability of capital. The sudden layoffs by such a big player shocked the industry. After all, only a few months ago, ShareChat had raised $520 million (approx Rs 4,250 crore) from Google,
Times Group and existing investors at a valuation of $5 billion (approx Rs 41,000 crore), as per the company’s own announcement in June 2022. Meanwhile, it acquired a short video app MX TakaTak as well.
The company’s valuation stands 117-fold of its operating revenue, which was Rs 350 crore in 2022, as per its consolidated financials procured from Tofler. It posted a whopping Rs 3,000 crore of losses in the same year.
Similar was the case of VerSe Innovation, which operates news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh. It laid off 5% of its 3,000-strong workforce in November 2022 following a “mid-year performance review to cut costs and streamline operations”. The company had raised $805 million (approx Rs 6,600 crore) in April 2022 from Canada Pension Plan Investment Funds, projecting its valuation at $5 billion (approx Rs 41,000 crore). This was when its revenue was Rs 964 Cr and losses amounted to Rs 2,460 cr in FY22.
Microblogging site Koo, which positioned itself as the Indian alternative of Twitter, laid off 5 percent of its employees last September just before entering into the second round of funding. The Bengaluru-based company was reportedly valued at $275 million (approx Rs 2,250 crore) after receiving $6 million (approx Rs 490 crore) in the second funding round in November 2022.
Its operating revenue in FY22 was barely Rs 14 lakh, better than the previous year’s Rs 8 lakh, but losses mounted 5.6-fold within a year. Importantly, the company’s expenses were in the range of Rs 202 crore, of which two-third were the marketing and promotional expenses, as per Entracker data.
Valuation hype
Over the past decade, Indians have celebrated the success of homegrown startups with multi-billion dollar valuations. However, lately, the steep valuations of those startups are becoming a cause for concern. Such is the crisis that many startup founders fear running out of funds after investors cautioned about the funding winter last year.
The series of valuation fiasco also raises a big question mark over the valuation hype in the media sector, an issue that has been simmering for long but remained under carpet as stakeholders are not willing to speak on record.
Are such valuations sustainable?
Industry leaders wonder whether hefty valuations of startups are sustainable.
Calling this a usual market correction that the investment cycle goes through every few years, Harish Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, noted, “When there is a new opportunity, everyone rushes in to get a piece of the pie and valuation numbers are not really linked to growth or profit. Tell a good story and chance is someone is willing to invest money. Once saturation comes in, the market starts looking at hard numbers: revenue/growth/profitability. And obviously in most cases the valuation tumbles. A solid business which either has a road map for profitability or has an IP that can get acquired, continues to remain in the game. The rest eventually fall out.”
Ashish Bhasin, Co- Founder and Chairman of RD&X Network, feels marketing strategy of startups coupled with global economic situation have led to this crisis.
“Besides the controversial financial strategy of startups, a combination of macroeconomic factors, such as the global economic constraints and the Russia-Ukraine war, reduced capital flow globally which is bringing a sense of rationality to startup valuations,” says Bhasin.
Bhasin, however, insists that high valuation by startups is not an aberration and technology companies often have to project high valuation. “Tech companies have to spend upfront to build the product based on which they project growth and their valuation. Things usually move as per plan until markets hit roadblocks.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital echoes the sentiments. “There is nothing wrong with the steep valuation of startups which are in the growth phase. Sometimes their growth stagnates for reasons beyond their control.”
Given the fluid situation, how much devaluation is likely for such startups in the next fiscal? Tibrewala opines, “I don’t know their business well enough. But a $5bn valuation for a business with $50 mn in revenue and $500 mn in losses just does not seem sustainable.”
Valuation figures are meaningless until the company goes for another round of funding, says a highly placed media executive. “Valuation is significant only for funding rounds. Fund seekers often project their future growth in anticipation to continue their momentum and a good business environment. However, things often may go awry. In such a scenario, companies either quote a lower valuation in the next funding round, or else investors themselves cut them down,” he said.
ShareChat’s response
A company spokesperson stated, “Since our launch eight years ago, ShareChat and our short video app Moj have seen incredible growth. However, even as we continue to keep growing, there have been several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital. Keeping these factors in mind, we needed to prepare the company to sustain through these headwinds.”
“Therefore, we had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 25% of our incredibly talented employees who were with us in this startup journey. This included Jeet 11, which was a separate business unit. The layoffs affected employees across the spectrum,” he added.
“As capital became expensive, companies needed to prioritize their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects only. Over the last few months, we had aggressively optimized costs across the board, including in marketing and infrastructure, among other cost heads and ramped up our monetisation efforts. The decision to reduce employee costs was taken after much deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year. At the same time, we are doubling down on our efforts behind advertising and live-streaming revenues. With these changes, we aim to sail through the uncertain global economic conditions over 2023 and 2024 and come out stronger,” the spokesperson said.
Koo’s response
Defending its position, a Koo spokesperson stated, “Like most startups, Koo also built in a workforce to account for spikes. Given the current market environment and external realities of a global slowdown, we get affected too. Some of the most profitable companies in the world have shed tens of thousands of jobs. We are a young startup with a long way ahead of us. While we are well capitalized, it’s important for businesses of all sizes to adopt efficient and conservative approaches to see this period through.”
“In line with this, we have made some roles across certain teams redundant over the course of the year and have supported them through compensation packages, extended health benefits and outplacement services. As history has proven, there will be better times for all of us collectively and we are most positive about what we are building for the world and what Koo means for India’s foray in the world of social media,” the spokesperson said, without sharing the number of sacked employees.
“The revenue figure you have stated is for FY22 before we began our monetization efforts and is income from non-operational activities. Koo started its monetization experiments in September 2022 and within 6 months we had one of the highest ARPU per DAU compared to Indian social media companies. We have over 100+ brands advertising on the platform today and we will continue to experiment with monetization as we look to build a sustainable business.”
VerSe Innovation silent
Verse Innovation chose not to respond. At the time of layoffs last November, Umang Bedi, co-founder was quoted as saying “Given the current economic climate, like other businesses, we’ve evaluated our strategic priorities. Considering the long-term viability of the business and our people, we have taken steps to implement our regular bi-annual performance management cycle and made performance & business considerations to streamline our costs and our teams. This has impacted 5% of our 3,000-strong workforce.”
Consumers now understand that there is an exchange of value with ads: Gavin Buxton
Buxton, Managing Director - Asia (SEA, South Asia and North Asia except JP) at Magnite, talks about the growth of open internet in India, and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 3, 2023 8:38 AM | 4 min read
Even as more and more Indians come online for the first time every single day, driving up the numbers of digital consumers, reports show that they are increasingly eschewing the walled gardens of Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Teams, Google and Apple’s app stores, for the open internet, comprising general entertainment and news websites, OTT and CTV content, online gaming and streaming of all kinds. In fact, the number of Indians on the open internet exceeds those in closed platforms by over 60 million users.
For Gavin Buxton, Managing Director - Asia (SEA, South Asia and North Asia except JP) at Magnite, an area that his company is focusing heavily on is the growth of the open internet, looking at the audience cycles and the internet outside of walled gardens as media owners and publishers outside that ecosystem are helping drive news entertainment audiences around the world and in India.
“So we're very much supporters of the open internet and our publisher partners within that sphere, and we are enabling them to monetize their content to be able to survive and thrive. The exciting part is that we're seeing continued growth in the open Internet, in India specifically,” he says.
This growth is being driven in some areas, with a large share naturally being taken up by video streaming, OTT, and CTV. They’ve also seen great growth in audio streaming, from the likes of Spotify to a number of local players as well. News and entertainment are continuing to grow as well, as is gaming.
“We're excited about supporting the community and its supply side and helping open that up. Another area we've been talking about over the last couple of months, and is really resonating, is video streaming. We're seeing continued growth there and we did this study at the end of last year with a research company, Dynata. They ran a survey with a panel of 2500 persons, which really captured the growth in streaming and CTV in general.”
According to the report, nearly two thirds of India’s streamers (64%) are more responsive to advertising on streaming platforms, with many stating they often search for the product (48%) and make a purchase (33%) after the fact. “However, this means that ads have to be relevant to the person consuming said content, so we can help with that as well,” says Buxton.
While the phone remains the top streaming device, time spent streaming on CTV is growing as smart TVs are introduced into Indian homes. 59% of streamers are now watching CTV and spending an average of 8 hours per week streaming content on a big screen, which is more than linear TV.
“So that's really interesting to see. We're seeing some similarity with traditional TV, where 62% people on CTVs are co-viewing, so they're watching with their partner, their spouse, while earlier it was more of an individual experience. 75% are actually viewing more than they were the previous year. We've continued to see the growth in terms of the access, and especially where we get involved which is around the advertising part of that. There we are asking them how they're looking to activate, in terms of how they can look at access. “
The study found that free or ad-supported content is preferred to paying for an ad-free experience. 80% of streamers prefer to watch ad-supported content versus subscribing to an ad-free platform for a monthly fee, with Buxton noting that consumers don’t mind watching ads, as long as they’re getting to consume free content.
“We asked them how many ads in an hour they were willing to watch, in exchange for free content, and gave them an option of picking between 1-20+ minutes. The average came out to eight to nine minutes, which means that consumers understand that there is an exchange of value with ads, which is quite a change.”
“There are close to 40 OTT platforms in India, and so there's a lot of choice. People spend a lot of money on the content, and in acquiring consumers. 70-77% people said that if they have a bad ad experience, they’ll just use another platform. So if the ad experience is not good, they could lose that user. So that bad ad experience was put down to too many ads, coming at the wrong times, too much repetition of the same ads, or just bad ad experience,” elaborates Buxton, adding that while there is a growing acceptance of ads, there's also a tolerance threshold.
Generative AI: A powerful tool with pitfalls?
As part of the e4m TechTalk series, industry experts evaluate the cons of AI; a second part on the pros to follow soon
By Shantanu David | Apr 3, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
Even as Bill Gates declares humanity has entered “The Age of AI”, and Elon Musk (rather uncharacteristically) joins a host of other technocrats in urging caution, Generative AI continues to sweep across our digital lives.
Everyday internet users and more invested techies are using ChatGPT-4 (its latest iteration) to do everything from creating basic codes to passing competitive law and business exams, to creating recipes out of items you have in your fridge, with Google’s Bard AI chatbot having just entered the fray.
Generative AI is also being used to, what else, generate images of historical figures, fictionalised speeches by current world leaders, and celebrity videos that look legitimate, all of which are created by typing a few sentences in a chat box. The potential, whether for good or ill, is mind-boggling. In this article, we look at the cons, even as a companion article celebrates the good.
“The era of AI is unquestionably here, and there will be a rush to test this ground-breaking new tool. Given the current hype, it's critical for brands to step back and thoroughly comprehend the technology before jumping in,” says Samir Asher, Co-founder and COO, Tonic Worldwide, adding that rushing into the AI world without proper planning and strategy might not produce the results one would anticipate.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, believes that a key issue with AI in advertising is the issue of quick versus effective. In advertising, where stakeholders are looking for sharp solutions and not necessarily quick fixes, this can get tricky.
For instance, “AI complicates the data privacy situation. With AI comes the ability to gather and analyse massive amounts of data, but there will also be situations where one will not be able to control the sources from which the data is collected. It becomes the brand’s responsibility to be conscious and transparent about the raw data that is being manipulated.”
According to Asher, “Brands must first make sure they have the necessary data before they can begin to build their models. It is extremely important to use relevant, high-quality datasets because the training data's quality determines how successful AI will be. Secondly, brands must be conscious of any potential biases that might be incorporated into their models. Brands must be aware of any biases in their data sets and take action to resolve them because AI is only as objective as the data it is trained on,” says Asher.
Pillai agrees that the bias problem is a key one, saying, “At TheSmallBigIdea, we do periodic audits to remove any biases from the data and work on decision-making algorithms, not just data-sourcing algorithms. We merge two AI algorithms to plug into our own in order to have solid logic behind the decision.”
Dia Kirplani, Head of Strategy at Blink Digital notes that there are many stumbling blocks that brands can face if their use of AI is in untrained hands. “But the two most common ones to watch out for, which we have seen from others in the market, are inaccuracies and common messaging across different brands. That's a sure sign of AI being used poorly,” she says.
Brand safety is another factor. “Imagine that the AI places your ad on a website with offensive content just because the traffic for your target group is highest there. While AI can help deliver, the brand needs to constantly audit the quality of delivery, not just quantitatively but also qualitatively,” says Pillai, adding that there are also some ethical concerns.
“A lot of the data available might propagate or be mounted on harmful stereotypes. AI now studies it and gives an outcome. A classic example is the recent AI-generated faces of Hollywood actors that show how they would look if they were Indians,” he points out.
As AI is growing, industry insiders say there has been a major spike noticed in tech start-ups that are only offering data science and AI-powered products and services.
“Hence, in the coming days, there will be a major competition in tools and technology that may have similar features but with different pricing, data sources and other analytics, which eventually will increase the grey market, data fraud and other unethical practices,” says Danish Malik, Co-Founder and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited.
Here, brands need to be very selective on what technology they will be opting for AI understanding and its implementation and the credibility of their agencies providing the same will matter the most. Because if the data is extracted or stored illegally, there's a major problem or even a wrong placement may change the results upside down, which will be disastrous in case of wrong decisions being made.
For Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect, the single most critical pitfall of AI would be something that is being warned about by global giants like Google.
“Sundar Pichai made a not-so-difficult-to-decode comment about Google Bard, which sums up the current state of the technology quite succinctly - things will go wrong. This was in reaction to misinformation that the AI gave as a part of its own promotion, post which it was pulled down,” says Mukherjee.
“Ensuring authentication of information, being able to differentiate between original vs AI-generated content and finally, doing their due diligence when using or applying AI would be some guardrails that brands would need to put into place,” says Mukherjee.
60% of young India's purchases influenced by short video: Moj survey
Moj released a report titled 'Getting Young India Right' to unravel young India's content preferences and purchasing power
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
Capturing first-hand insights on young India's content consumption patterns, Moj released a report titled 'Getting Young India Right'. The report's findings are based on primary data collected through an online survey from 3709 Moj users aged between 18 and 34, who Moj defines as 'young India'. The survey questions aimed to unravel young India's content preferences and purchasing power.
The report finds that over 77% of young India spends most of their time watching short videos, followed by 16% on news & entertainment channels and 7% on television & OTT. 60% of young India's purchase decisions are influenced by short video and social media followed by online platforms and television. Offers and discounts are one of the top influencing factors for more than half of young India’s purchase decisions, followed by the reliability of products, convenience, and free shipping. Moreover, 77% of young India spends the most on mobile phones and apparels. Over 65% of young India uses personal funds for such purchases, while 26% seek financial help from friends & family and 7% rely on loans.
Commenting on the report's launch, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, "Our report unravels young India’s behavioral and content consumption patterns. Young India today is fearless and confident, and the short video format offers them an open canvas to demonstrate their creativity to the whole world. Short videos are also increasingly becoming the go to entertainment format and we at Moj are leading this revolution. Brands and advertisers can now leverage this evolving format to reach new audiences and tell more immersive stories.”
Today, more brands are using short video content to create engaging campaigns that drive high engagement and create purchase intent. With over 300 million MAUs and 50 million creators, Moj is the preferred destination for short video content in India. Moj offers innovative ad formats for brands across gaming, e-commerce, electronics, retail, entertainment, fintech, online, and FMCG categories through branded hashtag challenges, branded jingles, and leveraging creators to build engagement and drive awareness.
Schbang bags social media mandate for ShareChat and Moj
The account will be handled by the company’s headquarters in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 7:25 PM | 2 min read
Schbang today announced that it had won the social media mandate for multilingual social media and short video platform, ShareChat, and Moj. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the company’s headquarter in Mumbai.
As part of the mandate, Schbang will be responsible for designing compelling social media and content strategies on ShareChat and Moj’s online channels among other marketing activities.
Commenting on the partnership, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat and Moj said, “As a homegrown social media company, we understand the need for a brand to craft content that resonates with this country’s ever so dynamic audiences. We are excited to partner with Schbang for our social media mandate and use their expertise in not just creating deeply engaging content but also to build loyal user communities on other social media platforms to help us grow as India’s most loved brands.”
Suraj Adhikari, Head of Business Development, Solutions, Schbang said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with ShareChat and Moj. Schbang's integrated approach, combined with a deep understanding of consumers will help the audience connect with the platforms in new and exciting ways. The platform is culturally rooted and reflects how Indians consume content. Schbang is also on a path to contribute to the digital wave in India, and Sharchat & Moj are the perfect platforms to understand this real India. We are proud to partner with them to inspire people to connect and create with others.”
