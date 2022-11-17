Dentsu staffer alleges harassment at workplace

In a social media post, the employee has said that despite complaining to the company authorities she is yet to face any redressal

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 17, 2022 1:48 PM  | 1 min read
harassment

An employee with Dentsu has alleged harassment at her workplace. In a social media post, Samvidha Sinha said that while she has complained to the HR department she is yet to get any help from the organisation.

According to the post, she was asked to go on leave.

She has alleged "verbal abuse, bullying and shaming".

