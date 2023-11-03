How AIML is assisting agencies and their clients in running a seamless business

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) have quickly become every marketer's favourite toy. In recent years, every brand has experimented with AI in various elements of their business and marketing journey. However, how useful is AI for businesses, and how are agencies employing it to serve their clients? At e4m Confluence summit, leaders from prominent agencies discussed how AI is assisting them and their clients in running a seamless business.

The session was chaired by Suvrat Bhooshan, CEO, Gan.ai. While the panellists were - Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer – Dentsu Media Group; Atique Kazi, President – Data, Performance, and Digital Products, GroupM India; Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe, India; Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha; Ajay Dang, President, Head; Marketing, UltraTech Cement; Luis Kashyap, Director Channel Partnerships, WebEngage.

Bhooshan began the discussion asking how the panel members compartmentalize the different use of AI in their journey?”

Dang of UltraTech Cement shared, “While we sell cement, there are other things that we aid our customers with, in terms of building their home. It's a material and information-intensive journey and decisions which can be very risky as well as expensive. Can AI put together something that will help them? Can AI help with our engagement with the consumers?”

“Today we have a huge technical team of nearly 1500-1600 engineers. With that physical expertise, we were touching over 2-3% of the potential market. In terms of helping them, we use social media, and we have reached 400-500 million views concerning the audience reach. Can this be done more efficiently or effectively or in a customized fashion?” he asked to the agency leaders from a business perspective.

Answering the question put forward by Dang and Bhoosha, Kazi of GroupM India said, “We live in the space of AI, this is what we do in GroupM and WPP. If I have to talk about, whether AI has disrupted our business as advertising? The answer is yes. When we look at the core of our business, we create content pieces with the right messaging and ensure that it touches the right audiences. The connection behind it, which is powered by data and technology, all these areas are massively disrupted by AI.”

Sharing their journey with AI, Thadani of Dentsu Media Group said, “A great takeout from AI is that we got 35% more leads… so it looks into media. We also do a lot of AI integration in creatives. We are trying to make sure that AI is invested in across all our campaigns and categories, and it is not limited to one category. And for all the repetitive things, we try to see if we can get into strategic conversations with our clients rather than having a repetitive-conversations.”

Speaking on the matter, Godbole of Publicis Groupe said, “I resonate with everything the panel has said. At Publicis Group, we are looking at it with three simple lenses - one is, how we work, the second is the nature of the work we create for our clients and a third is how we create the business. It's also a talent transformation piece for us. A change in talent composition wherein prompt writer designers to become very eminent in our scheme of things. What about our business faces, if Talent is a big problem for advertising, can AI help us find better talent, and screen better talent for you?” perhaps yes, he added.

Chinchankar of Madison Media said, “All I am trying to say is AI is as powerful as the data it brings. A good data will give you a good output and a bad data will give you a bad output. From the media lens, we use it for performance at the bottom of the funnel, we have some of the fantastic tools that some of the giants produced Google Max or Meta coming out with their Robin. Some of the fantastic libraries of MLS that they've created.”

He also added that on top of the funnel, it's more about making sure that the business and the outcome can have a needle which is a predictive analysis that AI does. He said that AI can be robust and done well as long as you make sure that the data is not hallucinating.

Lastly, Luis of WebEngage spoke about how they are helping clients being a marketing automation company. He said, “We are trying to create the platform WebEngage where we are trying to automate and enable marketers today from a multi-facet of aspects, right segment to defining a customer to form marketing automation for a company. It is enabled through a lot of AI aspects. For example - with data that we're collecting on our CDP, with the help of AI we are doing better segmentation and resegmentation. We're able to offer the capabilities, it has opened an ecosystem today that we can integrate with multiple technologies. With that aspect, I would like to say that AIML has really aided in terms of enhancing the offerings that a marketing automation tool can offer.

