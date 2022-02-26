Meesho encourages MSMEs to digitise their business with latest campaign

Meesho, an internet commerce platform, launched its latest campaign, ‘India bhar pe chayega’ which highlights how sellers can grow their business with Meesho. Keeping in line with Meesho’s vision to enable 100 million small businesses to succeed online in India, this campaign aims to encourage MSMEs to digitise their business.

Meesho was the first e-commerce platform in India to introduce 0% commission for all its sellers. By helping small businesses realise the ease and efficiency of doing business online, Meesho has seen seller registrations grow significantly. Sellers on Meesho pay 0% commission and enjoy 100% of the profit.

Laksminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho, said, “Meesho’s latest campaign, ‘India bhar pe chayega’ highlights how sellers can grow their businesses with Meesho. Traditionally, businesses are limited by their geographical reach. With the help of digitisation and reach provided by ecommerce, businesses can cater to customers’ needs anywhere and at any time. We want to encourage independent business owners of small to mid-sized stores, shops and other retail establishments to digitise their business.”

This campaign aims to help create awareness on how small and medium businesses can grow their business exponentially by providing them access to millions of Indian customers. Sellers can take advantage of the wide customer base, pan-India logistics, safe payments and customer support capabilities that will help them run their businesses with Meesho easily and efficiently. The TVC features prominent actors such as Deven Bhojani and Nitesh Pandey.

The new ad campaign targets audiences in metro as well as Tier 2+ markets. “Our goal for the Meesho campaign was always about establishing the reach that Meesho can provide its sellers. The communication talks about the pain points that sellers face on most e-commerce platforms and how Meesho can help them overcome these hurdles and grow their business. The execution is a combination of real, relatable characters and their issues mixed with the entertainment of a jingle. Overall, we feel this campaign along with the product features will genuinely help the seller become more aware and help them grow their business exponentially.” says Romit Nair, Executive Creative Director & Creative Head - Bengaluru

