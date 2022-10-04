Aaj Tak aims to restore dignity of blue-collar workers with 'Mera Swabhimaan' campaign

Through the initiative, the network attempts to sensitise the public about being respectful towards the working class

Sudhir Chaudhary’s hit show Black & White will telecast viewer’s stories highlighting the growing insensitivity reflected in some recent incidents.

In order to address a wider social issue, the channel Monday launched “Mera Swabhimaan” campaign with its first segment aired at 9 pm on Aaj Tak’s prime time show.

‘’Aaj Tak ladega apke Swabhimaan ke liye’’ is a resolve to correct the malaise in society, a press statement from the channel said. “Sudhir Chaudhary’s two-way dialogue will educate the public to honour the self-esteem of members of the working class.”

The campaign’s interactive format invites viewer’s personal stories through self-shot videos of such incidents that happened with or around them.

Viewers can share their stories via WhatsApp on this number: +91 86579 00895.

The national news channel has also put up a dedicated microsite where viewers can submit their entries in video format – https://www.aajtak.in/mera-swabhimaan.



“As the channel takes a stand for your Swabhimaan, we at Aaj Tak, urge the public to come out in full support of this campaign and submit your stories for the country to see. Participate in the campaign actively to reinstate the lost respect of the strongest and most hardworking pillar of our society,” the channel said.

