Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022: Report
According to media reports, Padukone will be flying to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's finale on December 18
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be reportedly unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar during the finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. News reports say that Padukone will fly to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's final match on December 18.
Padukone is not the only Bollywood connection that the tournament has had this year. Actress and danseuse Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. She danced to this year's anthem and also performed her signature "Saki Saki" number.
Even Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh has been reportedly invited by Qatar to represent India and will be attending the finale on December 18.
Adani Group gains 99.5% shares of NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding
With the transfer of shares, Adani Group will now have 29.18% stake in the network
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
NDTV on Monday said that its promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited has transferred 99.5% of its equity to Adani-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial Vishvapradhan Commercial private limited (VCPL). The move makes Adani Group's takeover of the media firm more imminent.
With the transfer of equity, Adani Group will now have a 29.18% stake in NDTV. Adani has also presented an open offer between November 22 and December 5 for an additional 26% stake in the company.
According to exchange data, the open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares, which is around 32% of the 16.7 million shares on offer.
VCPL, AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had also proposed to acquire 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share.
Back in August, Adani Group revealed plans to acquire a majority stake in the network. A decade ago, NDTV founders Pranoy and Radhika Roy had taken a loan of Rs 4 billion from AMG Media Networks Limited, a company acquired by Adani.
As an offer, the media company issued warrants that allowed the group to claim a 29.1% stake in the newsgroup.
Back in August, NDTV tried to block the transfer of shares, stating that its founders have been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market and hence cannot transfer shares that Adani Group was trying to acquire.
Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee
In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.
This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.
e4m-DNPA virtual roundtables to address digital media opportunities, big-tech malpractices
The roundtables are the precursor to the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards to be held in January
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 2:47 PM | 2 min read
The digital media ecosystem is today the bedrock of a connected world due to a massive spurt in internet and mobile connectivity. The growing popularity of online shopping, streaming services and gaming is a testament to this fact.
At this opportune time, digital news publishers – one of the major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem –have been trying their best to leverage the thriving digital landscape.
Investments in news production notwithstanding, returns have been comparatively paltry for news publishers despite revenues of tech giants like Meta and Google rising significantly in recent years.
Publishers naturally want a level playing field to ensure that efforts are adequately rewarded and investments pay back rich dividends.
To this end, exchange4media will team up with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to organise two virtual roundtable conferences with international speakers to decode the 'Publisher-Platform Relationship'.
The agenda for the talks is to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the digital media space. The speakers will also address Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers can safeguard themselves.
The first roundtable will be on 25th November and the next on 9th December. The first roundtable will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and its many challenges.
During the conference, speakers will share highlights of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that Australia has recently adopted. They will also discuss the measures that countries across the world need to take for balancing the playing field between publishers and online platforms, creating a more sustainable foundation for the preservation of high-quality journalism.
These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on 20th January, 2023, in New Delhi.
Following are the list of speakers:
List of speakers:
- Professor Rodney Sims, Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
- Mr Tanmay Maheshwari,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA)
- Mr Pawan Agarwal, Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd.
- Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m
- Emma McDonald,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation
- Mr Peter Lewis, Director,The Australia Institute
- Mr Paul Thomas, Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd
- Dr James Meese, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Click here to register for the event.
Amazon India gets labour min summon over voluntary separation programme
The ministry has received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the recent layoffs unethical and illegal
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has received a notice from the labour ministry over introducing a voluntary separation programme that was brought in as part of the e-commerce giant's global layoffs.
The summon came after the ministry received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the layoffs unethical and illegal.
A fortnight ago, Amazon took to cost-cutting measures to increase profitability. It asked staffers in certain units to look for other profiles within the company.
Colors Kannada tips hat to competitors on World Television Day
As part of the campaign, the channel acknowledged the work done by its competitors
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 1:12 PM | 2 min read
Keeping its promise to entertain audiences with the tagline of ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bhigiyagide’ Colors Kannada launched a social media outreach on World Television Day.
Colors Kannada has taken to social media to wish its audiences on World Television Day. The most important part of the campaign has been recognising its competition and their popular work. Colors Kannada posted a video wishing its audiences on the transition of television in Kannada market that involved many popular shows of last decades. The theme of the campaign was related to triggering nostalgia, as a lot of memories from the past days are attached with television.
The video consisting of more than a minute includes the most popular shows of Kannada GEC including that of competitions such as Chandana, Udaya TV, ETV Kannada (Erstwhile name of Colors Kannada), Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna and from Colors Kannada.
The video showcases how Television shows in last decades emerged in engaging audiences of various age groups. The initiative of recognising the works of competition has won the hearts of audiences and wishes are still pouring in for Colors Kannada for its unbiased gesture to celebrate this special occasion.
“Breaking the barriers of competition by keeping aside the race to claim to be the number one channel and wish the competition on their fabulous works, this is extraordinary. This shows why Colors Kannada has remained the favourite entertainment channel over the years,” a netizen commented on the post.
“This post is full of nostalgia as Colors Kannada just took us back to those days of our childhood. Also, taking a step forward to include other channels in this occasion is an amazing effort,” an audience commented.
N A M Ismail, Associate Vice President, Creative, Colors Kannada, Regional Entertainment said, “This is our genuine approach to wish everyone the World Television Day. As the transition of television shows in Kannada market involves the sweat of many people including that of competition, we have gone ahead to recognise their works beyond the competition between brands.”
Dr Bhuvan Lall elected as member of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
The author and filmmaker has been engaged with the global entertainment business in Hollywood, Europe and India for over three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 9:33 AM | 1 min read
Author and filmmaker Dr Bhuvan Lall has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards).
In 2017, Dr Lall published the best-selling biography ‘The Man India Missed The Most - Subhas Chandra Bose’. His second biography is the extensively researched ‘The Great Indian Genius Har Dayal (2020)’. Dr. Lall’s 3rd book is ‘India on the World Stage (2021)’. His latest books are ‘Delhi in the Era of Revolutionaries 1857-1947 (July 2022)’, He is currently writing the biography of Sardar Patel.
Dr Lall has over three decades of top-level decision-making exposure in the global entertainment business in Hollywood, Europe and India. He was also the President of Beverly Hills-based MCorp - Spice Group - a multi-billion dollar Indian multinational.
Previously Dr Lall, as the Secretary-General of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (2000-03), established the largest M&E trade body in India. He was the SVP of a TV Network (1995). He has held Board Positions in various M&E companies. Dr Lall is currently Patron of the Sardar Patel Memorial Society, UK.
In 2019, Jharkhand Rai University of India bestowed him with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa (Ph.D.). He holds a First-Class Masters’ degree in Mass Communication - Film TV Radio Production from Jamia MCRC.
Delhi HC restrains Palki Sharma from divulging ZMCL info to third party
The Court also rejected plea to restrain the former Managing Editor of WION from joining and continuing employment with TV18
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 12:23 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court in a suit filed by Zee Media Corporation Limited against Palki Sharma Upadhyay has restrained the former Managing Editor of WION from divulging any confidential and proprietary information belonging to Zee Media Corporation Limited to any third party or to the benefit of any third party.
The HC has also rejected Zee's plea restraining Sharma from joining or continuing employment with TV18, according to reports.
News of Sharma's resignation broke in September and she subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as one of its managing editors.
"The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18," said the network.
Zee Media was represented by Trust Legal through Partner Ritwika Nanda and Associate Partner, Akshita Salampuria and led by Joy Basu, Senior Advocate in a suit seeking declaration, permanent injunction and damages for breach of the terms of the contract of employment including but not limited to restraining the Defendant from divulging any confidential and proprietary information of Zee Media to any organisation/ third party and adherence of the mandatory notice period.
In addition to the interim director, the defendant appearing on advance notice has given an undertaking that the defendant would not divulge any confidential or proprietary information belonging to Zee Media to any other third party.
