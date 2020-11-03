Kotak Mahindra Bank launches #KonaKonaCricket campaign for cricket lovers

The cricket fever lies in the heart of every Indian and the IPL has been the greatest entertainment extravaganza cricket lovers have ever experienced. But with the lockdown taking the IPL to foreign shores and global lockdown restrictions limiting the game experience to television screens, fans were left disheartened and disappointed.

With the objective of amplifying the launch of Kotak MyTeam Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank gave the audience a chance to show their #TeamLove and flaunt their support in a unique manner.

#KonaKonaCricket - A digital campaign aimed at providing the ultimate platform for hardcore fans and cricket lovers to express their love, support, and craze for their favourite teams, all from home. The social media leg of this campaign was conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide, uniting and celebrating these die-hard fans of the cricket world, and every emotion they bring along with them for their favourite team.

Owing to the fact that fans won't be getting the chance to visit the stadium in their ‘cricket fan attire’ and cheer for their favourite team. These fans can now show off their #TeamLove with the customised Instagram face filter that allows them to simply tap and select their team’s colour, which will then appear as face paint.

The MyTeam card, too, changes as per the team selected. Users can share their fan face with the world by uploading the picture on their stories, providing the audience with a more immersive experience of supporting their beloved teams.

Love has no language, but states do! Keeping in mind customisation basis teams, regions and fans, hyper-targeted social media posts were curated to reach out to all types of fans from various cities, in the language that feels like home to them. Instagram, where most of the fan action lies, is also being used as a channel to constantly interact with the active cricket fan base by creating interactive polls on major match days. Taking the activity off social media and into these fans’ personal chats, Kotak has also launched a series of zesty stickers and GIFs to bring the card to life.

“Challenging times and social distancing shouldn't stop fans from expressing support for their favourite teams. This campaign was designed to cater to these true fans of cricket. We were successful in evoking #TeamLove and simultaneously amplify the launch of Kotak MyTeam Credit and Debit cards.”, says Sudish Balan - Chief Business Officer, Tonic Worldwide.