Pitch BrandTalk & Top 50 Brands 2022 returns after three years

To be held on November 29, 2022 from 10 am at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Delhi edition of its flagship property - Pitch BrandTalk 2022- after three years. The conference will be held on the November 29, 2022 from 10 am at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The conclave is presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

The uncertainties in the business environment led to the concept of VUCA – Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity – becoming popular in the early 2000s. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ disruption across the board which saw companies change their perception of how business can be conducted. This led to the emergence of a new acronym, BANI – (Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, Incomprehensible).

At the Pitch BrandTalk Conference, we look at how companies have remained committed to their brand vision, mission and values and have driven business growth in these changing times, particularly when consumers are increasingly looking for brands to reflect their values.

The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list which is a means to acknowledge the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. The process aims to identify the best approaches with respect to idea and innovation, consumer connect, communication impact, execution, and results. The award ceremony is presented by Inmobi while Laqshya Media Group is the Co-Gold Partner, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

The Pitch Top 50 Brands will recognise the top 5 brands in 10 categories, as below mentioned:

Social Contributors Evergreens Impactful Debuts Challengers Digital First Resurgents Globetrotters The Bottom of the Pyramid Millennials Supremely Luxurious



The Jury Panel that decided the final brand names that will take home the recognition was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com and the members were:

Anita Nayyar, COO-Media, Branding & Communication, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder-Director, Elephant Design

Anand Taparia, Marketing Director - Innovation, Colgate

Abhik Santara, CEO, Atom Network

Atul Srivastava, Group CEO & Director, Laqshya Media Group

Gaurav Verma, CMO, Pharmeasy

MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank

Pushkaraj Chenai, CEO, Lakme Lever

Pradeep Srinivas, Head Marketing, Mercedes Benz India

Rahul Singh, Head of Marketing, SAP India Subcontinent

Siddhesh Joglekar, VP-Marketing, BYJU’s

Saikot Das, Marketing Director- South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co.

Shilpi Kapoor, CMO, Airtel Payments Bank

Vikram Garga, Group Head - Marketing, Apollo Tyres

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Advertising Platform

Registration Link:

To attend the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 conference and Pitch Top 50 Brands Awards, click and register on:

https://bit.ly/3eHPf5R

Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:

prateek.goyal@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)