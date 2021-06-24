GroupM’s m/SIX wins creative & integrated media duties for Dindigul Thalappakatti

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency has won the creative and integrated media duties for Dindigul Thalappakatti, a restaurant chain that operates primarily in Tamil Nadu, Bangalore & Kerala, following a multi-agency pitch.

Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurant is a restaurant chain whose first outlet was opened in 1957 at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The restaurant has 82 outlets and is present across India, USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia & Sri Lanka. In India, the restaurant has 76 outlets that operate in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, & Pondicherry. The Thalappakatti restaurant focuses on a premier South Indian dining experience.

Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India said, “Team m/SIX is delighted to have a legacy restaurant chain on board. The food industry has always been India’s favorite and is always on the forefront. With m/SIX’s data intelligence and our DNA “Xcellerator”, we will take the brand of newer heights. With Dindigul Thalappakatti’s wide presence in India and internationally, and our team’s enthusiasm, m/SIX will further strengthen the restaurant’s position and derive significant outcome.”

Ashutosh Bihani – CEO, Dindigul Thalappakatti said, “We at Dindigul Thalappakatti “DT” are proud of serving unique and authentic food to customers made out of our safeguarded secret recipes of over 3 generations. As we fast forward our growth in various parts of Southern India and Sri Lanka, we are happy to partner with “m/SIX” as our Media Agency. m/SIX’s agility and consumer-centric approach made us confident of maintaining our leadership in our home market and achieving similar brand relevance in identified target markets.”

Anita Gupta, Deputy Brand Manager, Dindigul Thalappakatti said, “We are delighted to join forces with m/SIX. DT has embarked upon an exciting journey of growth and expansion. We are certain that m/SIX’s strategic vision and deep domain understanding of the category will help the brand unlock new growth levers. We are all excited and looking forward to a great journey ahead. “

The account will be handled out of m/SIX’s Gurgaon office and will cater to all creative and integrated media duties along with social media.

