Acer India appoints Motivator India as media partner

The Taiwanese headquartered electronics and hardware maker, Acer India, has appointed Motivator as its media partner for categories including laptops, AIOs, tablets, monitors, projectors, air purifiers and wireless earbuds for India market. Motivator will manage the brand’s digital media duties including media strategy & planning, media investment, media activation, and content. The account will be handled from the Motivator Bangalore office.

“I am delighted to have Motivator India on board as one of our lead agencies. Their experienced team, knowledge of the media domain, great publisher connect and commitment to Acer has convinced us that they are the right digital media partner to take our brand forward in these challenging times”, said Sooraj Balakrishnan, Acer India’s Head of Marketing.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator India said, “We are delighted to partner and support Acer in their growth momentum. The consumer journey is becoming increasingly complex. Our mandate provides us with the perfect opportunity to utilise our digital expertise in navigating this journey towards success for the brand Acer”.

“Acer believes in breaking the barriers between people and technology and Motivator’s data and insights backed understanding of the market, consumers and motivations enables this for them. We are delighted to be awarded the business for Acer,” Radhika Ramani, Managing Partner – South, Motivator India added on the association.

