After NBA writes to Yogi Adityanath, UP govt pledges Covid vaccines for media personnel

Declaring media personnel as 'frontline workers', the Yogi Adityanath government-led has also extended vaccine coverage to their family members

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an inoculation drive to vaccinate journalists and their families against Covid-19 on a priority basis. To accelerate the roll out, UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared media personnel as 'frontline workers.'

Media reports say that the vaccines will be administered to them for free and separate centres will be made for them and their family members who are above the age of 18.

On Monday, the News Broadcasters Association helmed by Rajat Sharma had urged the UP government to provide media personnel with Covid vaccines.

"NOIDA being a hub of media companies, there are many media personnel working for different channels here. You may also be aware that TV journalists, reporters and camerapersons are entrusted with disseminating information about the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of their work, they are often required to venture out into crowds, meet coronavirus-afflicted patients and even talk to their families. They also have to visit hospitals to collect information. Hence, the journalists are in dire need of getting vaccinated," wrote Sharma in a letter addressed to the CM.

UP has also seen the maximum number of Covid deaths of media personnel since the pandemic.

