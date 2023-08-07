Can ONDC usher in a new dawn in D2C marketing?
A paradigm shift awaits D2C marketing with GoI's ONDC, according to industry watchers, who also believe it will lead to a thriving ecosystem with empowered brands and customers
While still in what could be termed its infancy, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is already growing by leaps and bounds since it was officially rolled out on 31st December 2022. As it gains momentum, marketers say the GoI initiative is expected to significantly change D2C marketing strategies in India.
According to the Press Information Bureau of India, as of 24th May 2023, ONDC has expanded over 236 cities of India and has approximately 36,000 sellers and over 45 network participants. According to the Ministry of Commerce, ONDC is flourishing with weekly 13K+ retail orders (avg.) and 36k+ mobility rides per day.
Potent Potential
According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Indian D2C market size was estimated at $55 billion in 2022. With an expected CAGR of 34.5 per cent during the 2022-2027 period, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that overall, ONDC has the potential to revolutionize D2C marketing in India by empowering brands and providing them with more opportunities for growth and success.
“ONDC empowers D2C brands by providing them with more control in e-commerce, reducing their dependency on a few e-commerce platforms. With ONDC, D2C brands can reach previously untapped markets and increase their visibility and consumer awareness across the country. This allows D2C brands to develop more targeted marketing strategies based on consumer preferences and behaviour, resulting in increased sales and customer retention,” she says.
Menaka Menon, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group points out that, as a platform ONDC is designed to level the playing field, more so for small businesses who typically take some time to ramp up their services.
“In the case of D2C brands, while this will definitely enable access to a larger customer base, whether the platform is geared to help them with the initial awareness and trial objectives with the specific target group they're catering to, remains to be seen,” she says, adding, “These brands have typically accessed their early adopters through digital & social media marketing, and getting initial trials and feedback is an important first step before enabling end user access at scale!”
Indeed, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India, believes that as ONDC scales both on reach and consumer adoption brands both big and small will benefit in multiple ways.
“Brands will be able to access consumers from anywhere – brands will be able to tap into markets earlier unserviceable due to distribution challenges. This in turn will also have an impact on the way a brand views its D2C marketing stack,” says Jacob, adding, “D2C brands that have an offline leg and who want to go omnichannel will also be in a position to power offline distribution partners with incremental business.”
Capital Gains
Taneja observes that ONDC has already attracted an impressive lineup of brands, including legacy brands, owing to the numerous advantages such as expanded reach, cost-effectiveness, data-driven insights, direct customer engagement, and adaptability.
The platform has onboarded players in the e-commerce, payments, and utilities sectors with partners as diverse as Amazon, PayTM, IRCTC (for rail passengers to purchase items) to hyperlocal brands. Just this past weekend, quick delivery app Dunzo entered the ONDC ecosystem with the aim of bringing on 20,000 sellers in food, grocery, pharma, and other essential categories over the next 45 days.
Jacobs asserts that another potential benefit of the ONDC is bringing down the CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) significantly as it’s helping you reach customers at scale.
“By leveraging buyer apps user base and targeting capabilities, the brands could have a significant advantage of precision targeting. The buyer side apps are also evolving on the marketing capabilities and have started working with brands on how they can help make their stores/catalogues more discoverable,” he says.
Categories such as electronics, fashion items, and smartphones, which are significant drivers of online sales across marketplaces, are yet to gain substantial traction on ONDC. Meanwhile, hyperlocal deliveries of food and grocery are experiencing the most traction, showcasing the platform's potential to cater to specific market needs and offer convenience to consumers.
“As ONDC continues to grow with more categories, brands, and sellers joining the platform, I foresee a diverse and thriving ecosystem catering to various consumer preferences and requirements,” says Taneja.
Takeaway
Highlighting the fact that there are several components that will go into establishing a cohesive open network for D2C in the country, with brands like Khadi having recently come on to ONDC, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India, says “This intermediary layer (between buyer side and seller side) is now completely disaggregated; there could be a lot of innovation happening, as different companies come up with different solutions to different aspects of the business. So, while it is early days, I think it's still a significant thing for a country like India, and will have an impact on the business.”
Kajol turns 49: Brand journey of the evergreen star
Besides winning hearts in theatres, Kajol has created an everlasting impression in the brand world too
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 5, 2023 9:22 AM | 5 min read
One of the most loved names in the word of entertainment, Kajol has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. Making her debut with film Bekhudi in 1992, the actress has made a mark for herself essaying some of the most memorable and loved roles in Hindi cinema in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not just the film industry, Kajol has been a favourite among brands as well. And with each endorsement, the actress has embraced the opportunity to make a significant impact, not just on the brands she represented but also on the lives of people around her. She believed in choosing products that aligned with her values and ethics, making her journey of endorsements even more fulfilling.
On Kajol’s 49th birthday today, e4m rewinds her branding journey.
Olay
Kajol’s association with Olay began in 2010 when she was chosen as the face of the brand. As the brand ambassador, Kajol has appeared in advertisements and promotional campaigns for Olay products, including anti-aging creams, moisturizers and cleansers. Her authentic and relatable persona has resonated with consumers, making her a compelling advocate for the brand.
Knorr Soupy Noodles
Almost a decade back, Kajol endorsed Knorr Soupy Noodles. Her endorsements for the brand showcased the brand’s range of flavourful and easy to prepared noodle soups. Her partnership with the brand emphasised the brand’s commitment to providing delicious and convenient meals for people of all ages.
Whirlpool
Kajol started endorsing Whirlpool in the mid-2000s when she became the brand ambassador for the company in India. As the face of Whirlpool, Devgan was featured in various advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. Her warm and relatable personality added a touch of familiarity to Whirlpool’s communication, making the brand more appealing to consumers.
Tanishq
Kajol started endorsing Tanishq in 2000. Her elegance, grace, and timeless beauty made her a perfect fit for promoting Tanishq’s exquisite jewelry collections. During her collaboration with the brand, Devgan emphasised the significance of jewellery not just as adornments but as cherished heirlooms that hold emotional value for generations.
Joyalukkas
Kajol’s brand endorsement journey with Joyalukkas began in 2010 when she became the face of the brand. Through her partnership with Joyalukkas, Devgan conveyed the emotional value of jewellery and how it becomes a celebrated symbol of love, family and tradition. She appeared in many brand campaigns during her collaboration with the brand.
Alpenliebe
Almost two decades back, Kajol endorsed Alpenliebe, a renowned confectionary brand known for its caramel candies. Her playful and sweet personality perfectly complemented the brand’s positioning as a delightful and exciting candy brand.
Tata Indicom
In the same series, Kajol also endorsed Tata Indicom almost two decades back. During her association with Tata Indicom, Kajol conveyed the message of staying connected with close ones and the significance of reliable communication in modern life. Her credibility as a celebrity ambassador resonated with customers, making Tata Indiacom a trusted name in the telecom industry.
Lifebuoy
Kajol’s journey with Lifeboy began in 2010 when she became the brand ambassador. Her association with the personal care brand focused on spreading awareness about the importance of handwashing. Devgan’s popularity as an actress contributed to making Lifebuoy a trusted name in the personal care and hygiene segment.
Electrolux
Almost two decades back, Kajol was featured in advertising campaigns for the brand’s home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators and other household products. Through her partnership with Electrolux, Devgan conveyed the message of modern living with advanced appliances.
McVitie’s
As the face of McVitie’s, Kajol was featured in various brand campaigns for the brand’s biscuits and cookies. Her warm and relatable persona added a touch of joy and delight to the brand’s communication, making it more appealing and exciting to the customers.
ITC Limited Charmis
In 2018, ITC relaunched its iconic brand Charmis with Kajol. A new TV campaign that captures the values and essence of the brand – ‘Achchaai Jo Chehre Par Nazar Aaye’ was rolled out to celebrate the goodness, painstakingly nurtured and instilled in children by every mother. The campaign recognised and celebrated the lessons best learned from mothers - ‘Maa ki Seekh’ and how they guide children to make the right choices as they navigate through the maze of life and respond to challenges and conflicts thrown up each day.
IGP
Almost three months back, Gifting platform IGP did a partnership with actress Kajol for their Mother's Day campaign. Kajol, known for her versatile acting and playing popular mom roles across films too, has a loving relationship with her children. She will be the face of IGP's Mother’s Day campaign to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.
Fewer Friendship Day ads: Social media fatigue to blame?
With brands jumping onto the hype of creating ads and posts for every ‘special day’, the fatigue is now quite visible and hence the diminishing number of ad films, say experts
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 5, 2023 8:40 AM | 5 min read
Remember the iconic Friendship Day campaign by McDowell’s No.1 Yaari that took consumers on a rather emotional ride back in the days, reconnecting them with their close friends. Even top brands like KFC, Cadbury and Domino’s have in the past come out with ad films on Friendship Day, striking a chord with the young consumer base. However, surf for Friendship Day ad films today, and you are likely to find only a few. It’s just a day to go for the occasion, and a google search on ‘Friendship Day Ads 2023’, doesn’t quite throw up a lot of results.
So, are brands and marketers no longer looking at this day worth investing their marketing budgets anymore? Is the consumer sentiment shifting? Or is the economy playing its own game where marketers are shying away from advertising on every occasion that comes along?
Experts map the trend
The concept of friendship altogether is seeing a shift, according to Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India. “The trend we are noticing now is that friendship is being redefined. It is breaking out of the confines of what we think friendship is. Friendship now also comes as say a parent-child friendship or even friendship with your pet. This further provides a larger canvas on which brands can play on,” he said.
However, he also feels that simply rolling out an ad just because it is Friendship Day is not the right way forward and clients are realising that. “It is really important for a brand to own that particular Friendship Day. It needs to add more meaning and relevance to what the brand stands for at that moment,” Ohri added.
Take a trip back to say late 2000s. There was no social media hype as such and brands were not constantly visible to consumers across every touchpoint and platform. Hence, on occasions like Friendship Day, Valentine’s Day or the likes of it, it seemed like a nice opportunity to convey a message or remain connected with consumers.
Now, however, is a time where social media rules and brands are present everywhere all the time, quite literally. Thus occurs the diminishing number of such occasion-based ads. Like Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia and Chairman - BBH India, mentions that there is now a social media fatigue. “Brands have calendars, they are pushing out content almost on a daily basis, versus earlier when they would wake up once in a while on say a Friendship Day or a Valentine’s Day to push out content.”
In this scenario, where there’s in any case so much content by brands around friendships, relationships etc, a special Friendship Day ad today might not add much value, mentioned Sinha.
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, also believes that with brands jumping onto the hype of creating ads and posts for every ‘special day’, the fatigue is now quite visible and hence the diminishing number of ad films.
Infectious Advertising’s CEO and Managing Partner Nisha Singhania believes that this kind of content marketing is undergoing quite a change. “I think brands now are getting very specific with these ‘days’ and choosing the ones that resonate with their brand philosophy and their target audience,” she added.
Goyal seconds this, and says that clients have actually now figured out whether or not a Friendship Day ad is at all relevant to them as a brand.
Many experts feel that amid economic headwinds, the client side is getting more and more clear on where they want to allocate heavier budgets and where they need to allocate resources to maintain a hygienic flow of content.
With so much of conversation nowadays around the slow economy, one might wonder whether that could be a factor why brands and marketers are being a little hesitant on investing big on every special occasion. However, Goyal believes that is far from true. “It depends on which side of the newspaper you read. Economy is booming, and that does not concern these investments,” he mentioned.
Those who bucked the trend
This year, from the very few ads that actually came out depicting friendship, the tonality was majorly towards a humorous and quirky side. Be it Licious getting a King, Clown and Colonel in one ad or be it Pepsi roping in stand up comic Zakir Khan to warn about the ‘friendzone’, brands this year decided to tickle their consumers with their ads.
https://youtube.com/shorts/lRCYKPa7wp4?feature=share
The ad gurus feel that the tone of such ads actually depends majorly on what the brand wants to represent. To this, Sinha added that it might actually also be because the brand wants to stand out. “There could be an assumption that funny and humorous stuff relatively get more attention than serious stuff,” he mentioned.
Goyal however says that if a brand makes a quirky controversial ad (for instance, two men kissing) it makes headlines. Later, it returns to say sorry. “But nine out of 10 such brands were looking for controversy,” he added.
All in all, one can only wait as this is just the beginning of the festive season. Controversies are probably set to make their way into the brand world soon enough!
Inaugural edition of BW Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards brings industry leaders together
The theme of the conclave was ‘Future-ready Flexi Spaces in Design, Technology & Collaboration’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 7:01 PM | 4 min read
BW Businessworld, in collaboration with BW Realty World, organized the inaugural edition of the 'Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards.' This remarkable initiative aimed to honour and celebrate the groundbreaking innovations and disruptions in the domain of third-party-operated spaces, including serviced offices and co-working spaces, that have paved the way for a future-ready work environment.
The central theme of the conclave was focused on "Future-ready Flexi Spaces in Design, Technology & Collaboration." The event featured compelling keynote sessions and engaging panel discussions covering a wide array of diverse topics related to this theme. Some of the panel discussions included are Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilience in Flexible Workspaces; Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilience in Flexible Workspaces; Innovations in Technology and Workspace Management; Fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Flexible Workspaces: Building Communities that Work for All and more.
The Jury Panel
Anuj Puri, Founder & Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants was the jury chair for the inaugural edition of BW Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards. The jurors comprised of Aman Kapoor, CEO – Airport Land Development, GMR Airports Holding; Ashish Bhutani, Managing Director, Bhutani Infra; Dr. Binti Singh, Urban Sociologist, Author, Academic Dean, Research KRVIA Mumbai, Book Series Editor with Routledge Associate Editor Oxford Urbanists; Hafeez Contractor, Architect; Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures; Ninad Kapre, Partner, 100X.VC; Pawan Swamy, Chairman & Joint Managing Partner, Credberg; AR. Prem Nath, Principal Architect, Prem Nath & Associates; Ravi Deshpande, Founder & Chairman, Whyness Worldwide; Ritesh Vohra, Partner & Head, Real Estate InvestCorp India; Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Tata Housing Company; Sanjay Verma, Regional CEO – Asia Pacific G4S Plc; Tripti Kedia, Publisher & Business Head, Realty+; Vivek Soin, Founding Director, Westcourt; Yash Gupta, Managing Partner, YGR and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Founder, exchange4media.
The Screening Process
The BW Flexi Spaces Awards received an overwhelming response with over 100 nominations. After a rigorous multi-tier screening process, 39 nominees were selected and invited to present their projects before the jury panel. The evaluation criteria encompassed crucial aspects such as key initiatives and milestones, overall impact, resources deployed and output garnered, and quantitative performance.
Celebrating Winners
In the prestigious Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards, several industry leaders were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the flexible workspace domain. The winners comprise of Amit Ramani, CEO of Awfis Space Solutions, was honored with the award for Best Chain of Flexi Spaces across India; Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks Coworking Spaces, received multiple awards for Best COVID Measures at a Flexi Space, Most Preferred Flexi Space In India, and Best Technology Enabled Flexi Space; Manessa Raghavan, Associate Vice President – Marketing from Work Easy Space Solutions, was acclaimed as the Best Flexi Space Community; Anand Vemuri, CEO & Founder of 91Springboard, was recognized for Best Infrastructure & Design in Flexi Space; Kunal Walia, CEO & Founder of Simpliwork Offices Private Limited, secured the award for Best Infrastructure & Design in Flexi Space; Anuj Munot, CEO & Co-founder of UrbanWrk, was celebrated for Best Innovations at Flexi Spaces and Best Wellness & Healthcare Facility at Flex Space; Chulamas Jitpatima, Country Director of Whizdom Club by MQDC India, was distinguished with the accolades for Best Premium Flexi Space and Best Woman Leader of a Flexi Space; Nidhi Marwah, Group Managing Director of The Executive Centre, excelled in the categories of Best Premium Flexi Space and Best Flexi Space Ambience; Sheshagiri Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of BHIVE Workspace, was acknowledged for Best Flexi Space Ambience and Shyam Sundar N, Founder & CEO of GoFloaters, secured the award for Best Aggregator in Flexi Space.
The 'Flexi Spaces Conclave & Awards' proved to be a remarkable platform that acknowledged and celebrated the achievements of industry leaders who have transformed the flexible workspace industry with their innovative approaches and contributions to creating a future-ready work environment.
Licious brings famous foes –Clown, King & Colonel – together on Friendship Day
The film has been conceptualized and developed by the internal creative and content team at Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 6:00 PM | 3 min read
It is after hours when a rather amused Clown enters the exclusive Licious Kitchen with a red balloon. A Colonel and a King follow soon after, and you can almost cut the atmosphere inside the store with a knife as their eyes lock. It begins to get fiery now, as the Licious team member at the counter nervously looks on; just as the sound of the bursting balloon breaks the tension. This isn’t the plot of a suspense thriller, but only the perfect setting for a hearty Friendship’s Day celebration with, well, ‘friends’. They may not see eye to eye or may be locking horns all day long, yet, nothing brings the Clown, King & Colonel closer than their unanimous #LoveForMeat. And what better way to celebrate this love than over a spread of Licious delicacies. Watch these unlikely buddies bond over juicy crispy chicken, delectable burgers and more, as they mark the day of friendship at an exclusive Licious outlet - The Licious Kitchen - in this latest film by the brand.
Telling us more about this dramatic friends reunion, Santosh Hegde, Vice President, Marketing at Licious, says, “The food we serve at Licious makes for a hearty, gregarious meal, best enjoyed with friends and loved ones. Bonding over the shared love for juicy, delicious Licious chicken is what enduring friendships are made of. Just like the meat & seafood we serve are the finest and one-of-its-kind, the ‘friends’ featured in our latest film are in a never-seen-before avatar, celebrating the day of friendship over their love for meat. Our exclusive brand outlets - The Licious Kitchens - make for the perfect place in bringing people together over meaty delights; so head to the nearest outlet in your city with your group of BFFs and make it a Friendship’s Day to remember.”
After the nail-biting opening, the film continues to reveal the Clown, King & Colonel burst into laughter, before breaking into a group hug. The Licious team member finally breathes a sigh of relief and gets busy preparing crispy chicken, kebabs and other Licious delicacies for his guests. The party gets rolling with selfies and jokes as the three friends dig into juicy chicken wings and burgers: ending on a note - Bringing Kings, Clowns & Colonels together… for the Love of Meat! The film, now live across the brand’s social & digital channels, will be amplified further through Licious' digital assets. You can also catch this fun film on the brand's Insta page and YouTube channel. Head to the Licious App/Website to surprise your best friend with goodies from Licious; or even better, meet up with your group of buddies at The Licious Kitchen in your city and set some serious Friendship's Day goals!
Conceptualized and developed by the internal creative and content team at Licious, the film was shot and produced by OMG Mediaworks.
Our brand values are different from Shein's: Rahul Dayama, Urbanic
With a refreshed brand identity, Urbanic is also looking forward to upgrading the quality of its collection in the coming months, says Rahul Dayama the Head of Marketing at the UK-based company
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 4, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
UK-based fashion company Urbanic recently had a brand makeover. It introduced a new logo and brand image, showcasing its revamped identity centred around inclusivity with the tagline ‘We are because you are’. The app and the website of Urbanic will also get a new visual identity.
Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic believes their brand was very much on the awareness stage and focussed on influencer marketing, but there was no personality communication about them as a brand. There was no story behind the old logo, and there was no tagline.
“We thought that it's a perfect time to set our foundation because we are also planning to launch in more countries in the coming year,” he said.
The new logo features a more rounded, softer font, symbolising unity and fostering inclusivity while celebrating each individual’s unique style.
The brand chose to go for a lowercase logo to get closer to consumers. Dayama shared, “We are a community-driven brand; we have a community, but that was not implemented in our visual identity.”
The fashion brand also incorporated five primary and 15 secondary colours. “We are colourful and inclusive as a brand, so we thought 'Why stick to one brand colour?'. We should have a whole colour palette so that we can accommodate more choices and we can select different colours for different personalities,” he added
According to the executive, the brand already has a good amount of awareness in India and they have been quite popular among Gen-Z. Now, they want to tap a larger target audience, which is from 18 to 35.
A lot of fashion brands want to create aspiration, and they end up making a lot of distance between themselves and their consumer, we never wanted to do that, Dayama shared. Hence, the brand has been trying to communicate via its marketing campaigns the vibe of a stylish yet friendly brand.
Furthermore, the kind of audience Urbanic was addressing till now, was very digital-friendly from tier-I and metro cities. So the consumption of social media was really high.
Dayama shared, “We will be focusing a lot more on social media, influencer marketing. And as we always had a very tailored plan for each platform, there's a completely different plan for Instagram. Apart from that, we're trying to have pop-up stores starting next month in multiple cities because we want people to see our quality offline as well.”
For the longest time, Urbanic was known to be a brand that replaced Shein and earned major fame after Shein exited India.
“So if you see fashion as a market, it's not a market with a single winner. For sure, Shein is a big competitor in fashion; but even when they were around, we were doing our influencer marketing strategies. They are more like a marketplace," highlighted the Urbanic executive.
He further added, “I feel Shein is not our direct competitor because they never try to do branding. Our brand ethos and the brand values are different. We don't want to do everything everywhere and be a marketplace.”
The UK fashion brand has been focusing on this rebranding and globally they've spent around $10 million in total.
For the upcoming months, Urbanic plans to reflect its refreshed brand identity in its collection with three theme-based collections every month. Their first brand campaign is set to launch very soon.
Essilor announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 3:00 PM | 3 min read
Essilor, a prescription lenses brand, has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.
“This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Opthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state of the art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethics, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008,” read a press release.
Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.
Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”
Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, "I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.
Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, commented, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Virat, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor. Someone who is extremely passionate and exuberant while having a calming, reassuring presence. What really matters is having the right vision. Be it Virat or Essilor.”
Goibibo celebrates 'friend with benefits' in new campaign for Friendship Day
The campaign reintroduces a new way to earn more from Goibobo’s acclaimed goCash initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 6:00 PM | 3 min read
In the spirit of Friendship Day, Goibibo has unveiled its latest campaign #FriendsWithBenefits - emphasizing the value of friendships sprinkled with some unreal perks. The new campaign reintroduces a new way to earn more from Goibobo’s acclaimed goCash initiative with the launch of the SyncN’Cash feature.
SyncN’Cash has been curated specifically to cater to the social behaviour of Gen Z and millennial audiences. Even though they have larger disposable incomes, and bigger budgets, and take a greater number of trips than ever before, they are still incredibly price sensitive and seek maximum benefits within their budget. The new brand film calls to this audience base through the #FriendsWithBenefits campaign, opening a world of shared travel rewards with every Goibibo user on synced contact lists. Contrary to pop-culture reference, this film’s take is a wordplay on the concept to highlight the benefits of the ‘SyncN’Cash’ feature. The campaign also addresses the quest for finding friendships that come with more benefits than one, emphasizing the concept of shared travel experiences and rewards.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo said, “Modern-day travellers are at the heart of Goibibo’s initiatives, and we consistently tailor our offerings basis their ever-evolving travel needs. We wanted to elevate our offerings by making it more social and exciting. Friendship’s Day provides the perfect opportunity for friends to partake in the joys of travel. And #FriendsWithBenefits is a great hook to attest to the joys of sharing in keeping the trademark Goibibo humour.”
Through brief humorous anecdotes of three GenZ/millennials, the campaign video sheds light on the struggles of today’s youth in different social settings as they seek out friendships that offer something extra. Their experiences are recorded in a documentary style piece to camera, with the voice of the interviewer in the background. With each of them failing in their search, they are introduced to Goibibo’s SyncN’Cash initiative by the interviewer who steps into the frame to show how syncing their contacts within the Goibibo app can be the answer they were looking for. This enticing offer of cashback on every booking ID serves as a compelling proposition and is expected to bring more users to the Goibibo platform.
How does SyncN’Cash work? Every user that makes a successful booking with Goibibo, have their contacts synced and complete their travel becomes eligible to gift Goibibo users on their contact list INR 100 goCash. Whether it is 1 friend or 500 of them, the goCash received becomes a great add-on benefit to book from the brand’s extensive offerings, which includes flights, hotels, buses, trains, cabs, and holidays.
The film has been conceptualised in-house and is live on the brand’s handles.
