upGrad ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Bachchan will be seen emphasizing the importance of life-long learning for progressive career growth

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 28, 2022 4:03 PM
Amitabh Bachchan

EdTech platform upGrad has signed legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as the official brand ambassador. As a part of the partnership, Bachchan will be seen supporting upGrad’s brand value through endorsements and promotions of services, while emphasizing the importance of life-long learning for progressive career growth.

“Education is certainly a very critical space where we are not just offering learning opportunities but are also committing towards nurturing lives and building a future. Therefore, we take responsible marketing very seriously, and in that respect, what better than having a personality like Amit ji’s that carries so much faith and respect,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad.

“Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call, which is also aligned with upGrad’s brand value of having a celebrity that resonates credibility and shall have a lasting impact on our viewers. We are elated to have Amit ji on board and drive future developments which in turn shall further solidify our ambition of positioning upGrad as a household name, wherever they say higher education", he added.

In line with upGrad’s overall marketing goals, the latest development will be followed by other events with each having a strong message addressing the higher-ed challenges that persist across the country, at large. 

Riding high on the appraisal note, upGrad has recently unveiled its marketing campaign #AssNahinAssetBano that captures the essence of what goes around the annual appraisal period in a corporate world to create urgency amid professionals who have parked upskilling for an indefinite period.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Marketing Brand ambassador Upgrad Amitabh Bachchan Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
twitter

Why should your brand be on Twitter this International Women’s Day?
5 hours ago

DV

DoubleVerify & Comscore to develop audience & verification measurement solution
9 hours ago

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the face of fashion retail brand navyasa
9 hours ago