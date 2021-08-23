Kotak signs agreement with PCI to support Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to support the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A contingent of 54 Indian athletes will represent the country in Tokyo starting Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and will compete in nine disciplines - archery, athletics, badminton, para canoeing, powerlifting, shooting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo. This is India’s largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group said, “Sports has the capacity to thrill and captivate, to bring people together, to inspire a nation. Even more so, when the athletes have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges along the way. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity by the Paralympic Committee of India to support and cheer on the Indian contingent as they give it their all for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. We wish Team India all the very best.”

Dr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India and Padma Shri award winner said, “We are excited to have the Kotak Mahindra Group extending its support to the Indian athletes participating at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. These sportspeople have battled the odds to get to where they are and to have the backing of a leading institution like Kotak means a great deal to all of us. As we strive for sustained sporting excellence as a nation, it is important that we develop a holistic sporting ecosystem that involves the participation of multiple stakeholder groups.”

PCI is a National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, working for the promotion and development of para sports in India.

