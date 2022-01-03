Godrej Veg Oils ropes in Bhau Kadam as its brand ambassador

Godrej Veg Oils, a brand of Godrej Industries Limited (the holding company of Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies) has announced its association with leading Marathi film and theatre actor, Bhau Kadam to promote its Campaign – ‘Sahi Shuruaat with Godrej Oils’.

Many of us indulge in cooking as a hobby, passion, or a leisurely task. However, food has taken a central place in our lives that brings people together, translating every engagement with it into happiness. It is one of the most versatile elements in our lives. Each dish is unique in terms of ingredients, textures, flavors; yet the cooking process almost often starts with one key ingredient – Cooking Oil. Hence, a good beginning or ‘Sahi Shuruaat’ with Godrej Veg Oils is the positioning that the brand would take for all marketing campaigns going forward.

This unique association with Bhau Kadam brings together two iconic brands with common traits like consistency, purity, quality, trust etc. Known for his memorable performances in his recent film Pandu and popular TV shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dhya, Bhau Kadam will be seen cooking up various Maharashtrian delicacies using Godrej Veg Oils and sharing some of his culinary experiences. Bhau, through multiple digital films and posts, will also engage in a quirky and witty conversation with celebrity chefs, Chef Varun Inamdar and Chef Tara Deshpande, whilst creating festive recipes with them. These videos will be amplified across various digital platforms and social media handles of Godrej and various other platforms.

Nitin Nabar, Executive Director & President, Godrej Industries Limited, said, “We are very happy to have Bhau Kadam as part of the Godrej Veg Oils Sahi Shuruaat Campaign. Bhau Kadam and Godrej veg oils share some striking similarities such as consistency, purity, quality and most importantly trust. This makes us confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

Commenting on this association, leading Marathi film and theatre actor, Bhau Kadam said, “Godrej is a legacy brand with strong Indian roots in our country. I am excited to come onboard as the brand ambassador for Godrej’s Veg Oils Sahi Shuruaat campaign. The brand is known for the various edible oils that are used regularly by households across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. I wish them the best for continuing to provide good quality cooking oils to the consumers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)