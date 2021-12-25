How brands are making Christmas merrier this year

From creating different outlooks on Santa Claus to showering the customers with interesting deals and offers, here’s how various brands are spreading the Christmas cheer

As the world lights up in Christmas cheer after a very hard year, brands have lined up a number of campaigns to make the festival merrier for people. From creating different outlooks on Santa Claus to showering the customers with interesting deals and offers, here’s how various brands are spreading the Christmas cheer this year.

Bira 91

Riding high on the celebratory vibe, Bira 91 unveiled its ‘Christmas BIRAcle’ in Bangalore. The brand took over the city with its own rendition of Santa and his elves to give out Christmas goodies. In a special physical and digital activation, the campaign saw the Bira 91 monkey mascot dressed up as Santa and visiting prominent spots across the city to hand out exciting goodies along with his team of two elves. They also created high energy flash mobs in popular locations and offices in the heart of the city.

CRED

Fintech company CRED introduced actress and producer Deepika Padukone as the new Santa for the Christmas season and will be hosting daily activities and jackpots, from December 24 to January 2, where members will stand a chance to win exclusive gifts that range from items that are part of the actor’s closet to bitcoins. CRED members can win rewards and cashback worth over Rs 100 crores. The platform will also donate to a charitable cause on behalf of its social media followers if they tweet #CREDSanta on January 1, 2022.







Columbia Pacific Communities

Challenging predefined gender roles in our society, senior living community operator Columbia Pacific Communities launched a unique Christmas campaign named ‘Ms Santa’, with a pertinent message for generation alpha – that the future is gender-neutral, and that gender should not decide who or what you want to be.









Nykaa

To celebrate the year-end and the joyous occasion of Christmas, e-commerce platform Nykaa Fashion introduced#BeTheSanta campaign with an ad film. The campaign aims to usher in the Christmas spirit from our childhood days and be a Santa Claus, for someone you love, to brighten up their day! #BeTheSanta film explores close and familial relations celebrating Christmas by making it special for their loved ones. It traces the efforts of five close friends who have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Christmas with one another.

Swiggy Genie

Created by Dentsu Webchutney, Swiggy Genie’s Christmas campaign #SantaOpenToWork depicts how gift-givers can outsource all their delivery tasks to Swiggy Genie this Christmas, just the way Santa is. At the heart of the campaign is a very fun, easter-egg laden ’video resume’ by Santa Claus himself, explaining his decision to move on, and rallying recruiters to ho-ho-hire him. What’s more, the video is accompanied by an actual LinkedIn profile that states Santa’s achievements with fun posts aimed at recruiters. Digital ads across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Wynk and Inshorts lead people to his video resume.

