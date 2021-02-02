Havas Creative bags integrated communication mandate for cheese brand The Laughing Cow

The agency will also be responsible for new product launches, brand strategy and amplification customised for the Indian market

Havas Creative Mumbai has won the integrated communication mandate for Bel Group’s leading and one of the best-selling cheese brands in the world – The Laughing Cow. The mandate for the agency includes creative, social, and digital creative duties including reputation management for the brand.

The agency will also be responsible for new product launches, brand strategy and amplification customised for the Indian market. The brand is one of the groups esteemed partnerships since 2019 and is managed by Havas Paris globally (It is handled by Providence a dedicated agency team based in Paris).

The Bel Group which originated in France has a rich history of 150 years in cheese and healthy snacking. Bel’s iconic brand The Laughing Cow cheese, was launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October 2018. The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand. The Laughing Cow brand is already a household name in over 130 countries around the globe.

Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director, Fromageries Bel India said “India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of delicious cheese (Creamy Triangles, Slices, Blocks, Spread, and Cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. Consumers find the Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese triangles to be unique as they are the only soft, spreadable portions of cheese in India. We believe that Havas Creative with their meaningful brand approach are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “Bel Group’s iconic cheese brand – The Laughing Cow Cheese, is one of the groups key global brands and relationships across many markets and I am delighted to win the integrated communication mandate in India. Our team is excited to work in a category that is growing fast and create a strong narrative and stories for the brand to strengthen its presence in India.”

