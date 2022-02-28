upGrad ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

EdTech platform upGrad has signed legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as the official brand ambassador. As a part of the partnership, Bachchan will be seen supporting upGrad’s brand value through endorsements and promotions of services, while emphasizing the importance of life-long learning for progressive career growth.

“Education is certainly a very critical space where we are not just offering learning opportunities but are also committing towards nurturing lives and building a future. Therefore, we take responsible marketing very seriously, and in that respect, what better than having a personality like Amit ji’s that carries so much faith and respect,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad.

“Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call, which is also aligned with upGrad’s brand value of having a celebrity that resonates credibility and shall have a lasting impact on our viewers. We are elated to have Amit ji on board and drive future developments which in turn shall further solidify our ambition of positioning upGrad as a household name, wherever they say higher education", he added.

In line with upGrad’s overall marketing goals, the latest development will be followed by other events with each having a strong message addressing the higher-ed challenges that persist across the country, at large.

Riding high on the appraisal note, upGrad has recently unveiled its marketing campaign #AssNahinAssetBano that captures the essence of what goes around the annual appraisal period in a corporate world to create urgency amid professionals who have parked upskilling for an indefinite period.

