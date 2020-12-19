Zivame teams up with Aishwarya Mohanraj for a quirky campaign on t-shirt bras

The campaign is built on real-life challenges and embarrassment faced by women

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 19, 2020 4:08 PM
zivame

Lingerie in India is no longer a hushed topic of conversation with Zivame leading the charge in making the category more mainstream and real. In their latest efforts for the same, Zivame has collaborated with Aishwarya Mohanraj for their humorously quirky campaign on T-shirt bras.

The campaign is built on real life challenges and embarrassment faced by women due to bra outlines being visible, restricting their choice of outerwear. The campaign aims to highlight this issue and the taboos associated with it through humour which is fun and relatable.

Zivame aims to encourage conversations on a topic that is usually hush-hush or spoken with shame. Speaking about the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala, Head Marketing, Zivame, said, “Using engaging formats to educate customers about seemingly taboo topics is a Zivame trademark and has enabled the brand to strike the right chord and connect deeper with our audience”.

