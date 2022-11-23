The Maddies 2022: Evening In Pictures
The eighth edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ 2022 was held on Tuesday
The Maddies Awards 2022 was held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on Tuesday where Mindshare bagged the ‘Agency of the Year' while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) walked away with ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. The event was graced by some of the biggest names in the advertising, media and marketing domains.
We bring to you some glimpses of the evening.
