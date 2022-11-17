Dentsu staffer alleges harassment at workplace

In a social media post, the employee has said that despite complaining to the company authorities she is yet to face any redressal

An employee with Dentsu has alleged harassment at her workplace. In a social media post, Samvidha Sinha said that while she has complained to the HR department she is yet to get any help from the organisation.

Anyone has experience on the rights of an individual against a company for work harassment? I went through a massively grave experience at my workplace “dentsu” on Thursday. I have filed a case report with the hr. Instead of supporting me with my rights, their advice has been1/2 — Samvidha (@Samvidha) November 17, 2022

According to the post, she was asked to go on leave.

She has alleged "verbal abuse, bullying and shaming".

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)