FoxyMoron partners with Pass Pass Pulse to praise brands on social media

On World Compliment Day, FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network) partners with Pass Pass Pulse to compliment brands who are leveraging social media to engage with consumers in the most appealing manner. Through a series of smartly curated messages, the confectionery brand applauds companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Coca Cola, Fevicol, Hershey’s Netflix India, McDonald's, Burger King, Tinder, Parle, etc. in the brand’s well known witty brand language.

2020 has brought about a massive change in our approach and appreciation towards the people and the brands we surround ourselves with. In this brilliantly executed campaign, FoxyMoron has leveraged this crucial insight and crafted individual messages for various brands. In its second leg of the campaign, Pulse leverages social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to spread love and friendship. The creatives have been strategised by FoxyMoron and use interesting puns, humour, and good-natured wit to not only appreciate the good work of these companies but also to generate targeted brand conversations.

Below are some of the compliments shared across. You can view the rest of the compliments on Pulse’s social media handles (Instagram and Twitter).

Swiggy India Tinder India McDonald’s India

Speaking on the campaign, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships and Business Head, FoxyMoron said, “Creating positive impact and meaningful engagement is at the heart of every social media strategy. Thankfully, social platforms too have evolved to appreciate and interact in these genuine brand conversations that create a lasting impression on the consumers. Through the campaign designed for Pulse, we wanted to not only express our recognition of good work but also promote

positive fun banter amongst brands. We believe our objective of carefully designing messages that match not only Pulse’s but also the intended brand’s personality, will create space for some interesting conversations. ”

Arvind Kumar, Joint General Manager Marketing, DS Confectionery Products Ltd. says, “FoxyMoron has managed to smartly nail the objective of the campaign with our brand attributes. 2020 has been a year of reflections and the strategy to compliment brands who are truly doing good work to create meaningful conversations was clever and astute. We witnessed great success last year and we are looking forward to the kind of noise and positive engagement that we create this year as well. ”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)