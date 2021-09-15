Pitch CMO Summit 2021 to be back with virtual edition 3.0

The exchange4media group is coming back with the third virtual edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community and is set in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. The previous edition of the summit this year was held virtually in the last week of March and May respectively. The upcoming edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by APB news and is co-partnered by MiQ. The event will be held virtually on the 24th of September, 2021 from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Future-Proofing Brands”. A brand is an organisation’s most important intangible asset. For it to remain relevant in a constantly changing socio-economic and technological environment, it is essential for it to be as strong in the present times as in the future. For that, organisations must be agile, adaptive, and differentiated to ensure that the brand always remains relevant to consumers. In the recent past, brands that have remained customer-centric and have reinvented themselves saw success, while brands that were slow to catch on have struggled to remain relevant. At the Pitch CMO Summit 2021: Virtual Edition 3.0, brand leaders come together to decode marketing strategies to prevent brands from falling behind the times and to capitalise on trends that are relevant.

The agenda of the event day has been curated with a number of sessions, special addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions. The event will witness the coming together of marketing leaders of celebrated brands across sectors to share meaningful insights.

https://e4mevents.com/cmo-summit-banglore-2021/

https://bit.ly/3zwE05v

