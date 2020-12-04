Technology has helped in creating personalized content: Varun Alagh, Mamaearth

On Day 2 of e4m India Brand Conclave 2020, Varun Alagh gave a special address on how technology helped increase product distribution in Tier 2 & 3 markets

The second day of India Brand Conclave saw the conglomeration of eminent leaders from the industry to discuss innovation and relevance during the COVID environment. A special keynote address was given by Varun Alagh, Co-Founder & CEO, Mamaearth on 'How is technology disrupting the FMCG industry'.



Alagh began his session by talking about how different disruptions have shaped industries across spectrum. Talking about FMCG industry, he pointed towards 5 technological interventions that have disrupted the FMCG industry. “Democratization of media, unparalleled reach through e-commerce, pricing, technological infrastructure and data have caused disruption in the functioning of the FMCG industry”.



Highlighting the reach of Mamaearth, Alagh said, “We reach upto 7000 pin codes on a monthly basis. Along with Tier 1 market, we also have a strong hold in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.”



“Technology has helped in creating personalized content,” added the CEO.



While answering questions from the audience, he mentioned about the aggressive approach to innovation and optimization of content using relevant technology. “We have grown 2 times during the lockdown phase due to our right marketing strategies and targeting right audience.”

“We altered our marketing strategies which included giving importance to localization and increasing the scope of distribution of our products. This allowed us to have a good hold in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets”.

To conclude, Alagh said, “Understanding your consumers and their needs along with focusing on the environment should be the approach of marketers and brands now”.