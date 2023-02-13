Dentsu suspended from bidding for Tokyo and Osaka government contracts
The order follows allegations of Olympic bid rigging scandal
Dentsu has reportedly been suspended from bidding for Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture government contracts in Japan. The decision has been taken Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Osaka Prefecture days after Dentsu officials reportedly admitted to colluding with Tokyo Olympic officials to rig the bidding for test event contracts for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
According to a media report, Dentsu will be suspended from bidding for contracts for one year. The order, however, does not apply to existing signed contracts.
Officials in Tokyo are investigating allegations that a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee executive and former senior managing director at Dentsu Inc received bribes from advertising agencies. The police allege that the executive colluded with agencies by ensuring they were the sole bidders for contracts to host test events at planned Tokyo Games venues.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
A lot can happen over ‘Swiggying it’, says food delivery app’s Valentine’s Day film
The digital film, titled Wrong Address, explores how wrong addresses can sometimes lead to the right places
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
For Valentine’s Day, Swiggy has launched a special digital film titled ‘Wrong Address’, exploring serendipity showing how wrong addresses can sometimes lead to the right places, and just how Swiggy has become a part of people's lives and memories.
The film opens with the protagonist Aashna who has moved to a new city and relies on Swiggy to get ‘Gharwali chicken curry’ delivered to her ‘Bangalore Home’. She gets introduced to Raghav when he accidentally puts in her address to have his Swiggy order delivered. Starting from there, the video takes us through the journey of the young couple’s love story deftly shown through the app’s UI and the usage of various Swiggy services.
For instance, Aashna turns to Swiggy’s quick commerce service Instamart when she runs out of deodorant minutes before a date night. The couple finalizes a restaurant for their date through Swiggy Dineout. The couple is seen ordering food on various occasions. While Raghav has hot soup delivered for Aashna when she is under the weather, she cooks for him as an apology and has it delivered at his office with the special instruction like “Home-cooked food. Handle with care” via Swiggy Genie.
It goes on to show how their relationship evolves to the next level when she sends him a cake with the message ‘ Will you move in with me?’ and cuts to her address being changed from Bangalore Home to Our Home ♥️.
From ordering food and grocery items from Instamart to finding restaurants for date nights with the help of Dineout, the digital film beautifully conveys how Swiggy has been the go-to place for everyday needs.
The digital film has garnered over a million views in 24 hours and effectively depicts how life and relationships evolve through a simple application.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Publicis Business wins creative mandate for agri-tech start-up Ninjacart
The account mandate includes a refreshed brand identity for Ninjacart
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 2:56 PM | 2 min read
Ninjacart, an agri-startup that leverages technology and data to organize the Indian agriculture ecosystem, has appointed Publicis Business as its creative partner. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
The account mandate includes a refreshed brand identity for Ninjacart along with a strategic creative design, marketing and advertising strategy for its multiple business verticals. Furthermore, enhancing the brand's social media presence, digital marketing, and communication and branding strategy with an eye on both internal and external audiences, including employer branding, is an important element of the mandate.
Speaking about the association, Vasudevan Chinnathambi, Co-Founder, Ninjacart said, “We are delighted to have Publicis Business on board as our communications partner and will lead the 360-degree creative mandate for us right from brand identity creation. As Ninjacart takes its next big step to being India’s largest agri-tech platform and reshaping the Indian agricultural ecosystem, we are confident that Publicis Business will help us achieve our ambitious goals with their new-age thinking, creativity, and strong execution skills. We look forward to the association.”
Nidhi Lall, Senior VP, Publicis Business, said, “Ninjacart is on the cusp of a tremendous growth journey and to get a chance in being a part of their success story is something all of us at Publicis Business are looking forward to. This mandate offers us the opportunity to truly flex all our B2B offerings and create clutter-breaking work which will in turn also impact India’s agricultural ecosystem. We are looking forward to a great and mutually rewarding partnership.”
Hemanth Vasudevan, Head of Marketing, Ninjacart, added, “Ninjacart is at an interesting pivotal stage in its growth trajectory and marketing will play a key role in helping us get to the next level, by staying relevant and being innovative in reaching out to our evolving audiences. Publicis Business resonated most with our vision, ethos, and mission as a brand, and I look forward to working with them as our strategic marketing partner. Their unique approach and understanding of B2B marketing will enable us to co-create engaging and impactful campaigns."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Super Bowl 2023 ads that got us super bowled!
Ads this year were high on nostalgia with major actors reprising beloved movie and TV roles
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:45 PM | 3 min read
If anything stole the show from Kansas City Chief's win and Rihanna's second pregnancy revelation at the Super Bowl 2023, it was the ads.
For the uninitiated, Super Bowl commercial breaks are as celebrated as the tournament itself. It's the time of the year when brands empty their marketing coffers, cranking out their most creative ads. The coveted ad spots for the event sell for as much as $5.84 million a pop.
This year for Super Bown 2023, brands from Pepsi to Dunkin Donuts to Squarespace lined up their super best for the NFL finale night. These ads brought some nostalgic tropes alive and hinged on star power and humour. Here's our pick of the best Super Bowl ads of 2023.
Pepsi
Pepsi's Super Bowl ad this year was a PSA on what acting really is. The quirky commercial saw Stiller takes on various roles, telling the audience that his job as an actor is to make the viewers believe what they are seeing is real. Zoolander fans were also in for a treat after the actor revisits his "Magnum" face.
General Motors
Will Ferrell starred in a funny 60-second spot for General Motors that was heavy on Netflix references. The comedian waxed about the carmaker's association with the streaming giant, saying how GM will feature more electric vehicles in shows and films. There were references galore with Ferrell finding himself in mock scenes from The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Squid Games.
PopCorners
In what would give Breaking Bad fans an aneurysm from excitement, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their roles from the hit series, peddling PopCorners snacks instead of meth this time.
Rakuten
"As if!" would have been a Clueless fan's reaction if we said we spotted Cher Horowitz in a Super Bowl ad. Alicia Silverstone went back to her beloved role as the ditzy rich girl from the 90s cult movie for the shopping app Rakuten.
Squarespace
The Squarespace ad titled "The Singularity" with actor Adam Driver gave us a bit of Matrix, 2001 Space Odyssey and Multiplicity. Driver goes metaphysical with his mind blown at the possibility of "A website making websites."
UberEats
We weren't kidding when we said Super Bowl ads went high on nostalgia. The UberEats commercial brought beloved 90s and 2000s artists like Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Diddy, Ylvis and Haddaway in search of the perfect jingle. It's part nostalgic and part hilarious!
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts brought together "Bennifer", probably the most important couple of the early 2000s zeitgeist. But there's a bit more to the association. Affleck's love for the brand has been chronicled by the paps over the years. There are numerous pics of the actor digging into a Dunkin Donut treat or sipping on the iced coffee. For internet watchers, this was an association waiting to happen. The brand has not only cashed in on Affleck's longstanding love for Dunkin Donuts but also roped in wife Jennifer Lopez for a hilarious denouement.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GNC India launches campaign with John Abraham
The new campaign ‘No Compromise’ will launch with a set of four films
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Guardian Healthcare, the master franchise partner for GNC in India, has teamed up with John Abraham.
The new campaign—“NO COMPROMISE”— will launch with a set of four films communicating the impact on fitness results in the absence of the right supplements.
The objective is to highlight to fitness and wellness conscious consumers the idea that “NO COMPROMISE” should be applied to both the supplements they take and the results they earn.
In the new campaign, Abraham nudges fitness enthusiasts towards a “NO COMPROMISE” approach for their routines and fitness supplements so they can achieve the desired results. This initiative is designed to inspire and persuade people to use science-backed solutions and not settle for anything but the best. The “NO COMPROMISE” wellness campaign highlights the efficacy of the well-researched formulations in the GNC portfolio so consumers do not have to compromise on their wellness.
“Today, many consumers are exposed to multiple health and wellness products and brands but not all have enough research or experience to deliver solutions that genuinely create results,” Abraham said. “I trust the cutting edge, nutritional science backed solutions GNC brings, built on a strong legacy, superior quality and innovation. I am delighted to be a partner with GNC India and pledge to inspire India to adopt the “NO COMPROMISE” approach to health and fitness supplements.”
Ashutosh Taparia, MD, Guardian Healthcare, mentioned, “We are thoroughly delighted to have a long-standing partnership with Mr. Abraham. Being an icon and inspiration for many in health and fitness, John has always lived by the approach of “NO COMPROMISE” when it comes to health and fitness products. He is synonymous with discipline, commitment and fitness which are values GNC and its consumers across India believe in.”
Ankit Kapor, CMO, Ananta Capital said, “The campaign comes from a simple insight that when you compromise on your nutrition, you compromise on your health and wellbeing. GNC, with more than 87 years of experience, has science-backed formulations and innovations that have earned the trust of consumers across the globe. We believe it is our responsibility to deliver world-class products where there is “NO COMPROMISE” on the quality, ingredients and therefore the results for the consumers.”
The latest brand campaign #NoCompromise by GNC is an attempt to make people realise that it’s not just by doing more but taking the right nutrition that gets you results.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manforce Condoms taps into the wildest fantasies on Valentine's Day
The campaign #LoveUpWithManforce has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Manforce Condoms has launched a digital campaign #LoveUpWithManforce for Valentine’s Day.
Manforce encouraged the couples to convey their wildest fantasies with the help of the campaign.
The campaign was conceptualized and executed by Grapes.
The brand also roped in influencers such as RJ Rahul Makin, RJ Rochie Rana and content creators such as Satish Ray, Gaurav Kapoor and others.
Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Manforce as a brand has always sought to promote safe sex while aiming to keep the intimacy and romance high. As Valentine’s Day is marked as a day to celebrate love, we came up with the campaign to give wings to the hidden sexual desires of couples. The campaign was aimed at strengthening the bond between the partners to help them indulge in pleasurable love-making sessions by acing up their level of intimacy.”
Elaborating on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes said, “It was very exciting working for the campaign. Considering the stigma prevalent in society around sensitive topics like sex, encouraging the audience to talk about their secret sexual desires was a bit tricky. The team had to brainstorm a lot to come up with a mix of fun and exciting ideas to engage with the audience to help them break free from their intimidation and at the same time not make them uncomfortable. Aligning with the ethos of Manforce that aims to promote exploration of new avenues to always keep the thrill alive in the romance, the campaign was a medium to help partners discover each other to spice up their love life.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mascot Monday: How Gattu left a mark on Asian Paints
The moppet with a brush fomented the transformation of the paint industry in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
Back in the 80s, when people from rural North India wanted to paint their walls, they would specifically ask the shopkeeper for "bacha chaap paint." The picture of a little boy with a paintbrush was so impactful, that people didn't find it necessary to memorise the name of the brand -- in this case, Asian Paints.
Using moppets as mascots is an easy way to endear a brand to its consumers. Who could forget the Amul girl, the Parle G baby, the Murphy baby, and the chubby "Big Boy" mascot? One such moppet is Gattu who not only helped boost Asian Paints' business but also transformed the paint industry.
Up in smoke
Gattu was created at a time when cartoon mascots were very popular in advertising. A large part of the mascot's legacy is enriched by its own creator, the celebrated cartoonist R.K. Laxman, who was working for Asian Paints in the 1940s.
Up until then, painters were the sole customers of paint companies, but Asian Paints wanted to go beyond and reach out directly to the homeowners. The company was looking for means to appear more personalised and customer-friendly to its rural audience (who were its primary targets).
It was also a time when cartoon mascots like the Air India Maharaja were gaining a lot of popularity. Laxman was also tasked with finding the perfect cartoon persona for the brand.
As the legend goes, the artist envisioned a little boy in a plume of smoke he exhaled in one of his smoking sessions. He brought the vision to life by sketching the image of an impish little boy with a mischievous smile and unruly hair. In his hand, he held a paintbrush dipped in a bucket of paint.
But there was still the task of naming him.
Asian Paints organised a nationwide contest to christen the moppet for the prize money of Rs 500. From around 47,000 entries, two made the cut and both suggested the same name -- Gattu. Mr Rele and Mr Aras -- both from Bombay -- ultimately split the prize money equally.
Brat with a brush
The impish little boy was finally adopted as Asian Paints' mascot in 1954. Till the 70s, the brat could be seen in print ads, in the midst of various shenanigans like smearing paint on a bald man's head or ruining a painting with a stroke of the paintbrush. Each ad was followed by a tagline: "Any surface that needs painting needs Asian Paints."
With the birth of Gattu, Asian Paints' sales soared ten times in the four years that followed. The company also succeeded in drawing the attention of homeowners who hitherto didn't take much interest in wall paints.
The country grew so fond of the bratty little mascot that he became entwined with the brand itself with customers insisting on "bacha chaap paint."
Gattu also headlined many well-known campaigns of Asian Paints such as "Har ghar kuch kehta hain" in the 90s.
All was well until Asian Paints had a change of plan. Gattu fit in perfectly with the brand image when the company was producing cheaper paints for rural and semi-urban markets in the 40s.
However, with the turn of the century, Asian Paints wanted to go from being a simple wall paint company to a more diversified brand, supplying colour for various surfaces in various finishes.
Was Gattu the way forward for the brand even as it ventured into a more premium and sophisticated territory? Not quite.
The moppet became an albatross on the brand's neck, a vestige of its more humble past. As valuable as he was to the company, Gattu didn't match the image that Asian Paints wanted to project going into the new century.
Research showed that Gattu was being recalled less by consumers compared to Asian Paints' Apex and Ultima. The writing on the wall was clear -- Gattu had to go.
But instead of doing away with him suddenly, the brand decided to phase him out by downplaying him in ads little by little. By 2002, Gattu was retired once and for all.
Despite not being seen in any recent ads, Gattu's legacy lives on. Even to this day, people associated the shaggy-haired boy with the brand. The nation's obsession with the little boy and his mischievous ways transformed paint into a product that was no longer the domain of just the painters but also the homeowners.
References:
Advertising Principles and Practice. (2012). India: S CHAND & Company Limited.
Singh, R. (2021). A History of Indian Advertising in Ten-and-a-half Chapters. India: Hachette India.
Sople, V. V., Trott, S. (2016). Brand Equity: An Indian Perspective. India: Prentice Hall India Pvt., Limited.
Ramamurthy, R. (2021). Branded in History. India: Hachette India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mother’s Recipe calls for creative pitch
The incumbent agency of the brand is Triton Communications
By Imran Fazal | Feb 11, 2023 8:28 AM | 1 min read
Mother’s Recipe has called for a creative pitch. Triton Communications is the incumbent agency which has handled the brand’s account for 15 years.
Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe, confirmed the development to exchange4media. Desai said, “We have called for a creative pitch and have already heard from a few agencies, but are yet to finalize who we want to work with.” She was tightlipped about the names of the agencies which are participating in the pitch.
Ali Merchant, Founder of Triton Communications, too confirmed that the brand informed them about their decision a month ago. He said, “We would also like to participate in the pitch, if given a chance, and I am sure, we will come out as the best one.”
The digital mandate of Mother’s Recipe is managed by Social Panga and Publicity Parlour is their media agency.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube