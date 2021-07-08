Voxxy Media wins influencer marketing mandate for Budweiser

The agency will handle the overall duties for the brand, meeting specific campaign objectives and increasing brand awareness through influencer outreach

Voxxy Media, a full-service Global Influencer Marketing and Social Media Company, has bagged the influencer marketing mandate for the premium beer brand, Budweiser in India.

The team will be responsible for Budweiser’s overall influencer management, playing an important role in meeting specific campaign objectives, continue to increase brand awareness and help gain traction within the target media amidst the booming influencer outreach realm.

Talking about the same, Kulbir Sachdev, Founder, Voxxy Media said, “Budweiser is an iconic brand, and we are super stoked to be partnering with the dynamic team of Budweiser India in this exciting journey. Voxxy & Budweiser have yearlong plans to create the most viral, captivating and ROI focused social media influencer campaigns which will be launched in the coming months”

“Over the last few years, the influencer base in India has grown rapidly and has now evolved to command a large chunk of content. We want to be where our consumers are and, in this endeavor, are delighted to partner with Voxxy for our influencer marketing requirements in India. Voxxy’ s work has been engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. We look forward to a growing partnership with the Voxxy Media Team”, said Ankit Kataria, Associate Director – Budweiser India, AB InBev.

