Madison Media named AOR for LT Foods' Daawat

Madison Media has announced that LT Foods has appointed the agency as its Media AOR (Agency of Record) for their brand ‘Daawat’.The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.

Commenting on the development, Ritesh, Arora,Head – India Businesssaid,“Daawat, has multichannel marketing communications strategy to reach the consumers and we are happy to consolidate our media needs with Madison Media for an innovative and novel approach to brand building. We are aggressive in our growth strategy and hopefully this partnership will establish a brand salience for Daawatacross the country.”

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH,“We are thrilled to have been awarded the Daawat account. Not only do we have the opportunity to convert a largely unbranded category, we also have the arsenal of a superior product with a rich legacy.”

Says Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, “We’re excited to have won the account of LT Foods and look forward to a memorable association.”

