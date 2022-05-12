Milind Soman is brand ambassador of Bella Vita Organic

Milind Soman has been announced as the brand ambassador for Bella Vita Organic (BVO), a new-age Ayurveda skincare brand. Soman, a fitness enthusiast has always prioritised good health, mind, body and spirit, resonating perfectly with the brand’s ideology. He continues to reinvent himself and inspires millions of his followers with his passion to lead a clean, natural & healthy life.

Soman is the perfect embodiment of modern and simple and has broken stereotypes in fitness and wellness time and again. His disciplined daily routine, mindful eating and balanced lifestyle have motivated people of all ages to lead clean and simple lives. It synchronises well with the Bella Vita Organic philosophy to infuse pureness and simplicity in beauty and personal care by offering safe & natural Ayurveda solutions with affordability at its core.

It is a defining moment as it is not just his first time as an ambassador for a skincare brand but also, a celebration for a brand that endorses gender-neutral beauty. By bringing Milind on board, Bella Vita Organic strengthens its stand to simplify skincare with effective Ayurvedic formulations for modern-age skincare enthusiasts.

Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador, BVO says, “I am all for anything natural. Eating papaya & applying some leftovers on my skin has always been my go-to thing. Bella Vita Organic focuses on clean and natural solutions, which resonates with my own belief, making it my first ever Brand Endorsement in the skincare space. My skincare regime is also about simplifying self-care from head to toe.”

Commenting on the brand association, Aakash Anand and Saahil Nayar, Founders of IDAM House of Brands say, “We as a brand stand for gender-neutral beauty and skincare with a strong belief in inclusivity and diversity. With Milind on board, our brand aims to break through the gendered clutter surrounding skincare and bolster brand visibility. We fervently believe that this association is an important milestone and we are super elated to have him on board.

