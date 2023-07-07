BCCI likely to hold media rights meet today for India's bilaterals: Report
The cricket board will reportedly hold an Apex Council Meeting today to decide the distribution of media rights for India's bilaterals among other issues
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly hold a crucial meeting today to likely discuss the distribution of the billion-dollar media rights for India's bilaterals, ostensibly for the next four years.
According to a news report, top broadcasters like Viacom18 and Disney Star are looking forward to the decision by BCCI that is most likely to be disclosed today at the meeting.
"The tender will be coming out soon. We’re planning to close the media rights process by August end,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Wednesday.
Officials from a top broadcasting company that is also bidding for the rights disclosed to a publication that the tender wasn't out yet.
Zee Media withdraws EOI for Reliance Broadcast Network
The network in its notice to bourses said it won't be bidding for RBNL
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee Media has reportedly withdrawn its Expression of Interest (EOI) in a notice to bourses and won't be bidding for Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd., which is currently in debt.
Through Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (ZMCL) has not specified the reason why they won't be participating in the bids. "We would like to inform you that the Company has withdrawn its EOI filed with the CIRP on June 27, 2023, and accordingly the Company shall not be participating in the resolution plan of RBNL," said Zee Media.
On May 5, the board of ZMCL had given a nod to submit the EOI with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Professional (CIRP) of RBNL. In February, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed to initiate CIRP against RBNL, which operates the Big FM radio network.
NCLT's order was over a petition filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.
Vi spent Rs 941.2 crore on advertising & content in FY 2023
According to its annual report for the year 2022-23, the telecom company spent Rs 284 crore on advertisement & business promotion
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Indian mobile network operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) reduced its advertising, business promotion, and content costs by Rs 37.9 crore from Rs 979.1 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Rs 941. 2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This reduction was mostly due to a decrease in advertising and business promotion spending, the company said in its annual report for FY 2022-23.
In FY 2022-23, the company reduced its advertising and business promotion expenditure by 20.22% to Rs 284 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 against Rs 356 crore in the previous fiscal. While the content cost for the company increased by 5.47% to Rs 657.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 623.1 crore in FY22.
In the annual report, Vi mentioned that the company remains focused on strengthening its position in business services, especially the new and fast-growing segment of IoT and cloud services. The company launched several digital initiatives to address the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals and enterprises to get a range of benefits and value-adds.
During the year, the company also launched exciting propositions in various categories through digital offerings on platforms for Music, Videos, Gaming, Education & Jobs which are available on the Vi app as part of integrated access to its customers. All these incremental digital initiatives will improve revenue and profitability and subsequently strengthen the company's overall competitive position and revenue in the longer run.
Talking about the marketing initiatives, the company said, “Building a competitive advantage by leveraging the open signal certification of being the fastest 4G in the country, the company had launched the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign - that showcases how we are on a continuous journey to improve our network in spite of being the best to help our customers get ahead in life and thrive. It showcased stories of our network engineers’ efforts to make the best better to reassert network superiority and the campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.”
Vi also did a one-of-a-kind integration with Kaun Banega Crorepati- ‘KBC Golden Week with Vi’ giving Vi consumers to get a chance to sit in the coveted hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan's video call to friends was also enabled through Vi.
With an objective to increase customer engagement and herald a new digital ecosystem, the company transitioned the Vi app into a super app, which now provides its customers with a repertoire of Movies, Shows and Live TV, Music, Games, Infotainment, Jobs and Education Services and more in addition to recharges, payments and managing their Vi account.
It also mentioned that with the objective of driving Data & Media monetization, Vi also commissioned its AI/ML-driven ad tech platform. Launched under the brand Ads, it offers advertisers unique audience segments, interest groups & targeting parameters and advertising opportunities across all telco-owned channels as well as 3rd party digital inventory under a single platform, thereby simplifying media buying, especially for SMBs.
Vi Business Ready for Next MSME Campaign has been awarded in the e4M Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
ZEEL plea: SAT defers hearing to Tuesday
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 3:27 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has deferred till July 27 (Tuesday) the hearing on the plea filed by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka against the Sebi order.
Sebi has alleged Chandra and Goenka diverted public money to private entities.
SAT had last week denied interim relief to the duo against the Sebi order.
Goenka's counsel had earlier said the regulator has said it was 'curious' but had not reached a conclusion.
Harish Bhat named among Forbes top 50 global CMOs
This is the second time Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured on the Forbes list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, has been featured in the Forbes list of top 50 global CMOs.
This is the second time he has been featured on the list. Last year he was at the ninth place.
The announcement was made at the Cannes festival.
Bhat has been with Tata Group for over nine years. He is also a member of the Group Executive Council.
Others featured on the global CMO list include William White of Walmart, Marce Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Conny Braams, Unilever, Greg Joswiak, Apple; Dirk-Jan van Hameren, CMO, Nike; Marian Lee, CMO, Netflix; Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Co; Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, and number nine is Tim Ellis, CMO, National Football League.
Eros International Media, promoter Lulla & CEO Dwivedi barred from securities market
Sebi has said that the action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Media networks have reported that Sebi has barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
The action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
The markets regulator has given the company, Lulla and Dwivedi 21 days to respond the order.
Zee-Sony merger will go through even if I'm not the CEO: Punit Goenka
In interviews with leading news publications, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL has said the merger formalities are likely to be completed by September
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
The Zee-Sony merger will go through whether or not he remains the CEO, asserted Punit Goenka in interviews to media publications.
Goenka, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL, has told Economic Times that during his frequent interactions with the Sony leadership he did not get any indications of a "wavering".
He has also said that he hopes the merger formalities will be completed by September.
"The ZEE and Sony teams are talking to each other on a daily basis as we are in an advanced stage of integration," Goenka told ET.
Asked what would he do if there was no relief from the courts in the Sebi order, Goenka told Mint that he would "follow the law of the land".
Meanwhile, Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Also, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of a plea by Subhash Chandra and Goenka against the Sebi order to June 26.
On June 13, e4m reported that market regulator Sebi has barred Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Zee pays settlement charges to Sebi: Reports
The network has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement fee to the market regulator for an alleged violation of securities law, media networks have reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Sebi has said, as per media reports, that Zee has made "delayed disclosure...to Exchanges w.r.t to invocation of pledged shares".
Zee proposed to settle the proceedings "without admitting or denying the findings", reports say.
Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of the plea by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka to June 26.
