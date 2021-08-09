Times OOH, MCX & ON partner to provide updated info on India’s performance in Olympics

Few sporting events have the global appeal of the Summer Games. For 14 days, the world’s most elite athletes compete to be faster, higher, and stronger to attain the pinnacle of sporting achievement, the Gold Medal.

This year’s event, held in Tokyo, Japan, is unique in many ways. Delayed a year by a worldwide pandemic, witnessed by what can be considered the most limited live audience in stadia, and in a nation facing an overwhelming resurgence of Covid-19 infections. Yet, the Summer Games have truly espoused the spirit that the ancient tradition embodies and trudged through the myriad of logistical and, health, and safety challenges to emerge with flying colors.

As populations surface from months of lockdown, the Summer Games serve as a much-needed reason to cheer. A global event, the Tokyo Games 2021 are truly bringing communities closer as audiences the world over are glued to their devices in support of their country’s athletes, to revel in their glories, and just take in the spectacle of sporting’s greatest event.

Times OOH has partnered with The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) and Optimum Nutrition (ON) to provide up-to-date information on India’s performance, and medal tallies to jet-setting travellers passing through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai. The sponsored updates are displayed across a network of dynamic digital screens along key touchpoints of their journey through the terminal.

MCX is a commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, providing a platform for price discovery and risk management. Optimum Nutrition is a global supplement brand for professional athletes and gym enthusiasts. And the tie-in to a performance by both brands, financial and physical respectively, has deep synergies with the sponsorship of the Tokyo Games 2021’ medal tally content.

“A content sponsorship opportunity that comes only once every four years!” jokes Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Mumbai Airport - Times OOH. He continues, “We are delighted to partner with MCX and ON to display the medal tally updates at Mumbai Airport. The key pillar of their communications is “Performance” and what better way to showcase this than by sponsoring the Tokyo Games 2021 updates! We are proud of the Indian sports contingent and equally proud to showcase their achievements on our media. We wish all the sportspersons at this year’s games the best!”



Times OOH has also developed this live feed capability at the Mumbai Metro and, Indore and Coimbatore Airports.

Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.

