Rise in consumption: Bells of revival ringing for ad market?
Along with FMCG firms seeing good growth in volume & sales in the April-June quarter, industry experts say ICC World Cup and the upcoming festive season will give a further fillip to ad spends
The decline in inflation in the June quarter has lifted consumer spending and demands in rural and urban India, leading to growth in sales and volumes, FMCG players like Godrej Consumers, Dabur and Adani Wilmar have said in their June quarter BSE filings.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, for instance, reported that its organic business witnessed a “double-digit” volume growth. Dabur's consolidated business is expected to register growth exceeding 10%. Adani Wilmar’s FMCG segment recorded revenue growth of 30%+ YoY.
The revenue of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods space is expected to grow 7-9 per cent this fiscal, according to a CRISIL Ratings report. This uptick in sales and volumes has been attributed to a decline in inflation, more so in the rural parts.
eCommerce sales volumes have also grown by about 24% in the April to June quarter, up from 16% in the previous quarter, data from Unicommerce showed. It is noteworthy that domestic consumption powers about 60 per cent of the GDP.
These reports have boosted the advertising and media sector’s morale since it has been facing ad budget cuts for the last few quarters.
With the rise in consumption coupled with increase in wages, most FMCG firms are planning to allocate more funds for advertising and marketing campaigns to cash in on the growth momentum and expand in new markets and categories.
“FMCG growth is naturally followed by more investment in advertising, mainly to expand our reach in new markets and promote new categories and products,” marketing heads of three leading FMCG firms told e4m, requesting anonymity as the firms are on a silent period ahead of their quarterly results. The penetration and consumption of higher and premium products are growing.
The reports have energized the M&A industry. Players expect to make more ad dollars in this fiscal compared to the lull period of the last few quarters. Q2 and Q3 also coincided with the monsoon and festive season when brands spend more to woo consumers. Ecommerce majors also run special festive sales to cash in on the auspiciousness of festivals.
FMCG and eCommerce sectors have been the two top contributors in India’s ad spend in 2022, with 32 per cent and 14 per cent share, respectively, shows Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023. The report has predicted that Indian ad spend is expected to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the current fiscal year.
Debarshi Chakravorti, VP, Business and Communications Planning, Interactive Avenues (digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says, “My expectations for the next few quarters are rather optimistic. With better crop yields expected due to favourable monsoon conditions and rising farm incomes, we can anticipate growth in rural consumption trends in India.”
“The ICC Cricket World Cup, coinciding with the festive months of October and November, will provide an additional boost for the FMCG sector. Such sporting events generate tremendous interest in India, presenting a valuable opportunity to tap into a captive audience,” Chakravorti noted.
‘Prosperity and premiumisation to drive growth’
As the world’s sixth-largest economy, India is at the cusp of a tremendous opportunity for both economic progress and improvement in the general well-being of its citizens. This is driving the growth of premium categories, experts say.
According to Shradha Agarwal, CO-Founder & CEO, Grapes, “If we look at the next few quarters, we can see that the sales volume of FMCG companies is increasing significantly. Moreover, the HNI families will rise from 5 to 10%, the upper middle-class from 35 to 46%, and the lower-income households will reduce, as per a World Economic Forum report. This indicates India's rising affluence and demand for premium goods.”
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, shared a different point of view. According to him, prices of fruits and veggies have been affected due to heavy rains in the north and deficiency in the east and south. This is bound to have a direct impact on the supply chain of basic needs like vegetables, which is why we are seeing such hefty prices on them, for example tomatoes.
“When such a situation arises, the impact is directly on consumption, and this will affect the common man for 2-3 months. However, the festive period shows tremendous prospects as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 falls during the same period leading to a power-packed season for ad agencies,” Sundaram noted.
Long-term prospects look good: Redseer
While the macro picture has been bleak for the last two quarters, India’s private consumption, which had dipped to US$ 2.2 trillion in Q3-Q4 FY23, is on its way up and expected to touch US$ 2.4 Tn+ in Q4 FY24, says Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Signs of recovery are emerging from across sectors, such as credit card spending, air travel, and sales of vehicles, says the study, adding that India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity as consumer behaviour evolves towards higher categories.
However, fear of more global headwinds also looms large as Agarwal pointed out that recession could play a spoilsport and make the sales go on a toss.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manoj Pahwa warns against the perils of bad polish jobs in Sirca Paints ad
These humorous slice-of-life situations but also highlight the unique selling points of Sirca's PU Polish range
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Sirca Paints, the esteemed Italian wood coatings and wall textures brand, presented a comedy bonanza with their latest TV commercials created by DigiStreet Media, featuring the talented actor, Manoj Pahwa. Titled "Sirca Hai to Shaan Hai," these ads not only showcase humorous slice-of-life situations but also highlight the unique selling points of Sirca's PU Polish range. Accompanied by captivating music tracks that leave a lasting impression, these commercials offer a complete entertainment package.
Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca Paints, expressed his excitement for the campaign, emphasizing its significance in supporting channel partners and reaching a wider audience. He further stated, "We aimed to deliver our message with humor, and the team successfully achieved the envisioned output. The positive responses received from key stakeholders are a testament to the campaign's effectiveness." Mr. Agarwal also praised Manoj Pahwa's exceptional talent and the unique charm that he brought to the commercials.
“Working on this project has been an absolute joy ride. We are thrilled with the launch of these two TV ads as they promise viewers a delightful experience in a combination of humorous situations & clever messaging. Breaking away from the conventional approach of diving straight into a selling spree, the idea was to create a funny twist in the ads to engage audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment while capturing the essence of Sirca's PU Polish range. From nitty gritties to major elements, all components were well thought out and were seamlessly incorporated with on-point art direction. We hope that the ad films get their share of love from the market,” said Mr. Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist of DigiStreet.
To amplify the reach of the campaign, Sirca Paints has partnered with over 100 influencers and implemented various other marketing initiatives. Additionally, the commercials are being aired nationally on major TV channels, targeting audiences across different languages and regions. With a perfect blend of humor and relatable scenarios, these ads extend the brand's communication strategy, focusing on enhancing customers' décor and autographing the living standards with premium Italian wood coatings and wall textures.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 12:38 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Anushree Tainwala
Executive Director, Marketing, Samsonite South Asia
Anushree Tainwala has been associated with Samsonite South Asia since 2012, and manages a plethora of brands under the Samsonite portfolio. Starting with investment banking at Merrill Lynch in London, she has had a remarkably global and diverse set of experiences. She went on to work with Samsonite in Hong Kong, and later moved to India to head Samsonite’s retail division. She has been instrumental in getting the company to focus on sustainable growth, and has been working on the launch of new brands in India that have been globally acquired by Samsonite. Under her guidance, the women travel category was recognised, and the Parisian travel brand Lipault was brought to Indian shores.
Arnav Sharma
Head - Global Brand Marketing, Tech Mahindra
An accomplished brand strategist, Arnav Sharma joined Tech Mahindra as the Global Head Brand Marketing in 2020. Since then, he has been leading the successful launch of several strategic multi-million dollar global partnerships, including Mahindra Racing, Wall Street Journal, WEF, FIDE Chess Olympiad, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra’s brand value has risen by 15% to US$3.5 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2023 ranking. Since his association with Tech Mahindra, its brand value saw an increase by approximately 66%. Sharma was selected for Mahindra Accelerated Leadership Track in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ventes Avenues launches influencer marketing vertical - Social Tweebs
The Tweeb tool provides a robust influencer database, assisting brands in finding the perfect associations
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 11:23 AM | 2 min read
Ventes Avenues, the mobile AdTech company specializing in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology and Audience Solutions, is now venturing into the creator economy with its latest influencer marketing vertical, Social Tweebs.
The all-in-one data-driven agency is assisting brands to scale up their business with authentic creator-led content and optimising 20-50% of their influencer marketing spending.
Access to reliable analytics for measuring the effectiveness of campaign performance remains a challenge, with only 40% of brand marketing leaders having easy access to accurate influencer-marketing metrics.
Consequently, nearly one-third (29%) face challenges in persuading upper management about the effectiveness of influencer marketing. To address these issues, enhanced search capabilities backed by the power of AI have become a better way for brands to find creators and influencers for partnerships.
Fauzan A Rahim, Co-Founder of Social Tweebs commented, "Millions of people are making a living monetizing their passion and creativity, going forward our enhanced search capabilities will make the discovery of creators and their content easier for brands while empowering the flourishing influencer economy,"
Social Tweebs has recently introduced a new search feature that addresses real-time creator discovery issues using AI & machine learning-led technology. By expanding searches to related terms and emojis used by creators in their bios and captions, marketers can organically discover influencers who resonate with new or niche target audiences, leading to increased brand reach, engagement, and conversions. Aniket Shah, the Business Head of Social Tweebs, highlights “Data-driven decision-making is the key to unlocking the full potential of influencer marketing. With advanced insights and enhanced search capabilities, Social Tweebs empowers brands to navigate the dynamic influencer landscape and shape the future of brand collaborations.”
With over 8.1 million Instagram and 700K YouTube influencers in India, the Tweeb Tool provides a robust influencer database, assisting brands in finding the perfect influencers, improving campaign efficiency, and optimizing ROI for impactful campaigns. Social Tweebs is a comprehensive solution for successful Instagram brand launches, seeking regional exposure through YouTube shout-outs, amplifying presence on LinkedIn, or securing celebrity endorsements. It offers tailor-made and unparalleled campaign strategies delivered within 24 hours.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Flipkart Seller Hub appoints Vector Brand Solutions as full-funnel AOR
The objective of the partnership is to enhance seller experience and drive growth opportunities for sellers across India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Part of Mumbai-based Quotient Ventures, Vector Brand Solutions has won the mandate for Flipkart Seller Hub (FSH).
Flipkart Seller Hub (FSH) serves as an interface connecting vendors, suppliers, and sellers to sell their services and products on the Flipkart marketplace, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. Full-funnel consultancy Vector Brand Solutions will be partnering them with the objective of enhancing the seller experience and driving growth opportunities for sellers across India.
Commenting on the partnership, Anurag Nair, Senior Director, Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce industry is constantly evolving. At Flipkart, we are committed to ensuring the best products, services, and policies to drive growth opportunities for sellers across India. The partnership with Vector Brand Solutions is a testament towards our efforts towards enhancing the experience for the seller community as also building affinity and love amongst our customer base.”
Paul Dueman, Chief Business Officer, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Flipkart Seller Hub as their full-funnel agency. I am confident that with our expertise and passion, coupled with Flipkart Seller Hub’s innovative products and ‘business with a personal touch’ approach, we will jointly pave the way for outstanding success in the market."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TechManch 2023: Catherine D Henry to discuss Web3 opportunities
Henry, SVP, Web3 and Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, will discuss ‘Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media TechManch has become an eagerly awaited space where technology and media meet and synergies are created as the advancement in science and tech continue to transform our lives digitally as well as in real time. The seventh edition of the two-day symposium will be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10. The conference will see creative and corporate leaders mingling with experts in technology, innovation and communication.
Among a slew of exciting sessions featuring experts from across disciplines and geographies, Catherine D. Henry, SVP, Web3 and Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, will discuss ‘Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges’, in a fireside chat.
The session will feature a discussion on how Web3 technology offers marketers new ways to engage with their audience and provide more personalized experiences. It will also delve into how marketers can create new opportunities for growth and innovation by leveraging decentralized identity management, smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized marketplaces.
An author and subject matter expert on Web 3 and Metaverse strategies, Henry previously served as Global Account Lead, XR Innovation Strategy, for Palpable Media, as well as stints as Head of Technology Marketing - EMEA and Asia, ROBECO SAM and SVP, International Marketing for Advanced Capital.
Other keynote speakers include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation (DIF) and Board Member, ONDC; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM; Dharamranjan K, Chief Business Officer, Beauty, Tata Clique Palette; and Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Startup slowdown: Alarm bells for media & advertising sector?
Most startups have been spending mostly on TV advertising, especially around big sports events. Hence, ad revenues of TV channels are likely to be affected the most in this fiscal
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 12, 2023 8:16 AM | 5 min read
Byju's, once the poster boy of India's startup ecosystem, is in the spotlight for defaulting on an interest payment of $40 million, exit of its statutory auditor Deloitte and some board members. The edtech company, which is India’s first and the largest unicorn, is going through a rough patch. Valued at $22bn last year, Byju's has seen its valuation slashed to $5.1bn this year by Prosus NV, the company's biggest investor and shareholder. The company is also facing ire for not filing its financial report for FY22 yet. In 2021, the edtech firm had filed its financials after a delay of 18 months and posted a record loss of Rs 4,588 crore.
Another unicorn Pharmeasy is looking at a $292 million fundraise at a 90 percent valuation drop. With this, the medtech firm will lose its unicorn status as its valuation will come down to $500–600 million from $5.5 billion during the peak of the pandemic. Some other unicorns are looking to take the debt route to sustain amid funding winters. Udaan, a B2B trade platform which wanted to go public in the next two years, has now taken $200 million debt through convertible notes. Quick commerce player Dunzo also took a $50 million loan via convertible notes. With convertible notes, investors have the option to flip their equity at a later stage.
Alarm bells
The developments have raised alarm bells among media and advertising firms which are already facing challenges amid rough macroeconomic weather.
“Most startups have been spending mostly on TV advertising, especially around big sports events like IPL, FIFA and cricket world cup. Hence, ad revenues of TV channels are likely to be affected the most in this fiscal,” a TV executive admitted.
The ad agencies that have more startups on their platter are facing the brunt more than those who have a mix of legacy and startup accounts, an industry leader said, adding that almost all big agencies have some or other startup accounts. Some like Byju’s have their own creative teams as well.
In fact, some of the affected startups have already cut down on their marketing and advertising budgets. They are doing massive layoffs to optimize their operational cost.
Byju’s and some other unicorns have been pumping huge money into marketing over the last couple of years, sometimes many-fold of their revenues, lifting India’s advertising spend to a great extent. Some of them have been the sponsors of some of the biggest sports properties like the Indian Premier League.
Top advertisers
Byju’s had spent a whopping Rs 2,250 crore on promotional activities in FY21 against over Rs 900 crore in FY20. BYJU’s have been among the top 10 advertisers in the country for a couple of years. PharmEasy spent Rs 494 crore on advertising and promotional activities during FY22, up from Rs 134 crore in FY21, according to the ROC filings.
“During the past few years we went through a phase of irrational exuberance. Now we are seeing some reality kick in. There will certainly be a drop in ad spends. Focus will be more of performance marketing rather than brand marketing,” Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India opines.
According to the PMAR 2023, India’s AdEx is supposed to grow by 16 per cent in 2023. That means it is expected to cross the Rs 1,00,000 crore landmark. However, considering the current trend, experts are not fully confident of breaching one lakh Cr.
Tough time
The first six months of 2023 saw Indian startups raise a mere $5.46 billion, a substantial 68% decline from the $17.1 billion during the same timeframe in 2022 and a drop from $13.4 billion in H1 2021, as per data from market intelligence agency Tracxn shared with TechCrunch.
This year has thus far failed to yield any fresh unicorns in the Indian startup ecosystem, a stark contrast to the 18 new entrants to the billion-dollar club in H1 2022 and 16 minted during the corresponding period the previous year.
Anil Solanki, Senior Director - Media Lead at Dentsu X, tells e4m, “The ongoing issues at India's largest unicorns will have significant implications for the Indian startup ecosystem and the edtech segment funding in particular. The controversy can erode investor confidence and lead to increased caution among potential investors in the startup space.”
“From a media and advertising perspective, this setback can be seen as a temporary obstacle before a significant leap forward”, Solanki noted.
'Indian startup ecosystem is strong'
Solanki feels that the Indian economy remains a bright spot in the midst of global economic turmoil which will attract the present and new investors in the coming days. Hence, the M&A sector has no reason to worry.
LLyod Mathias, angel investor, echoes the sentiments. “India is a huge market to be affected by the collapse of one or two startups. We have the largest tech manpower and startups are driving the growth of the global south. However, investors will surely go cautious for the edtech category as of now.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ultimate Table Tennis announces Indian Oil as title sponsor for Season 4
The tournament will take place in Pune from July 13 to 30, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 6:07 PM | 1 min read
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has onboarded IndianOil as its title sponsor for Season 4 that is scheduled to take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune from July 13 to 30, 2023.
UTT is all set to bring back world-class table tennis action to India with the presence of top paddlers from around the world including World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s national TT champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and the top female table tennis player in India (World rank 39) Manika Batra.
“UTT’s association with one of India’s biggest corporations bodes well for the future of the league. IndianOil already has a rich legacy of supporting sports – including table tennis - and this only reinforces their commitment towards doing more. We welcome them aboard as title sponsor of UTT and are sure that this partnership will spur Indian table tennis forward, especially with the Olympics coming up next year,” commented Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter.
“Indian Oil’s partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines. Through this partnership, IndianOil aims to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India, fostering a vibrant sporting culture and inspiring future generations of athletes,” commented Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube