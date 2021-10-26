Samsung unveils campaign for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Galaxy Z Flip3 5G featuring Alia Bhatt

This campaign, written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, shows the actor embarking on a journey with designer Masaba Gupta to create a unique sustainable, upcycled dress

Samsung India has collaborated with Alia Bhatt for a new campaign that leverages the power of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and the Samsung Global Goals app to create awareness about building a sustainable future and contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in India.

This campaign shows actor Alia Bhatt embarking on a journey with ace designer Masaba Gupta to create a unique sustainable dress made by upcycling Alia’s cherished pre-loved dresses. Galaxy Foldables – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G were an integral part of the process of making this sustainable dress.

The colour inspiration for the upcycled dress came from the brand new Lavender colour of the stylish Galaxy Z Flip 3. The foldable form factor, mighty S Pen and the large screen of the Galaxy Z Fold3 increased the duo’s productivity by letting them work effortlessly. The campaign evokes the importance of building a sustainable future and Unfolding a Better World for all.

The story has been written and directed by top Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Users stand to win this sustainable upcycled dress by simply sharing the campaign that will help drive awareness about the Samsung Global Goals app and attempts to put viewers on the path to build a better sustainable world.

To participate in the contest users have to visit the Samsung Global Goals app on their Galaxy smartphones or visit https://samsungglobalgoals.com/india and share the film video tagging @SamsungIndia and #unfoldyourworld.

“I am very excited to partner with Samsung and create a positive change through the Samsung Global Goals app. This is a joint effort to create awareness and inspire people to be a part of the change in their own small ways. I am confident that this campaign will connect with many young passionate and responsible changemakers like me who are motivated and committed towards a better sustainable future,” said Alia Bhatt.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. As a responsible brand and one of India’s Most Trusted Brands, we are constantly working towards providing innovations that are meaningful - be it our products or marketing campaigns. Our current campaign #UnfoldYourWorld in collaboration with Alia Bhatt & Masaba Gupta showcases our efforts to inspire people to use technology for good. The newly launched Galaxy Z series with the updated Samsung Global Goals app offers ways to inspire change. We are hopeful that this campaign will help us reach every Gen Z and millennial who aspires to be a part of the change to build a more sustainable world,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

“This is first of its kind campaign where the hero of the film is the message. Samsung has always been a step ahead with its innovative initiatives. As their partner, we wanted to reach out to the people and urge them to join Samsung in making this world a better place. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Ayan Mukherji and the team at Ten Films to bring this to life. Alia's backing of this campaign will help in encouraging people to embrace these goals, advocating them and investing in them,” said Emmanuel Upputuru, CCO, Cheil India.

The UN SDGs address some of the biggest challenges faced around the world, including those related to inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education.

The Samsung Global Goals app, which came to life in 2019 as a partnership between Samsung and UNDP, offers a range of ways for users to support and give back to the Global Goals. Users can engage with short ads to generate revenue for UNDP and use wallpapers to increase ad-earnings while the phone is charging. To help maximize the impact of these small acts, Samsung matches all proceeds through in-app advertisements.

This sustainability initiative from Samsung will help bring people together to rally around the Global Goals. Samsung is encouraging Galaxy users to make an impact by taking small individual actions that add up to meaningful collective change and achieve greater societal good. This empowers the large cohort of Gen Z and millennials for whom giving back to society is a way of life and aims to make them SDG advocates.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)