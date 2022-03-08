Flipkart's new campaign encourages women to follow their hearts & live life on their terms

The campaign is a tribute to women entrepreneurs who are an inspiration and motivation to be bold and take a chance in life

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Flipkart Seller Hub has unveiled a new campaign film titled #RiseLikeHer - Nirjhara. 'Nirjhara' which means ‘boundless’ is a tribute to women entrepreneurs and leaders who “lead from the front”; who work relentlessly and face many challenges that come their way without fear or hesitation.

With this new campaign, Flipkart aims to encourage women of India, to follow their hearts and live life on their terms. The film depicts women as individuals who possess the strength and ability to make their own decisions and chart their futures.

The film opens on a night scene at the actor’s (Aditi Sharma) textile factory, where her manager is seen making a call from the factory, apprising her of the urgency of the awaited delivery. The shot then cuts to the warehouse where Aditi is seen waiting for the driver to take the goods from the warehouse to the delivery location. With the urgency only rising as the driver is unable to reach the warehouse to make the delivery, it gets worse when it also starts to rain. However, Aditi decides to take the matter into her hands and herself drives the mini-truck, thus making the successful delivery to the factory.

In a short span of sixty seconds, the film beautifully captures the various emotions the protagonist goes through like worry, care, courage, satisfaction; along with a brilliant display of the characteristics that make her the entrepreneur and person she is, such as - humility, courage, decisiveness, resilience and stepping up on the occasion.

With these subtle qualities on display, ‘Nirjhara’ salutes every woman entrepreneur who defies all the odds to achieve what she is set out for. Taking this conversation ahead to encourage women to become ‘Nirjhara’, Flipkart invites women sellers and women of Flipkart to share their inspiring stories through the social media campaign - #RiseLikeHer. The most inspirational stories from the entries received will be featured on the official Instagram channel - Flipkart Seller Hub.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Jagjeet Harode, Business Unit Head - at Flipkart Marketplace, said, "While every day should be celebrated as Women’s Day, March 8 brings an opportunity for the Flipkart family to honor the spirit of women who are leaders and successful entrepreneurs in their respective fields. At Flipkart, we come across women sellers every day, who have started their businesses sometimes in a crisis, and the others out of sheer passion. Therefore, while we see these inspiring women everyday around us, celebrating their success only comes naturally and with much pride."

The film is now live on the YouTube channel of the brand (Sell on Flipkart), official social media platforms and the app.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)