Sportskeeda's Kanav Sud talks about upcoming IPL & how brands can leverage this festivity

Sud, Business Head-Sales at Sportskeeda, spoke on how brands are looking up to capitalize on India’s biggest sporting spectacle

IPL 2022 promises to be an exciting time for cricket lovers after the disruptions we saw in the last 2 years. This year is not only exciting for the franchises, players and fans but also for brands looking to capitalize on India’s biggest sporting spectacle. We talk to Kanav Sud, Business Head - Sales at Sportskeeda on what he’s looking forward to this season.

Congratulations on being the #1 sports website in India as per Jan Comscore numbers. You must be thrilled?

Yes, thanks. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire team. Would like to congratulate everyone at Sportskeeda for achieving this Feat. We were at no. 2 position for quite some time, #1 is a different feeling altogether.

Do you think we could have a record-breaking IPL this season?

Yes, I definitely think so, owing to the pandemic the last 2 years were touch and go with multiple disruptions, even last year we had 2 seasons of the IPL. This year everyone is geared up and looking to make the most of the IPL. At Sportskeeda we have seen a big surge in interest from advertisers and have more than doubled the deals we closed vs last year's FY and this IPL season, fingers crossed, could be the biggest of all.

That sounds great, what has been Sportskeeda’s focus for this IPL season?

IPL is definitely the biggest bonanza for Sports media and we have a strong base of more than 75 Million users who flock to Sportskeeda for our ball-by-ball live scores and in-depth coverage, apart from a strong and widespread 22Mn+ social media following. Our focus is to deliver the best fit Integrated solutions to brands and not just execute run-of-the-mill ads. We have introduced multiple innovative ad formats this year and the initial response on those have been amazing.

What are some properties from Sportskeeda that you are the most excited about?

Along with the innovative ad formats, one thing that I am very excited about is the video IP that we are continuing from the last T20 world with Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar. This year we are taking the cricket banter, fun and excitement several notches higher with a super-star lineup of Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan and Boria Majumdar, in addition to the 2 superstars mentioned above, they will be a part of several original programming and video IPs with Sportskeeda that brands can leverage.

What are some of the brands you have partnered with this season?

It’s a big list and has brands across various verticals - some big brands across OTT, food delivery, BFSI, Fantasy Gaming & Auto to name a few.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

