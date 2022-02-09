How different brands within a category have hit it big with IPL

The 3rd article in the PowerPlay Series discusses how brands within categories that advertised on IPL saw distinct benefits in brand metrics, setting the tone for the 15th season of the mega event

Since its inception, IPL has been an unmissable event in a brand’s calendar with the two months of the league being nothing short of a festive celebration for associating brands and TV viewers alike.

The increasing number of brands across established and emerging categories reflects on the power of IPL advertising in driving brand impact. Interestingly, many brands within a category invested in the same editions of IPL, some as sponsors and others as spot buyers, gaining distinct benefits despite active competitor presence.

The ability to drive high impact in a duration much shorter than any other genre on TV is what makes Tata IPL a go-to vehicle for growing brands across lifecycles. Additionally, with past seasons of IPL receiving a 1.6x higher ad attention than any other content genre on TV due to the insurmountable passion that fans share for the league and sport, brands across categories have believed in consistently investing in the league.

Over the recent years, e-pharma has become an emerging category in India and brands in this category have leveraged IPL on TV for driving mass awareness in a short duration.

Both Pharmeasy and Netmeds advertised on IPL on television in the IPL 2021 series with excellent results in ad attention and positive impact on key digital metrics such as google searches and app downloads compared to advertising on other content genres on TV. Not surprisingly, Pharmeasy and Nedmeds have built their brands by successfully leveraging IPL, demonstrating how different brands within the same ecosystem can co-exist and flourish on the IPL platform.

Fantasy gaming has been another emerging category that has seen numerous brands competing for market share in one of the fastest-growing markets. So even with Dream11 coming on board as a co-presenting sponsor on IPL, Howzat and My11Circle both benefited significantly by advertising on IPL with exceptional results in metrics that matter the most, including app downloads, website visits and daily active users.

The upscaled Tata IPL 2022 presents a gold mine of opportunities for peer brands within categories. With fourteen additional matches, two new major consumer markets – Gujarat and UP, which are also in the Top 5 TV markets of India, and refreshed squads from the mega auction, the mega-series comes slotted to be an ideal destination for competing brands. With the tournament’s scale getting bigger than earlier, it will be interesting to see how brands leverage the tournament for the distinct impact IPL delivers.

