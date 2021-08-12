‘Through our Nothing Like Duroflex campaign, we want to upgrade the way India sleeps’

We live in a world dominated by hustle culture, and sleepless nights often turn into badges of honour, and unhealthy sleeping patterns are getting internalised within generations. As per a 2019 study conducted by a tech giant, Indians are the second-most sleep-deprived people in the world, with an average person clocking in around 7 hours and 1 minute of sleep regularly, at least an hour less than ideal. And this is creating serious issues with the health and wellness of the young generation.

This could have prompted Duroflex to come out with its recent 360-degree campaign, featuring their new brand ambassador Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the campaign and choosing Bhatt as the face of it, Duroflex CMO Smita Muraraka told exchange4media.com, “We have been promoting the importance of sleep for a long time. And we have been actively talking about our products, especially since the first phase of lockdown began. We then thought that it is a great year to rethink our strategies and reinvent ourselves. That’s where Alia (Bhatt) came into the picture. She is a huge youth influencer and is a natural brand fit because she too has been talking about sleep on her social media platforms since ever.”

The campaign, created by Creativeland Asia, features Bhatt and the internet’s favourite Rohit Saraf and emphasizes the importance of investing in a research-backed mattress for healthy sleep. Titled ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’, the campaign has been directed by Bollywood director Abhishek Varman. The media duties are being handled by Prachar and Lodestar.

Elaborating more on the media strategy for the campaign, Murarka shared, “This is a 360-degree campaign and we have launched it in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Also, we have a multi-pronged digital strategy in place as well led by platforms like YouTube and Google. We are also using our talent and ambassadors extensively to drive the point of healthy sleep and doctor-approved Duroflex range of mattresses.”

On television, the ads have purchased 1000+ spots a week and will be active across markets on news, GEC, and movie channels.

“We also have a great partnership coming with Indian Idol’s finale. Apart from that, there are not any in-show integrations planned as of now but you will see us during ad breaks of all key shows on the television right now,” Murarka highlighted.

She further noted that the prime aim of the campaign, along with highlighting the doctor-approved range of Duroflex mattresses, is to uplift the category at large and make people more aware of the importance of good sleep and the role of the right mattress in that. Therefore, digital content will play a prominent role in the media mix.

The brand is also working on expanding its on-ground presence and launching experience centres where people can try the mattresses and feel the difference first-hand.

Murarka concluded, “We want to upgrade the way India sleeps and the campaign plus experience centres and imagery that we are using are going to be a big step in that direction. The campaign will run through the month and we will expand on it to bring in a difference in how India sleeps.”

