Cheers grow louder for 'Family Man' as he goes job hunting

Amazon Prime India’s Original Series The Family Man has been one of the most well-received offerings of the OTT space in the country. Much loved by the audience and the critics, it created a lot of buzz after its release nearly eighteen months ago. And ever since, demands for a second season have only grown stronger.

The series has been creating a buzz recently after a video surfaced of a "job interview" featuring Manoj Tiwarí’s character Srikant and Nearbuy Co-founder Ankur Warikoo. Minutes into the video, the former slyly exits the interview after the latter demands a background check before offering him the job.

The hilarious video is a part of the platform’s latest promotional campaign for the second season of the series. In other videos, "Srikant" is seen having similar encounters with Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Hotels & Homes; Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi; and Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder of Dunzo.

ClanConnect COO Kunal Kishore Sinha opines that the campaign has redefined how influencers are seen and used in marketing: “I have said it several times before that the current level of engagement with influencers is just the tip of the iceberg. An influencer is not just someone who has millions of followers on social media sites, in fact, it is anyone who has the power to influence the audience. In this case, Amazon Prime has rightfully picked these young CXOs who have a certain level of appeal amongst the viewers. Also, the way it has connected the two seasons is commendable.”

Grapes Digital National Business Head Rajeesh Rajagopalan seconds Sinha’s thoughts: “It is very interesting to see this completely unique approach to digital advertising. The campaign has a lot of value in creating brand awareness. It also generates a lot of curiosity among the audience who haven’t watched the first season to watch it.”

Vavo Digital CEO & Founder Neha Puri opines that the campaign will surely have an impact in reducing the negative connotation attached to influencer marketing. “I loved the way they chose CEOs instead of the cliche Instagram/YouTube Influencers, which was very intriguing. By choosing people like Ankur Warikoo and Manu Kumar Jain, they've tapped into a great audience and it fits so perfectly. Amazon has proved that influencer marketing is nothing but a marketing gimmick that aims at targeting the consumers' psychology. For me, it's an 11/10 campaign and I'm honestly very impressed with how it is turning out.”

She also lauded the campaign for harnessing LinkedIn smartly, which is often a blind spot for such promotions. “With a huge following on LinkedIn these people have the power to stir up a conversation about the show, harnessing a platform that is generally away from the limelight. If this isn't genius marketing then I don't know what is!”

Lyxel&Flamingo Co-founder & CEO Dev Batra is also impressed by the smart use of LinkedIn in the media mix, "I saw this promotion on LinkedIn and it immediately clicked with me because neither I was expecting that promotion on LinkedIn nor I was expecting a Dunzo CEO to promote an Amazon show, and I wasn’t expecting Srikant but Manoj Bajpayee. Hence it was a very good ambush marketing idea that definitely drew attention.

"LinkedIn is seen as an extremely serious platform with very little space for any form of advertising. While this campaign is on Instagram too, using LinkedIn influencers to promote it can make it even more interesting because the currency of entrepreneurs is higher on LinkedIn than on Instagram due to the relevance of the medium. Maybe a lot of brands should consider the platform more serious for lighthearted campaigns/categories on LinkedIn too - it need not be very serious."

For Makani Creatives Co-Founder & MD Sameer Makani, the campaign is a huge success because it serves the objective of involving their audience in the series and creating positive engagement, which will eventually lead to enhanced viewership.

He elaborates, “Personally, I believe that since the show is intended for audiences, they must include them in the debate so that they may participate, have fun, and connect emotionally with the show. Fans enjoy talking about the character's biography, the story's plot, their thoughts about the character, their likes, and dislikes, and everything else. This will not only help the event reach a larger audience, but it will also make the audience feel needed and valued.”

While strategically the campaign has left everyone impressed, Logicserve Digital Vice President-Creative & Social Manesh Swamy wishes the execution could have been a little better.

He points out, “I personally loved the idea. It’s simple yet powerful. It definitely makes sense if you have seen the trailer; you can really enjoy the interviews. The transition of the character Srikant from season 1 to season 2 is captured brilliantly in the interviews. And, I feel the usage of top CEOs of the country as influencers are the cherry on the cake. There were certain jokes which evoked a chuckle for sure. As the CEOs are not actors themselves, matching the comic timing with Manoj Bajpayee is difficult and can be seen. However, Kabeer from Dunzo was effortless.”

He adds, “I had few issues with the execution, I know that it’s a WFH format, but a little detailing would have helped it add the feel of an actual interview and not an edited one. In one of the interviews, the CEO's glasses give it away.”

The show releases today, June 4, on Amazon Prime and features Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar and others in prominent roles. It is directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

