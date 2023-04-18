Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign gets 10 billion views on Moj
More than 200 Moj creators participated in the #darrkeaagejeethai challenge
Mountain Dew has broken record on Moj with its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign attracting over 10 billion views and over 500 million in-app engagements – the highest ever the platform has seen to date, according to a press release.
As part of the initiative, Mountain Dew partnered with Moj, India's largest short video app, for its 'Conquer with Courage' campaign, which promotes the brand's legendary #darrkeaagejeethai philosophy. During the 50-day campaign, more than 200 popular Moj creators were featured, resulting in the hashtag receiving the highest user participation ever recorded.
“Mountain Dew has been synonymous with courage, resilience and inspiration. The company's most recent campaign, ‘Conquer with Courage’, honors the common people who overcame obstacles in life with perseverance and grit. In collaboration with Mol,j, the #darrkeaagejeethai campaign generated millions of user entries, and the specially created filter featuring Hrithik Roshan along with Dew's famous tagline saw record engagement, making it one of the largest brand campaigns on the platform,” read the release.
Popular Moj creators Miss Sakshi, Pratyush Mahima, Ann Sindhu, Vivek Keshari, Sohail, among others, amped up the engagement and boosted user-generated content encouraging users to participate and share their stories.
Commenting on the campaign’s success, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Moj is today one of the most preferred short video destinations for brands to connect with their target audience across India creatively. Mountain Dew has long been associated with ‘Conquer with Courage’ philosophy, and with this partnership, the Moj community could give their creative rendition to the brand’s message. We want to foster an environment where advertisers can organically connect with creators who can become brand advocates. The response to this campaign with over 10B views proves its success.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “We are very happy that Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign, which celebrates moments of courage in people’s daily lives has received a phenomenal response.We partnered with Moj, to give our consumers a personalised experience and a chance to connect with Hrithik by leveraging the power of technology. We have received unprecedented engagement on the platform, bringing alive the #DarKeAageJeetHai message in a verypersonal way for the youth.”
Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador
Launches music video - ‘Lilabali’ on traditional Bengali wedding to promote bridal jewellery
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:05 PM | 3 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
Moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador
Ranbir represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
Of gods, demi-gods, celebs, and influencers
Guest Column: Rashi Goel, Founder at Performonks, writes about India's fixation with hero worship and its implication for brands
By Rashi Goel | Apr 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 9 min read
This article originally appeared on Performonks.
We are maniacal about our 330 million Gods and Goddesses. They keep an entire nation occupied with a busy calendar of rituals, fasts, and pujas - and have sprouted a $40Bn religion, and spirituality industry.
This has spawned four idolatry-based national pastimes - every Indian is obsessive-compulsive about raising heroes or heroines (parenting) or worshipping them (Bollywood, Cricket, and Politics).
It’s not a surprise that we have a thriving celebrity endorsement industry:-
50% of all endorsements in India feature celebrities, compared to 20% in the U.S. We are second only to Japan, where 90% of endorsements feature celebrities.
The value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 was $1.6 billion, +29.1% from 2021.
And as if SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoni, and Virat were not enough, influencers like Avinash Mada, Harsha Sai, Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bham, and Kusha Kapila stream their content into our phones 24/7. The influencer industry was $110 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to $268 million in 2025.
Today, we cover:-
The complex idolatry landscape in India and the continuum from Gods to Influencers
The different roles our idols play in our lives and the psychological distance between them and us
Therefore, implications for brands
Idols are mimetic desire generators - we want to be better. Just like our idols
we can cluster our idols into four buckets. They fall along a continuum based on two factors - the role they play in our life and psychological distance
We all are slaves to mimetic desire - so we want what other people have.
Even more, we want to be like our idols. Therefore, all four of our hero types - God, Demi-God, Celebrity and Influencer - make us want to be better versions of ourselves. But in very different ways.
God: we want salvation from the cycle of life and death. We are told that the route to salvation is to incorporate God-like values into our life.
The irony is that it is incredibly difficult to live like God. That’s why God will always be out of reach. Because the second our Gods are within reach, they cease to be Gods.
Brand campaigns nowadays do not feature Gods and Goddesses, because doing so is guaranteed to invite criticism (or worse).
Although I did find that one of the earliest (1929) celebrity endorsements for Pears’ soap ‘borrowed’ Goddess Lakshmi’s virtues - purity, and youthfulness in this ad.
The imagery of Indian Gods and Goddesses carries a cultural short-hand of values and goodness.
Save our sisters: The NGO “Save Our Children” launched this campaign in 2013. It is based on the very painful but real insight that on the one hand we worship women as Goddesses, and on the other, we subject them to domestic abuse. The campaign depicts women dressed up as the three main Goddesses - Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga in the style of Raja Ravi Verma - but with visible injuries, and teary eyed.
Ironically, Goddess Durga is a warrior who destroys demons and drinks their blood
Swachch Bharat (Clean India) Campaign: This campaign teaches Indians to not litter by playing up the belief that Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) disappears from places that are littered and dirty.
Demi-God: There is a special place for people who possess the triad of super human talent, deliberate practice and luck. We worship them as if they were God. In my opinion, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and M.S.Dhoni are the only four Demi-Gods we have at present.
While we want to be them, we know we are not super human enough to get there. They make us feel awe and priviledged just to have witnessed their life. Demi-Gods influence nation-wide movements and stand for values, not just empty consumption. For instance, let’s look at Gandhi and Tagore.
Sulekha Ink: The Swadeshi Movement was at its peak between 1930-34. Mahatma Gandhi was asking Indians to boycott foreign goods. Mahatma realized that since there was no local inks industry, writing a manifesto banning foreign goods using foreign ink would be hilariously ironic. So he requested Satish Chandra Dasgupta to start manufacturing Indian Ink. Sulekha Ink was born. Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Morarji Desai, all endorsed and wrote with Sulekha Ink - the symbol of Make in India.
Even before Sulekha, India’s first ever ‘celebrity endorsement’ was Tagore’s ad for Godrej Soap. Until then, soap was made with animal lard and tallow - this hurt the sensibilities of vegetarian Hindus. So in 1919, as part of the Swadeshi movement, Ardeshir Godrej made the world’s first pure-vegetarian soap from vegetable oil extracts. Tagore agreed to model for it because it was more than a soap-it was a symbol of the Swadeshi movement.
Celebrities start on the big screen (Like Deepika Padukone in Movies), or have larger-than-life talent (Beauty like Aishwarya, Sports like Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra), or are great entertainers (Comedians like Kapil Sharma). Celebrities 1) entertain us or 2) inspire us to develop our skills or 3) look attractive.
Influencers are like celebrities, but smaller - smaller screen, smaller audience size, and relatively smaller perceived talent.
The psychological distance we feel differentiates celebrities from influencers.
We want to feel psychologically close to our idols
Because it takes time to be like our idols, we feel closer to them by consuming every piece of content about them. Or by keeping an eye on what they wear, eat, drink and drive.
Over time, we develop an emotional relationship with our idols. Sociologists call this a “parasocial relationship”. An example of such relationships is when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence!
What Is a Parasocial Relationship?
A parasocial relationship is a bit like when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence.
These relationships are one-sided and are not reciprocated, therefore, the distance between us and our idols grows as we move from Influencer to God along the continuum.
On the left-hand side of the continuum, psychological distance reduces. Sociologists call this Trans-Parasocial relationships. Influencers are more accessible because they are on social media. They respond to our comments, hold live chats with us, and even incorporate our suggestions into their work.
That’s why, the greater the psychological distance between us and our idol, the more we look up to them and the greater our appetite for large, belief-changing statements from them.
And this analysis leads us to some high-level implications for brands.
Implications for Brands
God: Best to avoid religion and Gods/Goddesses. If we must feature them, then design a campaign that’s rooted in the deep mythology surrounding our Gods and uses that to make large, cultural statements. Even so, it is safest if a non-commercial organization - like an NGO or the Government uses God endorsers.
Demi-God: A Demi-God + Brand partnership comes with an almost 100% guarantee that the Demi-God will improve memory, meaning, and sales for a brand. The Demi-God has earned deep cultural meanings through their talent - this meaning gets transferred to the brand through association. The only watch-out is that the Demi-God and brand should be a match when it comes to values and stature, else the Brand will get overlooked and the partnership will be reduced to “that ad with Rajnikanth in it….”.
One of the best examples of this continues to be Cadbury’s+ Amitabh Bachchan’s partnership to rebuild trust after the ‘worm controversy.
The brand and Demi-God need to hold themselves to the highest bar of quality. The brand should use the partnership to change its trajectory and make some bold cultural assertions. At the same time, the Demi-God needs to be precious about the causes and brands they lend their voice to.
For instance, I was happy to hear that Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand Pan Masala because it’s a surrogate advertisement for Tobacco.
Celebrity: This is the most active space in the market. As long as there is congruence between the celebrity and the product, the partnership can be attractiveness-based, expertise-based, or image-based. Some of my favorite campaigns in this space are:
Pepsi: “Change the Game”, was designed to be highly congruent with the Indian cricket team. Winning the Cricket World Cup is a do-or-die event. And brand Pepsi mirrors the spirit of youth. The distinctive creative captured this emotion and generated a net gain for Pepsi
Levis: Deepika Padukone’s glamor and fitness is congruent with brand positioning as a new-age fashion-conscious choice.
Make My Trip: cast Alia and Ranveer in a series of entertaining ads that showcase its features and benefits.
A mismatch between the brand story and the celebrity can cause more harm than good. For example, the Zomato campaign with Hrithik and Katrina faced criticism as they came across as patronizing. It was also not believable that they answer the door themselves or offer cake to a Zomato delivery person. Zomato had to issue an apology and withdrew the ad.
New business models: Celebrities are turning investors. They invest in startups, co-create products and star in their campaigns. Shilpa Shetty with Mama Earth or Deepika Padukone with Epigamia (Ghee based peanut butter) are good examples.
Influencers: influencers create within-reach desire. Influencer marketing grows consideration and trials for a new product at a lower budget vs a big celebrity endorsement. Becuse our psychological distance from the influencer is lesser, we find it easier to buy-into the everyday makeup, supplements, and recipes that influencers tell us about. The trick though is to have quantity - when many influencers repeat the same message, credibility increases. The Dalgona Coffee, and The Baked Feta Pasta are good examples of new behaviors that went global during covid lockdown.
I recently came across this campaign by American Express. They signed up influencers across beauty, travel, cooking, technology etc., and asked them to share how they use American Express as they buy stuff for their passions. I found the idea simple, easy to execute, and congruent with the brand - three timeless rules that make hero-brand partnerships work well.
That’s all for today. Thank you for reading! What are your favorite celebrity-endorsed campaigns?
Want consumers to enjoy and not feel guilty about packaged food: Yu founders
Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur spoke to e4m about the journey of the brand so far, not compromising on quality or taste, roping in Hardik Pandya and more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
The youth of today does not want to compromise on the quality or taste of the food they consume. With this idea, Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, found the chef-crafted instant foods brand ‘Yu’ in 2020. What started as a small R&D facility, is now a 24,000 sq ft advanced state-of-the-art food lab in Gurgaon, Haryana.
In an interview with exchange4media, Bhalla and Kapur talk about their journey, first-ever brand campaign #AbNoCompromise and bringing cricketer Hardik Pandya onboard as an investor and the face of the brand which vouches for healthy food that can be whipped up in five minutes by just adding boiling water.
Currently, the brand offers pastas, noodles, oats, moong dal halwa but the founders said there are many products in the pipeline and some of them will be launched within the next ten days.
Catch the full conversation here.
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
View this post on Instagram
Tata Tea Chakra Gold celebrates the 'Tamizh way of life' in campaign for new year
The ads have been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life based on this insight. Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Agency Credit
