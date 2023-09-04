Performance Marketing: D2C brands’ next avenue for revenue?
On one hand where brand building helps build an emotional connect with the consumer, performance marketing is gaining muscle for its promising ROI. But does one take priority over the other?
However, earlier D2C brands focused majorly on brand-building strategies to attract the consumer, whereas now, they are also looking to monetise their marketing efforts via measurable tactics. This also brings in a huge potential for marketers to be able to understand consumer demographics, their buying behaviour and their marketing ROI in real-time.
In an era where every consumer has personalised needs, D2C brands make an effort to provide experiences that stick with their TG via performance marketing, which unleashes the power for new-age brands to reach their consumer in every city.
Performance marketing offers the advantage of producing tangible, immediate results. When launching a new brand, especially with a limited budget, and operating in a category with high awareness, it's possible to weave a compelling narrative that guides customers toward making a purchase, according to Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide.
Anshita Mehrotra, founder of Fix My Curls believes performance marketing is essential to gain insights about a brand’s audience. “Any brand currently using either Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel knows that the more ads you run, the more targeted your Pixel can become and the more you learn about your customer, what they like versus what they don't.”
On one hand where performance marketing is gaining muscle for its ROI, brand building also helps build an emotional connect with the consumer. But are performance marketing and brand building in an ‘either or’ situation or do they co-exist in the blueprint of marketers?
Manan Jain, group chief growth officer, Good Glamm Co. said, “Both performance and brand marketing hold their own and equal importance. Even though in the short term, performance marketing is able to drive a better ROI and more efficient result, without a continuous effort to increase the overall awareness for the brand, the returns of performance marketing starts seeing a declining trend.”
The split however has changed for most brands as they have found alternative ways to reach their target users as well as using data science to drive awareness, more targeted audience sets and demographics.
Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO, VAHDAM India opines that it's essential to identify the target segment and cater to their needs and appeal to their emotions and values. Everything a brand does adds up to the brand they are building. “Strategy for any brand keeps changing over time based on the market landscape, consumer behaviour and of course, macroeconomics. But building the brand is a constant effort.”
Nambiar believes the choice between performance marketing and brand building often hinges on a company's financial backing. Bootstrapped businesses, which operate without external investments, tend to prioritise performance marketing, especially if they are positioned within a robust market category. This strategy allows them to capitalise on immediate returns and grow revenue.
“Nonetheless, seasoned marketers are acutely aware of the long-term value and sustainability offered by brand building. Even for lean startups, cultivating a strong brand identity is vital for fostering customer loyalty and standing out in the marketplace,” he added.
The status of performance marketing not only results in better ROI but also helps marketers reach people, even if they aren't ready to make the purchase right now. Brand building happens as an afterthought in this sense. Moreover, today, traditional means of brand building are still much more expensive and capital intensive, something not every brand can afford, according to Mehrotra.
D2Cs today make big businesses on Amazon, and Flipkart and later rope in huge celebrities to make it a big brand, shared Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, of Grapes. Hence, performance marketing is the key because you can make proof in pudding, which gets you sales but you can only charge a premium on the product when it becomes a brand.
Looking beyond opportunities and possibilities, the ever-evolving digital landscape also entails multiple challenges for D2C brands in building a concrete performance marketing strategy.
Nambiar mapped a few challenges that D2C brands are facing these days largely. The major one is that the space is crowded with numerous brands vying for the attention of consumers and as competition increases, so does the cost of acquiring new customers. D2C brands will have to carefully manage their budgets to ensure that the cost of acquiring a customer does not exceed the lifetime value of that customer.
Additionally, performance marketing relies heavily on data analysis. D2C brands need to collect, analyse, and interpret large volumes of data to optimise their campaigns. This can be a costly affair for smaller D2C brands.
He further highlighted, “D2C brands often use multiple marketing channels, such as social media, search engine marketing, and email marketing. Finding the right mix of channels and optimising campaigns for each channel can be complex and time-consuming.”
Agarwal of Grapes believes the major challenge is the platform itself. They arm-twist the brand for a 30-35% cut. Hence, a lot of D2C brands are struggling to not be affected by losses. Additionally, brands are focussing too much on the lower funnel and not enough on building a brand.
In the time to come, the majority of brands plan to strike a perfect balance of marketing mix, indulge in more AI/ML and have high hopes with OTT as a potential marketing channel in future.
Performance marketing will play an even more crucial role in the future, especially when it is integrated with Machine Learning (ML) technologies, highlighted Nambiar. By leveraging ML, marketers can enhance their performance marketing strategies, gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour, automate campaign adjustments, and improve targeting accuracy to achieve their goals more effectively.
“Data privacy laws keep changing, new tools and channels get introduced and each brand uses these in their own unique way. In order to stay in the game, you need to keep yourself updated with all the developments, follow trends and be able to stay away from FOMO as that's the worst thing you can do to your brand. What works for others might not work for you and you should be able to test and improvise quickly,” shared Sarda.
Team Pumpkin wins digital marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints
The agency will service the company from its Gurgaon branch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin, has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been entrusted to the agency’s branch in Gurgaon.
Reflecting on the mandate, Varun Malik, Head of Marketing at Shalimar Paints Ltd. said, “Team Pumpkin’s industry insights expertise and strategic thinking stood out for us, and their vision and communication ideas are a perfect fit for us as a partner. The team came with a host of dynamic creative ideas that will help us strengthen relationships with our target audiences on social media. We are partnering at just the right moment when the brand is looking forward to build Shalimar 2.0 and this relationship will be pivotal to achieve the brand ambitions. We will also engage Team pumpkin for Phy-gital activations to engage our consumers on ground and connect them back with the digital side.”
Expressing her excitement, Swati Nathani (CBO & Co-Founder) commented, “Shalimar Paints’ legacy is one that invokes in us a great sense of admiration for what the company has done since its inception. We are truly honored to have them on board with us. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions. Our approach for Shalimar Paints will involve long-term result-driven strategic approaches to ensure longevity and sustenance in our advertising approach.”
Conran Design Group Mumbai partners with PEP Technologies for Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
The agency is the brand design specialist agency of Havas India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 1:18 PM | 2 min read
Conran Design Group Mumbai, the brand design specialist agency of Havas India, worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.
Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen's brand logo a distinct edge.”
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai said, “At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry."
“The creative process for Hyphen was a meaningful blend of Kriti’s vision, unique visual assets and a jargon-free information architecture,” said Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai. “We aimed at creating a brand where the user would find confidence in its efficacy and pride in its ownership! The results were a simple, yet ownable brand identity that subtly cues its philosophy and a measured yet vibrant packaging system that lends approachability as well as aspiration,” she added.
Britannia presents a perfect 'Timepass' idea in new ad
The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:53 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Timepass launches advertising campaign for its new product line. Developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the latest campaign for the 'Britannia Timepass' product line gives the perfect solution for how to enjoy the ‘Chatpatang’ flavours of the product and not do any ‘Utpatang Timepass’.
There is a growing market for organised snacks, which include packaged and branded snack products. The organised snack market in India is diverse, and new products and categories continue to emerge as consumer preferences evolve. Britannia Timepass perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations with a wide range of variants. Its distinctive, unique flavour sets it apart from competitors, and the campaign aims to create a sensorial experience around this unique flavour and format combination.
Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries said, “As a part of the Britannia’s vision to become a Responsible Global Total Foods Company, we remain committed to creating distinct and memorable snacking experiences for our consumers by providing them, the best quality & delightful products like the new range from Britannia Timepass. In this brand new ad campaign, our creative partner, Lowe Lintas has captured the essence of everyday peculiarities that can arise from idle moments.”
He added, “In a world of imperfections, we are glad to introduce the perfect snack for a perfect timepass', wherein, we are inviting consumers to enjoy the moment (however difficult) with a smile with our Timepass salted snacks range. In this engaging campaign, we invite consumers to embrace the fun in our daily lives and couple that with 'Chatpatang Timepass’. Our comprehensive Timepass range has something for all palates in the form of fun sticks and groovy chips, each flavour has a unique snappy bite that you just can’t resist.”
Taking cues from the quirks of everyday life, including misguided advice, moments of boredom, and random suggestions, this ad film playfully showcases the natural tendency of minds to come up with mischievous ideas. In the delightful multi-film campaign, the creative team has smartly used satire to convey the message of steering such wayward thoughts in a deliciously tempting direction—by indulging in Britannia's irresistible new range of 'Chatpatang' snacks.
Saurabh Dikshit, Executive Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “For a brand with a name like Timepass, any run-of-the-mill story just wouldn’t make the cut. That was our cue to do a fun campaign with a ‘Chatpatang’ twist. The core thought being that when one sits idle, and there’s nothing better to do, the mind can only think of random things. In those times, we said, choose ‘Chatpatang’ every time the mind wants to do something ‘Utpatang’.”
Ranveer Singh 'unlocks' phone for Whatsapp's privacy campaign
Singh educates viewers on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
In a video campaign for Whatsapp's safety features, actor Ranveer Singh educates people on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp.
Talking about the collaboration with WhatsApp, Ranveer Singh, said, “With more and more private conversations happening online, our privacy needs are also evolving. From sharing my most private thoughts with my friends and family to discussing work, my WhatsApp has private information like film scripts, my financial details. The cool thing about WhatsApp is that with its layers of privacy I know my conversations are always secure and with features like chat lock, I can password protect my most private and important chats so that even though my phone changes hands, my chats don’t.”
Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Ranveer to bring alive the multiple ways in which WhatsApp protects our users' privacy, in an entertaining, informative, and relatable manner. We believe this partnership along with our campaign on privacy, demonstrates to our users that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp for their conversations."
narrative bags creative mandate for Classic Stripes
The account has been won post a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:29 PM | 1 min read
narrative, a branding and communication agency has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, a flagship company of Astarc Group, offering Surface Augmentation Solutions to Automotive, Consumer Durables & Appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years.
Won post a multi-agency pitch, narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes.
“As a part of our strategic expansion initiative, driven by our commitment to enhancing our brand and communication efforts, we have carefully selected narrative as our creative services partner. This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward, as we firmly believe that the expertise and insights brought by them, led by Rohit, will significantly amplify the realization of our vision and the successful execution of our future endeavors,” said Salil Musale, Executive Director, Astarc Group.
Speaking on the new win, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “Classic Stripes is going through a very interesting journey and we are thrilled to partner with them in this journey. With their esteemed global reputation, we're eager to replicate our track record of successful collaborations with brands poised for transformative growth.”
Palak Tiwari named the face of luxury skincare brand BiE
BiE is the brainchild of Queenie Singh and Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
BiE announced Palak Tiwari as the debut face of BiE, a luxury, clean skincare brand by former Miss India, supermodel and entrepreneur Queenie Singh in association with Skin Guru Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla.
“I resonate with this central idea BiE - Beauty in Everything! There is beauty in acceptance and appreciation in overcoming challenges. BiE and I, both strongly believe in the reconstructing power of consistency, commitment, and discipline, be it skincare, or life,” says Palak Tiwari.
Being a clean beauty brand, BiE prioritizes eliminating harmful non-toxic chemicals which resonates perfectly with the values of informed beauty enthusiasts. With a profound understanding of skincare ingredients and routines, they actively seek brands that share their commitment to conscious beauty! Queenie Singh says, “We are glad to have Palak onboard as the face of BiE. She’s empowered and disciplined just what BiE stands for. This association with Palak Tiwari will encourage people to Believe, Invest, And Evolve. It will be an incredible journey of evolution for this rising star and this rising brand.”
With Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, BiE guarantees that your skin receives nothing less than the finest care. Their clean products are thoughtfully curated to offer ideal protection, replenishment, and nourishment, combating premature aging and maintaining a radiant, hydrated, and healthy complexion. Palak Tiwari says, “I am in safe hands! So many of my contemporaries swear by skin guru, Dr. Dinyar. When I met him, I witnessed his expertise and experienced his magic on my skin. My skin was good. Now it is great.”
Palak Tiwari adds, “I have received constant skincare guidance from my mum, which I see reflecting in Dr. Dinyar’s philosophies and BiE. My favorite products from BiE include the O2WOW! Oxygenating and Firming Face Mask, Superpower- Eternal Youth Cream, Plumped!- Plumping Serum, SunDaze Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Fresh Forward- Deep Hydrating Cleanser and Eyefinity All-In-One Under Eye Gel among others. I am excited to be part of the BiE community and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
Dr Dinyar says, “In my experience, I have seen the techniques of skincare change over time. Today, the skin is exposed to dirt, pollution and blue light that causes constant damage. Starting skincare young is the way ahead, and Palak is the most appropriate person to represent BiE. Her skin exudes a glow that comes with a tailored regime and routines.”
Scapia gets the world to talk in Hindi for debut ad campaign
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:47 AM | 3 min read
In a world where travel has redefined the modern lifestyle, new-age Indian travellers chase exploration and adventure. With a desire to see the world with convenience, they seek freedom without constraints and global acceptance. The travel fintech Scapia’s debut brand campaign, “Tap everywhere, travel anywhere,” encapsulates this spirit, empowering young travellers to transcend boundaries by way of their everyday expenses.
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card. The twist that takes everyone by surprise is that, upon learning of the Indian traveller’s experience with the card, these foreign locals also start speaking Indian languages.
The films are built on the cultural barriers that travel breaks, which Scapia intends to enable by making travel more accessible. To embed this ethos in the films, Scapia has worked with the real-life Mariachi band for the Spanish film, and produced original music with a Korean-Pop artist for the Korean film. What adds to the authenticity is the feature of real-life Indian travel influencers.
These Indian travellers are set apart by their keenness for elevated travel experiences. They seamlessly navigate foreign cities, make choices of generous travellers, immerse themselves in local culture. These modern travellers exude confidence and passion.
Scapia, the travel fintech company is on a mission to make travel accessible through its suite of financial products. It turns a customer’s everyday expense into travel rewards with its unique co-branded card. The product provides more such travel-first benefits including a zero-forex markup, unlimited lounge access in India, at zero joining & annual fees. The co-branded card with Federal Bank operates on the Visa network and offers a generous 10% reward on every transaction, minting these into Scapia coins.
Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia shared, “As a new-age fintech company which offers unparalleled rewards, our brand campaign spotlights the benefits of the Scapia Federal credit card for users who aspire to travel, and gain the most out of their travel experiences. With our first-ever campaign, we aim to solidify our proposition of how a few taps can convert every-day spends into rewards that can fund memorable travels for our users.”
The creative device of showing foreigners being in awe of what Scapia has to offer, and expressing this through Indian languages, has been brought alive by the director Ujjwal Kabra and producer Bhupender Agarwal (Fusion Films). This format and device opens up a world of characters, music and cultures for the brand, which in itself is the essence of travel.
