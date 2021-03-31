BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 celebrates best in cinema, pays tribute to SSR

Zee Digital announces the winners of the biggest digital event of the year BollywoodLife.com Awards2021. One-of-a-kind celebration of the outstanding performers, creators, and influencers across Bollywood, OTT, Television, South Cinema, Bhojpuri films, and Social Media concluded in a glamour-packed virtual show. Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Rajkumar Rao- Patralekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy, Alaya F, Aly Goni, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Arshad Warsi, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Ravi Kishan, Rashmika Mandanna, Yashraj Mukhate, Ashish Chanchalani, CarryMinati and Kanika Maan bags some of the big wins.

Over the last few weeks, the audience not only nominated but also voted for their favourites across 60 categories. Joining the audience to choose the best out of the best was an esteemed jury panel with celebrities like Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tina Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala. The gala digital awards show was hosted by everyone’s favourite ‘Bhabhi Ji', actress Saumya Tandon and witty RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare.

As a tribute to the powerhouse of talent and dance king, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, there were special dance performances on some of the most loved songs starring him.

With an endeavour to truly celebrate the world of entertainment like no other award show in the country, the ceremony culminated with a star-studded conclave featuring two-panel discussions. Celebrities like actresses Neetu Chandra, Aahana Kumra, Anupriya Goenka, Urvashi Dholakia, producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, producer, writer, director, Palki Malhotra, screenwriter Mayur Puri, senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala, and film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi came together to discuss the future of entertainment, the lessons learned in the OTT culture and the trends in content creation and consumption.

Commenting on the success of the awards, Rohit Chadda, CEO of Zee Digital said, “This year the response has been truly great and we would like to congratulate all the winners of BollywoodLife.com Awards2021whose work have been appreciated by their fans and the jury members”.

“Also, I would like to thank my entire team of Zee Digital, esteemed jury members, celebrity speakers, loving audience and all the deserving participants for making this edition a big success”, he adds.

The recorded version of the digital award ceremony can still be viewed on BollywoodLife.com’s website and all its social media platforms along with Zee5.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)