Fanta unveils celebration song for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through new campaign

Fanta, the sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola, has announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The brand is headlining the tournament by rolling out a new campaign called ‘Colourful Fans’, which will feature a specially curated Celebration Song for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The ‘Colorful Fans’ campaign aims to connect with all audiences - those who are young & also those who choose to stay ‘young at heart’ forever. The Colorful Fans campaign comes on the back of refreshed focus on revamped Brand Fanta and calls out all Cricket’s Colorful Fans to celebrate the festival of cricket unfold. This campaign also marks a comeback of a revamped brand Fanta combining the three great passions of India - Cricket, Music and Dance, in a very refreshing manner. The brand’s new philosophy of infusing playfulness into anyone and everyone and act like a nudge to remind them to stay colorful despite the anxieties & conformity of their modern life.

Announcing the launch of the new celebration song by Fanta, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Fanta proudly partners ICC for the first time ever & takes this platform to headline the tournament with a celebration song. The song is an invitation to all the colorful cricketing fans across cultures & generations to come together to celebrate the spectacle of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It brings together Music, Dance & Cricket in a never done before manner in India featuring Superfans – Wives of Cricketers, Fan Armies like Bharat Army & Barmy Army to name a few and attempts to be digital first. This is in line with Fanta’s refreshed philosophy, which urges consumers across all ages to stay at their playful best, whether they are young or ‘young at heart’ irrespective of age.”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council (ICC), said, “We are delighted to partner with Fanta for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and bring our Celebration Song to cricket fans around the world. It’s a great partnership that brings to life the excitement, energy and colour of T20 cricket in such a fun way. This campaign strengthens our long-standing relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring fans closer to cricket.”

The Celebration song is titled ‘Rang Ja’ and is created by Music composer Dub Sharma partnering with Indian Idol participant Poorvi Koutish. It features Superfans - Wives and Girlfriends of Cricketers; Dhanashree Verma (wife of Yuzvendra Chahal), Natasha Stankovic (Hardik Pandya’s wife), Sanjana Ganesan (wife of Jasprit Bumrah), Jassym Russel (Andre Russel’s wife), Erin Holland (Ben Cutting’s wife). This is the first time, the Company has associated with die-hard fan groups like Bharat Army, Barmy Army, etc & Deepika Ghose, Sachini Nipunsala from Sri Lanka. The video has been shot across eight different locations around the world - Australia, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka, Bombay and Delhi with more than half of the footage shot on a phone. The Celebration Song will be released in five languages, namely, Hindi, Telegu, Kannada, Tamil and Sinhala.

The roll out of the campaign and the Celebration Song includes a music distribution partnership with Universal Music along with making the Celebration Song available for fans on digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Apple Music, Prime Music, and other leading platforms. The Celebration Song will also be aired on leading radio stations. The campaign will rope in digital influencers to collaborate and try out the innovative AR filters, dance filters and challenge other influencers to try out these filters and share their renditions with their fans.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India - North, said, “Fanta #RangJa is an ode to all the colorful fans out there. To those who add color to the game of cricket. Creating this piece has been quite a journey. From composing the celebration song, to creating a hook step. And then shooting it across different continents with the wives of cricketers, and fan groups from different countries. We hope the Rang Ja Celebration Song brings out your colourful side this WT20. Aaja Aaja Rangja!!!”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, further added, “We decided to celebrate the colourful fans of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by partnering with the super fans - the wives of the cricketers. The song, penned by Ritu Sharda and composed by Dub Sharma, is an invitation for the fans across the world to ‘Rang Ja’ in the colourful spectacle.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)