Indian athletes to showcase their skills on ShareChat and Moj

As a part of this collaboration, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das & Sajan Prakash will give sneak-peeks into their practice sessions, fitness & share behind-the-scenes

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 5:30 PM
sharechat - moj

Badminton player PV Sindhu along with wrestler Bajrang Punia, archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, and swimmer Sajan Prakash will showcase their athletic skills and more on ShareChat and short video app, Moj. 

Collaboratively the 280 million strong monthly active user community across both platforms will get to preview exclusive content from these athletes who are working hard to make India proud at the upcoming games in Tokyo. In this commercial collaboration, the athletes will give the ShareChat and Moj community sneak-peeks into their practice sessions, fitness, tips around match preparedness, challenge-based videos, and other behind-the-scenes content.

Speaking on the association, badminton player PV Sindhu said, “Badminton has always been the top priority in my life. And when you get the opportunity to represent your country, it’s a huge responsibility to live up to the nation’s expectations. While preparing for the biggest international sports event, I will keep India tuned in with my training and practice sessions exclusively on ShareChat and Moj.”

On welcoming India’s athletes Shashank Shekhar, Director, Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat and Moj said, “We are very excited and rooting hard for India’s leading athletes who are elevating India’s stature in international circuits. We believe this association will bring our community closer to these sports with more engagement and enthusiasm for athletic events. With growing interest in fitness and sports related content on our platforms, these top athletes will inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts amongst the youth.” 

